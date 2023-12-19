John Dutton

John Dutton

CORNWALL — On Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023, John Kimberly Mumford Dutton, quietly died in the same home in which he was raised in Cornwall.  He was 93 years old. Born on Nov. 28, 1930, he was the third son of the late David Garland and Constance (Mumford) Dutton. 

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Yvonne, and their four children; Michael and his wife Karen, Seth and his wife Karen, Alison and her partner Jay, and Colin, as well as their grandchildren Lucas, Patrick, Caleb, and Meaghan.  He is predeceased by his siblings David, Arthur, and Cynthia. 

John was born in Springfield, Massachusetts and raised in Poughkeepsie, New York and Cornwall. He attended the Poughkeepsie Day School, the Hotchkiss School, Syracuse University and Babson College. After graduating from Babson, he worked briefly in the insurance business in New York City before heading west to Vancouver, British Columbia to start a long career in the lumber industry.

While in Vancouver, he met the love of his life, Yvonne McKee from Northern Ireland. They married in 1961 in Poughkeepsie, New York and began their married life in Tarrytown, New York.  Later, after moving to Toledo, Ohio, their first child was born.  In 1963 they returned to New York where John joined the A.C. Dutton Lumber Company, the family wholesale lumber business started in 1887 by his grandfather Arthur C. Dutton.  John spent the rest of his career in Poughkeepsie before retiring in 1995.  He and Yvonne moved to Cornwall in 1996 where John felt truly at home.

He thrived on hard work, caring for others, and providing for his family.  His many acts of quiet kindness may never be known to anyone other than the recipients, but he instilled in his children the same sense of charity toward others.  

John was a longtime board member of the historic Poughkeepsie Rural Cemetery and the Dutchess County Chapter of the American Red Cross, as well as a long serving member of the vestry of the Christ Episcopal Church in Poughkeepsie.  In 1970, President Nixon appointed him to the Emergency Economic Stabilization Committee, a group of industry experts charged with protecting the economy against natural and manmade disasters.   

More often than not, John could be found outdoors, often creating excuses to putter around his beloved Cornwall home, usually while his entire family waited in the car to travel back to Poughkeepsie.  

For many decades, John cut cords of firewood to provide cozy heat to his family, even when home heating oil prices bottomed out.  He also spent many hours cutting hay and brush in the fields surrounding his home.  His children continue to honor his legacy by cutting firewood and clearing brush for no apparent reason other than “that’s the way we were raised.”   

He was able to regale friends and family with entertaining stories of his childhood and his experiences.  He was truly interested in people and celebrated when others succeeded. His smile was infectious. His sense of humor was uplifting. His good nature and sense of social responsibility stood out in a world rapidly losing both. 

No formal services are planned. His ashes will be buried at the convenience of his family at the North Cornwall Cemetery in Connecticut.  A memorial gathering will be held at a later date.

Latest News

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Wrestling comes to Webutuck Central School District

Webutuck high schoolers Michael Johnson, left, and Lucas Vallely, right, watched their classmate Degan Bracey grapple with coach Thomas Monteverde at a recent practice session of the school’s new wrestling club.

Judith O'Hara Balfe

AMENIA — On a recent Monday at 2:15 p.m., three high school students and a high school science teacher met in the middle school cafeteria of the Webutuck Central School District for wrestling practice.

The school established the wrestling club earlier this year in response to a proposal from Coach Thomas Monteverde and the interest of several students; the first meeting took place in late November.

Keep ReadingShow less
webutuck wrestling

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Youth ski jumping returns to Satre Hill

Larry Stone urged youngsters to take up ski jumping at an assembly at Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — Members of the Salisbury Winter Sports Association came to Salisbury Central School Tuesday, Dec. 19 to make a pitch for ski jumping.

Larry Stone, a Salisbury native and long-time coach at Lake Placid, told the all-school assembly that ski jumping has a 98-year history in town.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury winter sports association

Through the wardrobe

Through the wardrobe
Aly Morrissey

Last week the Sharon Playhouse presented “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” adapted by Don Quinn. The show followed four newly adopted siblings who are whisked into the fantasy world of Narnia when they walk through a wardrobe in their new home. The play opened Wednesday, Dec. 13 and closed Sunday, Dec. 17. 

Every member of the cast brought a whimsy and charm to the show that kept the hour-long production fresh and enjoyable throughout. The four siblings, played by Carter McCabe, Kennadi Mitchell, Jasper Burger and Wild Handel had a believable sibling bond among them, and each brought their character’s personalities through very well. 

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon playhouse

How a short story became a trilogy

How a short story became a trilogy
Maureen McNeil 
Photo by Tamara Gaskell

‘Anna Magdalena” started out as a short story that grew into a trilogy, written by Maureen McNeil, who gave a lively talk at the Roeliff Jansen Community Library on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

McNeil determined at an early age that she would become a writer. Even as a child, she had a vivid imagination, brought on by a kindergarten teacher’s story of dinosaurs. She also told of going to church often as a child, before school, and the stained glass windows and other church art encouraged her to make up stories about what was pictured.

Keep ReadingShow less