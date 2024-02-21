Robert Lincoln Rumsey

Latest News
FALLS VILLAGE — On a brisk February morning Saturday, Feb 17, Meg Sher, executive director of the David M. Hunt Library, cut the ribbon on the “Village Voices: A Community Storytelling Pathway” installation on the library lawn.
The Village Voices project includes stories, poems and artwork from community organizations including the Falls Village Daycare, the Lee H. Kellogg School, and the Falls Village Equity Project. The outdoor displays are digitally linked with additional content on the library’s website.
The outdoor displays include Julia Orff’s recollections of her grandparents modeling for painter Norman Rockwell; Carol Taylor’s “A Closeup View of an African-American Family in the Segregated South”; a discussion of slavery in and around Falls Village from Lee H. Kellogg School students; and the story of Milo Freeland of Sheffield, who was the first African American to enlist in the U.S. Army in the Civil War and who is buried in East Canaan (from the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society).
It was cold out, so after giving the pathway its due, everybody trooped inside for hot drinks, cookies and conversation.
The crowd included Nina Safane, executive director of Libraries Without Borders, who was pleased that her organization’s mission of expanding and enhancing library assets and community connections synchronized with the Hunt’s strategic plan.
She said the Hunt Library was one of six in the state chosen for the project.
The state librarian, Deborah Schander, was also on hand. She said the Connecticut State Library’s mission is, at its core, to “preserve the history of the state on behalf of its citizens.”
Asked how she found herself in the job, she laughed and said she grew up in a household of readers, and that an aptitude test revealed she should be either a librarian or a drill instructor.
Part of Schander’s job involves finding funding for projects such as Village Voices. In this case, the project was made possible in part by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by the State Library.
Cannabis regs head to public hearing
NORTH CANAAN — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has finalized regulations for recreational marijuana in town.
Months of deliberation among board members has resulted in a proposed text change that can be viewed at www.northcanaan.org/entities/planning-zoning-commission. Residents will be able to testify on the regulations at a public hearing in Town Hall Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m.
Under the proposed regulations, eight of the nine cannabis license types recognized in Connecticut would be permitted, with limitations, in three district types. A special permit would be required for all operations.
Cannabis delivery service, cannabis food and beverage manufacturing, cannabis micro-cultivator (indoor grower up to 10,000 square feet with the ability to expand to 15,000 square feet), cannabis product manufacturer, and cannabis transporter licenses could be applied for in Industrial Zones. All of the Industrial Zone license types will be limited to a maximum of one establishment per category.
Cannabis dispensary, cannabis hybrid retailer, and cannabis retailer licenses could be applied for in the Commercial Zone and Central Business District.
A maximum of one dispensary license and one hybrid retailer or retailer license will be granted. If a dispensary (medical sales only) becomes a hybrid retailer (medical and retail sales), no additional cannabis retailer licenses can be approved in town.
The draft showed all license types were buffered with setbacks: no cannabis establishment may be located within 1,000 feet of a public of private school nor within 500 feet of any charitable institution, church, convent, hospital, licensed child care center, licensed dependency treatment center, military installation, playground, public library, public park, public recreation trail, recreation center or facility, or veterans’ home.
An overlay zone will be applied to the Central Business District specifically for retail/medical/hybrid operations. Two areas of Central Business will be eligible for these license types regardless of buffers.
“It’s a cluster of about 10 parcels on North Elm but south of Bragg Street... [and] the area across from Church Street Commons,” said Chairman Tim Abbott in a conversation with The Lakeville Journal. Buffers will need to be met for retail, hybrid, and medical licenses in Commercial Zones.
On-site consumption of cannabis or any cannabis product was prohibited in all licensed establishments. P&Z also set limits on the hours of operation for each license type. The one license type not permitted under the drafted regulations was cannabis cultivator (large-scale growing operation).
The public hearing on March 11 will precede the regularly scheduled P&Z meeting that night. On the regular agenda will be a newly submitted application for a subdivision on Honey Hill Road.
Students share hidden history
SALISBURY — Three teams of students from Salisbury School made the initial presentations of their local history projects at the Scoville Memorial Library Thursday, Feb. 15. The presentations were also streamed online.
Salisbury School is an independent boarding school for boys in grades nine to 12.
Teacher Rhonan Mikriski opened the presentations, noting it would be the first run-through. The final presentations will be included at the Troutbeck Symposium May 1-3 in Amenia.
Mikriski said the students are delving into forgotten corners of local history, particularly when it concerns marginalized groups.
The first group — Jasper Nadal, Derrick Dellea and Will Mumby — took a look at the treatment of mental health in Northwest Connecticut and the Hudson Valley.
The students made the point that institutions varied greatly in the quality of the care they provided, and in their philosophies. Were the institutions there to cure patients, or to simply house them?
The students touched on the Lakeville Home for Imbeciles, on the sprawling Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center in Dutchess County, and on the methods used to treat mental illness.
The latter category reads like a horror movie script. The techniques used included prefrontal lobotomies, insulin shock, hydrotherapy (immersion for long periods of time in cold or hot water, sometimes in sequence), and electroshock treatment.
The next group — Jack Kennedy, Judd Phillips, DJ Duntz and Parker Reynolds — took as their starting point the painting “The Last Moments of John Brown” by Thomas Havendon.
The painting shows Brown being escorted to the gallows for his actions in the infamous raid on Harper’s Ferry in 1859. He is pausing to kiss a Black infant.
The local connection is this: The painting was commissioned by the Battell family of Norfolk. The group found the painting to be a conscious attempt to rehabilitate the image of Brown, who was widely considered to be a terrorist for his anti-slavery activities.
Brown was also a native of Torrington.
The group also included a clip from D.W. Griffith’s 1915 film “The Birth of a Nation,” noting the film is famous for its technical sophistication and infamous for its blatant racism. The clip showed Black legislators during Reconstruction drinking alcohol and otherwise clowning around while on the floor of a legislative chamber.
The final group focused on William Grimes, a slave who escaped and made his way to Connecticut in 1814.
He became a successful businessman with barbershops in Litchfield, New Haven and Bridgeport. He married and had a large family.
Grimes was subsequently tracked down after nine years of freedom. He wound up turning his businesses over to secure his continued freedom.
He also wrote a book about his experiences, “Life of William Grimes, the Runaway Slave,” published in 1825.
The group noted that when Grimes was tracked down, slavery had not yet been abolished in Connecticut.
The students also suggested that the choice of barbershops as a business was in part a way to get around laws that prohibited large gatherings of African Americans.
And they discussed the cultural and social significance of African American hairstyles.
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Two arrests made
On Sunday, Feb. 11, at approximately noon, troopers were conducting a patrol check on Sharon Valley Road in Sharon and stopped at the residence of Donna Peterson, 62, who had an active arrest warrant for failure to appear in court. Peterson was taken into custody and transported to Troop B headquarters, where she was processed under a court-set bond of $10,000. Peterson said was having difficulty breathing and was transported by North Canaan EMS to Sharon Hopspital for evaluation.
During the course of serving the warrant on Donna Peterson, contact was made with Peter Peterson, 67, of Sharon, residing at the residence, who was in violation of a protective order. Peterson was transported to Troop B and issued a $10,000 surety-bond.
Rollover in snowstorm
On Tuesday, Feb. 13, at approximately 10 a.m., Sebastian Castro Restrepo, 27, of Wingdale, New York, was eastbound on Route 4 in Cornwall heading to Mohawk Mountain Ski area. Traveling at a reduced speed in a 2000 Honda CRV, the vehicle lost control in snow and ice, hit an embankment and rolled over on its passenger side. Castro Restrepo was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.
Crash at Stop sign
On Thursday, Feb. 15, at approximately 10:15 a.m., John Pickering, 67, of Sharon, was driving a 2007 Subaru Forester, which was stopped at the Stop sign by Routes 7 and 4 in Cornwall. James Shepherd, 62, of Sharon, approached the Stop sign in a 2015 Volkswagen Golf and came to a full stop. The Subaru began to continue straight onto Route 4 when the Volkswagen collided into the rear of the vehicle. The Volkwagen sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Shepherd was issued an infraction for following too close.
Transported to hospital
On Thursday, Feb. 15, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Heather Blass, 41, of Falls Village, was southbound on Route 7 in Canaan in a 2009 Hyundai Accent. Sonia Malloy, 52, of Norwalk, was eastbound on Route 126 in a 2023 Toyota Highlander and was stopped at the Stop sign in the intersection. The Highlander failed to yield at the intersection and struck the Hyundai’s passenger side. Blass complained of leg pain and was transported to Sharon Hospital by Falls Village EMS. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Malloy was issued a written warning for failure to grant right of way at a highway junction.
The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.
