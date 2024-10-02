Robert Marquand Reynolds

Latest News
In memoriam: Mark Liebergall
On Sept. 25, Cindy Bianchi addressed friends and family at a one year memorial observance for Mark Liebergall. A birch tree was planted at the Town Grove in Lakeville in his memory. Mark was a longtime tai chi teacher, artist and ping pong player.
Flu shots available throughout October
By Nathan Miller
LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.
Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County will provide flu shots on the following dates:
Tuesday, Oct. 8
Barkhamsted Town Garage, 33 New Hartford Road, Barkhamsted, noon to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 9
Sharon Pharmacy, 8 Gay St., Sharon, 10 a.m. to noon.
VNHLC – Salisbury branch, 30A Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 10
Falls Village Senior Center, 107 Main St., Falls Village, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Lakeville Town Grove, 42 Ethan Allen St., Lakeville, 10 a.m. to noon.
North Canaan Town Hall, 100 Pease St., North Canaan, 2 to 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 17
Litchfield Community Center, 421 Bantam Road, Litchfield, 10 a.m. to noon.
Friday, Oct. 18
Winsted Senior Center, 80 Holabird Ave., Winsted, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 10 a.m. to noon.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Colebrook Senior Center, 2 School House Road, Colebrook, 9 to 11 a.m.
Thursday, Oct. 29
Bethlehem Library, 32 Main St., Bethlehem, noon to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Kent Town Hall, 41 Kent Green Blvd., Kent, 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Warren Town Hall, 50 Cemetery Road, Warren, 9 to 11 a.m.
The following insurance providers participate with Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County’s flu clinics: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross, Harvard Pilgrim HealthCare, Medicare Part B, United HealthCare - Medicare only.
Anyone with questions can contact VNHLC on their website, www.vnhlc.org.
Cornwall Park and Recreation is hosting two flu shot clinics at the UCC Parish House, 8 Bolton Hill Road in Cornwall.
Anyone from any towns can come with any insurance Thursday, Oct. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 13 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for a free flu shot.
For Cornwall clinic questions, contact Cornwall Park and Recreation at park.recreation@cornwallct.gov
Students give back in Lakeville
Students of Hotchkiss and Salisbury Schools hosted a Farm to Feast fundraiser for Lakeville’s Corner Food Pantry on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event began with a walk from the Hotchkiss campus to the farm where students and community guests enjoyed fresh grilled corn on the cob and other seasonal goodies, tie dying t-shirts, cotton candy, a dunk booth and a slew of games, including tug of war and badminton.
SALISBURY — Noble Horizons, a senior living community in Salisbury, has purchased a new transit van.
Noble Administrator Bill Pond said the new van has a rear access lift, the better to accommodate residents in wheelchairs.
Danielle Bailey, Noble’s Director of Community Relations, said, “Due to the increased mobility restrictions of many of Noble’s residents, transportation requirements have evolved to include vehicles that can accommodate larger wheelchairs. Supporting some residents became difficult without upgrading to a new van.”
The purchase of the new van was the focus of Noble Horizon’s 2023 annual appeal.