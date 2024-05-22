SHARON/KENT — R. Thomas Riley, 85, of Kent Cornwall Rd, passed away on May 14, 2024, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. He was the devoted and loving husband of Louise Ryan Riley who survives him.

He was born March 25, 1939, in Sharon, the son of the late William R. and Violet Kinsman Riley.

Tom graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School and began working in the furniture business while raising seven children with his first wife, eventually purchasing the business in 1985. He ran Riley’s Furniture as a successful family business for more than 35 years.

During the years he was raising his family, he was an active member of the church and community. He served on the vestry of the Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon, the Sharon Center School Parent Teacher Association, the Sharon Volunteer Fire Department and the Lion’s Club.

Tom truly lived life to the fullest and was beloved by so many. He had a most warm and welcoming smile and the uncanny ability to bring many people into his family, becoming a great friend and often a second father to ones too numerous to list.

Tom was a very active person equally at home tending his garden, playing golf or traveling abroad with his beloved Louise, her sisters and friends. Tom was especially known for his generosity and his kind and loving nature. He never missed a chance to visit loved ones near and far, especially those in the hospital. He was proud of all of his children and grandchildren who each experienced his unconditional love.

By joining in the weekly rotation driving to Torrington to pick up food from the Big Y, he encouraged, supported and appreciated his wife’s efforts at the Fishes and Loaves Food Pantry. He will always be remembered for the legendary large family dinners that he hosted with effortless grace.

He is survived by all seven children, Pamela Moore (Patrick), Brian Riley (Cathy), Cynthia Dunleavy (David), Lisa Gravallese (John), Jennifer Riley (Kelly), Jeffrey Riley (Lori) and Gregory Riley; sixteen grandchildren: Brandon Moore, Chad Moore, Alyssa Harper (Jeffrey), Alexander Dunleavy (Melina), Jordan Dunleavy (Jennifer), Carly Previte (Joseph), Matthew Gravallese, Morgan Riley, Connor Riley, Cady Bloodgood (Eugene), Megan Riley (Taylor), Mackenzie Riley (Kyle), Miranda Riley, Hunter Riley, Logan Riley, Parker Riley, eleven great-grandchildren: Colin, Noelle, Brady, Emma, Wyatt, Kimberly, Sage, Ada, Elena, Aidan, and Colby. Of Tom’s eleven siblings, Barbara, David, Gerald, Judith and Donna survive him while Donald, Richard, Jack, Lawrence and William predeceased him.

A wake was held at Kenny Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, from 4-7 p.m.

A funeral service was held at St. Bridget’s Church in Sharon on Wednesday May 22, at 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Sharon, Cornwall or Kent (Volunteer) Fire and Ambulance. P.O. Box 357, Sharon, CT 06069.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.