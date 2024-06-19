Peter Charles Nilsen

NIANTIC, Conn. — Peter Charles Nilsen 85 of Niantic, Connecticut, died at home surrounded by family on Tuesday May 28, 2024, nineteen days before his 86th birthday.

Born on June 16, 1938, in Sharon he was the son of Bjarne and Gertrude Nilsen of Lakeville. He was a proud graduate of Salisbury School for Boys class of 1956. He attended Wesleyan University and graduated with a MBA the from the University of Hartford. He was employed by Aetna Insurance as a VP of Bond Investments before retiring. He loved spending time with family, reading, skiing and traveling in his retirement.

Peter is survived by his wife Susan Nilsen of Niantic, his two daughters Wendy Millesen and Beth (Stephen) Miller and his stepchildren Kris Deary, Cari Jacobsen and Mike Deary. He is also survived by his grandchildren Ben Millesen, Amy Millesen, Tucker Miller, Jennie Miller, William Miller and Andrew Jacobsen. He is also survived by his sister Ruth (George) Keeler and sister-in-law Sue Nilsen and several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Peter was predeceased by his sister Rita Coats, his brother Joseph Nilsen and his nephew Eugene Wright.

All services were private.

