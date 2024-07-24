Juan Vanicky
Juan Vanicky

CORNWALL — Juan Vanicky aka Julius, 22, of Ballyhack Road, passed away on July 17, 2024, at his family home. He was the beloved son of James and Patricia, and brother of Samihr, Efraim and Jenna.

Juan was born Nov. 22, 2001, in Belém, Brazil.

Juan graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 2020.

He loved nature, philosophy, science and finances, and was incredibly studious when it came to the things he was interested in. He was passionate about archery and his bow and arrow, video games, anime and Dungeons and Dragons. He loved to bodybuild and greatly enjoyed his workout routine, and liked using his voice for singing and recording voice overs. His favorite book was “Meditations”, by Emperor Marcus Aurelius, and he was a devout believer in the word of God.

He will be remembered by his beautiful smile and the positive effect it had on everyone who had the pleasure of knowing him both personally and professionally. He lived for 90 seasons.

He is survived by his loving family. His mother and father, James and Patricia, his siblings Samihr, Efraim and Jenna, his grandmother Margaret, and his aunt and uncle, Iris and Manuel.

A memorial service will be held at the Canaan Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday, July 27, at 3 p.m. All other services are private.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Canaan Seventh-day Adventist Church, 7 Sand Rd., Canaan, CT 06018.

May he rest in peace.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

