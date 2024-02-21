Robert Lincoln Rumsey

Robert Lincoln Rumsey

LITCHFIELD — Robert (Bob) Lincoln Rumsey, born Feb. 4, 1938, passed away on Feb. 10, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at the hospital where he was born 86 years prior in New York City.

Born in New York City and raised for much of his childhood in Scarsdale, New York, Bob spent most of his life raising a family and living happily thereafter through his remaining years in Connecticut.

He was passionate about art, history, writing/reading, constantly learning, and connecting with others until his last days. He founded Norfolk Construction Company and took pride in his work designing and building homes for people throughout the Connecticut area. He constantly sought education and the perspective of others whether loved ones or strangers, obtaining his master’s in history later in life and teaching at the Taconic Learning Center until the end of his life.

Bob loved nothing more than a good intellectual conversation or debate and was always willing to be challenged and open to changing his mind. He’d often sit quietly and ponder, then share his findings and thoughts with us. He enjoyed spending time at Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield, where he’d take his chair and sit by the pond, drinking his coffee and people (or duck) watching.

He was an active member at St. Michael’s Church. He found joy and community in being part of the vestry board, leading morning prayer services (including over Zoom in recent years), participating in bible study, and being a regular Sunday service speaker.

His gentle ways, compassion, curiosity, and interest in others made a lasting impression on many, from family and loved ones, to friends, his church community, and his peers and students.

All those who knew him will miss him dearly. He had a rare ability to connect with those in his circles and strangers in passing, something that he did, not to be self-serving, but to improve their existence, if only for a passing moment.

He is survived by his children, Alissa, (Peter Knocke) and Benjamin (Amy) Rumsey; Benjamin and Amy’s children; Isla Rae and Riley Lincoln; his brother David (Abby); the mother of his children and wife for much of his life, Beth (and David) Ciarcia, as well as countless nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.

There will be a memorial service at his beloved St. Michael’s Church in Litchfield, Connecticut on April 6, 2024, at 2 p.m.

His children wish that any memorial contributions made by those who knew him be made to the Taconic Learning Center (www.taconiclearningcenter.org/donatenew.php) and/or St. Michael’s Church (www.stmichaels-litchfield.org/product/memory-gift/).

To share memories or condolences, please visit www.bit.ly/BobRumsey.

