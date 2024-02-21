/

The Salisbury-Sharon transfer station.

Patrick L. Sullivan
trash disposal

Regional leaders seek waste solutions

Since the closure of Hartford’s waste-to-energy plant in July 2022, towns across the state have been forced to find independent solutions for trash disposal.

Municipal solid waste (MSW) contracts with the state are due to expire in June 2027, after which time, towns will be on their own when it comes to trash and recycling.

During the February meeting of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (COG), held remotely on Zoom, first selectmen throughout the region discussed options for addressing the issue as a group.

“On a go-forward basis, we’re doing everything we can to solve this problem to make sure that we have capacity in place for our municipal solid waste to go,” said COG Chair Dan Jerram of New Hartford.

Jerram provided an update from the recently formed Municipal Solid Waste Subcommittee. As of the Feb. 7 meeting, about half of COG towns had no solutions in place for the dreaded 2027 expiration of disposal contracts.

COG has sought legal counsel on the viability of a regional ordinance to handle the issue.

Jerram reported the subcommittee suggested authorization for “the director to issue a non-binding letter of intent to the MIRA [Materials Innovation and Recycling Authority] Dissolution Authority expressing interest from the COG in the Torrington Transfer Station” and a separate ordinance “pursuant to the creation of a regional resource recovery authority, sometimes called a regional waste authority.”

The idea that COG could purchase the Torrington Transfer Station was proposed in the December 2023 meeting as a potential solution to the issue. Sending the MIRA Dissolution Authority a formal letter of intent would request information on the environmental status of the site to determine if it is a viable option for the COG to take over.

If remediation of the Torrington Transfer Station is necessary, it is the hope of the COG that funds from the MIRA Dissolution Authority could be used for environmental cleanup.

As for a regional waste authority, Jerram noted that one already exists with the Salisbury/Sharon Transfer Station. The ordinance model utilized in this joint operation could potentially be used as a rubric for the larger regional waste authority proposed by the subcommittee.

“Why reinvent the wheel?” asked Jerram.

Curtis Rand, first selectman of Salisbury, offered copies of the existing ordinance shared between Sharon and Salisbury for COG to review.

“Help yourself to any of it,” said Rand. “We can use any of it or none of it.”

Jerram noted the ordinance must be approved by every town that intends to use it.

“There could be long term strategy in everybody’s best interest,” said Jerram. “We are a team. We’re all in this together.”

Jerram requested COG Executive Director Rob Phillips set aside funds to retain a lawyer for review of the Salisbury/Sharon model. A draft ordinance for the broader goal would then be reviewed by each town leader.

Both recommendations from the subcommittee were approved by COG members unanimously.

“Time is our enemy here and we want to work as hard as we can to make positive progress at every meeting,” said Jerram.

Legal Notices - 2-22-24

Legal Notice

CANAAN

Classifieds - 2-22-24

Help Wanted

Benefit Eligible Part Time Universal Banker: Responsible for generating business and deepening customer relationships. Must possess strong customer service and sales skills and be detail oriented. Previous cash handling experience is important. Responsible to adhere to policies, procedures, and ensure operational soundness. Must have full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite. Must be able to work extended hours and must work Saturdays. Competitive wages and incentive programs. Apply in person at the Lakeville office of Litchfield Bancorp, A Division of Northwest Community Bank, 326 Main Street, Lakeville. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V

Care Giver 16 to 30 hrs. a month: mostly on weekends. $32 per hour. We are looking for a caregiver for our son Sam. Sam is 23 years old and has significant disabilities is non-mobile and non-verbal and relies on others for all daily living activities. Although he can’t talk, he’s good at communicating and his smile will make your day. The caregiver will work at our home in Amenia and would include getting Sam dressed in the morning, changing his diaper as needed, feeding him meals, taking him for walks, and finding fun things to do together. No special training necessary just the ability to lift Sam (Sam weighs about 85 lbs) and be comfortable with people with disabilities. Please send your resume to andrealphillips@me.com.

Housy squeaks past Nonnewaug in quarterfinal clash

Kylie Leonard and Ireland Starziski battled from start to finish.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) girls basketball advanced to the Berkshire League (BL) tournament semifinals after a 34-31 win over Nonnewaug High School Friday, Feb. 16, in the opening round.

The game went back and forth for four quarters before the Mountaineers pulled ahead in the final seconds and hung on for the victory. HVRHS’ voracious man-to-man defense tipped the scale in this otherwise evenly matched showdown. The Mountaineers secured revenge over the Chiefs, who eliminated HVRHS last year in the 2023 BL tournament.

hvrhs basketball

Theresa Marie Murtagh

MILLERTON — Theresa Marie Murtagh, 74, a thirty year resident of Poughkeepsie, and most recently a twenty year resident of Millerton, died unexpectedly on Feb. 13, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Mrs. Murtagh was a retired secretary, having worked for Marine Midland Bank in Wappingers Falls, She also worked as a secretary for a medical laboratory in Poughkeepsie for many years.

Born Nov. 12, 1949, in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late James O. and Mary F. (Canevari) Hoysradt. She graduated with the class of 1967 from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Pougkeepsie. She then studied business at Dutchess Community College. On Nov. 8, 1969, at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton, she married Joseph P. Murtagh. Mr. Murtagh survives at home in Millerton.

