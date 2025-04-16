obituaries

Nancy Bergenty

CANAAN — Nancy (Fraleigh) Bergenty, 97, of 17 Cobble Road, formerly of 85 South Canaan Road, Canaan, died March 14, 2025, at Noble Horizons. Nancy was born July 23, 1927, in North Canaan and was the youngest child of the late Roger Wilson and Edith (Drumm) Fraleigh.

Nancy’s early working career started at SNET as a telephone operator and ended as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Nancy loved to knit, feed and watch the birds out her window and collect things such as coins, matches and afghans. Her greatest love was for her family.

Nancy is survived by three of her five children; Richard “Rick” Bergenty of Baltimore, Maryland, Denise Bergenty (Karen) of Torrington, Melody “Mel” Vaillant (George) of Clarkesville, Georgia. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Nancy was predeceased by her two oldest daughters; Nancy Jean Catlett of Hedgesville, West Virginia, and Cheryl B. Haddon of Torrington.

Graveside services will be held at Mountainview Cemetery on Sand Road in Canaan, Saturday, June 28, 2025, at 11 a.m.

Immediately following, the family will greet friends at VFW Post 6851 on Rte. 7.

Due to Nancy’s love of birds, the family has requested that memorial donations be made to The National Audubon Society.
Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main St., Canaan, CT is in charge of arrangements.

obituaries

