Robert Marquand Reynolds
Robert Marquand Reynolds

LAKEVILLE — Robert Marquand Reynolds, of Lakeville, died on Sept. 23, 2024, after living with cancer for 14 years.

He was born June 20, 1954 to Robert T. Reynolds and Lynda Gay (Mitchell) Reynolds, and was raised in West Hartford. Marq graduated from Watkinson School and The University of Hartford.

Music was an important part of Marq’s life from childhood. He taught himself to play guitar and drums at a young age. He said that his world would have been a much different place without music.

He had also been a skier, tennis and soccer player and enjoyed hockey, football and cars. He started trying to “drive” anything he could when he was 2 years old. His love of cars and driving never diminished.

He operated a photography business and was later employed in areas including legal research and recently was an advertising director in the Berkshires and Litchfield County.

Marq was predeceased by his father, mother and sister Sue.

He leaves his wife of 12 years, Barbara Chatfield Reynolds, two step children, his sister Debby Mason, his brother Tom, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Also his beloved dog, Wink.

He would like to thank all who proved to be an important part of his life in friendship beginning in school. Some of those friendships were lifelong.

All services are private.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

