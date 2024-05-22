Mary Cecilia (Harz) Grusauski

KENT — Mary Cecilia (Harz) Grusauski of Kent, passed away on Jan. 10, 2024, after a short illness.

Mary was born on Jan. 24, 1937, to Henry and Angelina (Raino) Harz in New Milford.

Mary grew up in New Milford, attending Saint Francis elementary school and New Milford High School.

Mary married John Grusauski in 1959 and they raised their family in Kent. Mary and John had three children, Karen Elaine, Mark Joseph, and David John.

Mary was an avid quilter and enjoyed spending time in her flower garden and taking care of her beloved pets. She attended flight attendant school in NYC but did not pursue that career. She was a teacher’s aide at Kent Center School for several years and was proud of the help she was able to provide. She also hosted a radio show at WGSK; “Country Morning with Mary G,” spinning her beloved country and bluegrass music.

Mary was predeceased by her husband, John Grusauski, her daughter Karen Bishop, and her sister Angelina (Harz) Allan. She is survived by her son Mark and his wife Laurie, her son David, and his wife Stephanie. She also leaves behind her grandchildren; Brian Bishop and his wife Jessica, Josh Bishop, Sterling Bishop and his partner Rae, John Grusauski and his fiancé Jenna, Tucker Grusauski and Sadie Grusauski.

She was lovingly referred to as Triple G, (Great Grandma Grusauski) the moniker she earned after her great grandson, Ira Bishop, was born.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Kent on May 28, 2024, at 11:00 am. Mary will be put to rest in St. Bridget’s Cemetery in Cornwall Bridge following the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Little Guild in Cornwall, an organization Mary felt strongly about and adopted several dearly loved pets from.

