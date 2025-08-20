Maureen Louise Grannan

Maureen Louise Grannan

CANAAN — Maureen Louise Grannan, of Newton, Massachusetts, passed away Aug. 2 after a short battle with leukemia. She was 75.

Maureen was a strong, independent, wonderful and compassionate person, who brightened many lives. Maureen was raised in Canaan, Connecticut, often returning with family to explore the beautiful countryside. She instilled strong values, skills and a work ethic in her children but never forgot to have fun. She loved family vacations to Maine to visit her dear friends, reading, cookouts and cooking.

Maureen’s love extended to her beloved dogs Sophie, Mollie, Murphy and her cat Coco. She loved taking the dogs to Duxbury Beach, watching them run free and stopping for pupcups on the way home. One of her favorite pleasures was exploring beaches for the perfect shell and sea glass. In her final years her proudest moment was becoming a grandmother to her “Lovey.”

Maureen always put others’ needs ahead of her own, whether it be family, work or her animals. She enjoyed her studies at the Boston University nursing school, graduating in 1973. She loved being an oncology nurse manager. During her career, Maureen collaborated with colleagues to support and treat her patients she cared deeply about. She worked diligently to improve the care of cancer patients. She began her career at MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor, Maine. She later worked at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vermont, Newton-Wellesley Hospital in Newton, Massachusetts and Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Boston among other hospitals. During her time at NWH, she completed her Masters Degree at the UMass Chan Medical School. She ended her career as the Executive Director of Newton at Home, a non-profit that helps keep seniors in their homes.

Maureen was born May 25, 1950, at Sibley Hospital in Washington D.C. Maureen is survived by her husband, Charles Doll Jr. of Newton, son, Ryan Grannan-Doll of Newton, daughter, Kelsey Grannan-Doll, her daughter-in-law, Sara Weinstock and her granddaughter, Tegan “Lovey” Grannan-Doll of Maynard; her brother, Bruce Grannan and sister-in-law, Melinda Matzell of Ithaca, New York, mother, Elizabeth Grannan of Salisbury, Connecticut, and sister-in-law, Linda Black of DeWitt, New York. She is also survived by her lifetime friend, Mary Stinchfield of Bridgton, Maine.

Maureen is predeceased by her father, Walter Ross Grannan Jr., her mother-in-law, Ruth Doll, her father-in-law, Charles Doll Sr., and her brother-in-law, Steve Black.

In her honor, you may donate to the American Cancer Society, or Newton at Home.

To Donate: Newton at Home, 206 Waltham Street, West Newton, Mass, 02465

Website: www.newtonathome.org

A celebration of her life will be held in the fall.

