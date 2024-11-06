salisbury winter sports association

Public hearing set for SWSA pond

SALISBURY — A public hearing will be held on the construction of a snowmaking pond at Satre Hill at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, as scheduled by the Inland Wetlands & Watercourses Commission at the regular Oct. 28 meeting.

Commission alternate John Harney, who raised the motion to call for a public hearing on the basis on significant impact, expressed concerns about the environmental repercussions of the project.

“If we can’t even protect our own wetlands and wildlife habitat we might as well fold up our tent and watch Monday night football,” Harney said to the commission members.

Harney encouraged the applicant, the Salisbury Winter Sports Association (SWSA), to either abandon the pond project and continue its current snowmaking program or seek alternatives. Project engineer Pat Hackett said alternatives had been researched and were found to be prohibitively expensive.

Harney acknowledged the high price tag. “In this town, money’s like water,” Harney said. “I just think it needs a broader discussion.”

Other commission members questioned the extent and value of the wetland that would be affected by the development of the pond. “He’s digging up a wetland area that’s full of phragmites,” alternate Russ Conklin responded, referring to the invasive reed that has taken over part of the proposed project area.

The plans, as presented by Hackett, show that an area of 0.4 acres, a little over half of the current extent of the wetland, would be altered by the construction. Of that area, the pond’s surface would occupy about 0.27 acres. The plans include a shallow water “emergent wetland” zone for new plantings, which Hackett said would add value and diversity to the ecosystem. In addition to removing the phragmites, Hackett also proposed an invasive species management program.

Hackett explained that warmer winters have necessitated the development of better snowmaking infrastructure. “The issue now is having the proper weather to make snow and [that period] is getting shorter and shorter,” he said.

SWSA President Ken Barker, who was present at the meeting, expressed frustration that a public hearing was only just now being discussed after several rounds of back and forth with the Commission. “We’ve done our part,” he said.

Members of the commission agreed that it’s been a long process. “What are we, on our second year with this one?” said Conklin. “This is a painful trip.”

“For everyone,” added Director of Land Use Abby Conroy with a laugh.

