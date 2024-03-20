Raymond F. McEnroe III

MILLERTON — Raymond F. McEnroe III, 73, a lifelong resident of Millerton, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, alongside his immediate family members. Mr. McEnroe was a fourth generation dairy farmer who owned and operated McEnroe Organic Farm in Millerton.

Born on Jan. 18, 1951, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Raymond F. McEnroe, Jr. and Barbara (Pitcher) McEnroe. Mr. McEnroe was a graduate of Webutuck Central Schools and later received an Associate’s Degree from SUNY Cobleskill. On June 2, 1973, in Oxford, New York, he married Sharon Noetzel who survives at home.

Ray’s lifelong farming passion started in the late 1950’s with a purchase of a registered 4-H Holstein calf, the first on his home farm. This first purchase catapulted him to being one of the top domestic and international cattle marketers in the 1970’s and 80’s which brought him from coast to coast making deals and meeting people along the way. His love of storytelling would bring his five boys around the kitchen table for hours listening word for word of his travels and thought process.

In the late 1980’s, when dairy farming was at its peak, his innovative mind, large risk-taking ability and desire to grow one of the best-tasting tomatoes led him to move away from dairy farming and begin the lesser-known commodity of organic farming. Ray had a keen sense of farming practices and is considered a pioneer of organic farming. With support of his family, he grew the farm from a single card table selling sweet corn on the side of the road to one of the largest and most diverse organic farms in the state.

For 35 years Ray and his wife, Sharon, have enjoyed traveling to the island of St. Maarten, which have led to many new friends and extended family from across the globe. In his final years he became a resident of the island and enjoyed his recently renovated garden.

Mr. McEnroe was a well-respected leader and served on numerous boards and committees throughout his life. He was a founding member of Hudson Valley Fresh and former member of the Town of North East Town Board. He was a member of the NY Holstein Club, the Dutchess County Fair Board, Millerton Agway Co-Op Board and St. Maarten Yacht Club.

In addition to his loving wife, Mr. McEnroe is survived by five sons, Sean R. McEnroe and his wife, Milena, of Denver, Colorado, Erich McEnroe and his wife, Halina, of Amenia, Ryan T. McEnroe and his wife, Jennilyn of Odenton, Maryland, Kyle McEnroe and his wife, Karissa, of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Wade McEnroe and his fiancée, Rebecca, of Millerton. He is also survived by a brother, Timothy McEnroe of Millbrook; two sisters, Lee McEnroe of Millbrook, and Patricia Letterio and her husband, James, of Beacon, New York, and ten grandchildren; Martina, Donovan, Maxium, Daniel, Jason, Adeline, Cora, Greta, Bennett and Pepper.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. Burial followed at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a maple tree be planted in memory of Ray. To send the family a condolence, please visit www.­hufcutfuneralhome.com

