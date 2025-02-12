Robert S. Mellis
KENT — A retired journalist and former publisher, Robert S. Mellis, age 84, passed away Jan. 31, 2025.

Robert was known for his love of storytelling, both through writing and spoken stories. Born in Inverness, Scotland, to Mary and Alexander Mellis, he was educated at the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh.

He began his long journalism career as a “copy boy” for The Scotsman, the national newspaper, and later worked for a group of weekly newspapers becoming a photographer, reporter and later an editor at age 19. He emigrated to the United States in 1961 to take a position as a copy editor at the Portsmouth Herald in New Hampshire.

Robert worked for a number of well-known newspapers in various capacities across the United States. He was the news features editor at The St. Petersburg Times in the 1970s and later became the graphic arts director at The Miami Herald. He served as the managing editor at the Allentown Morning Call.

He was especially proud of the work he did as Publisher and CEO of Housatonic Valley Publishing Co., in New Milford. Robert grew the five-weekly newspaper group to seven newspapers and the flagship paper, The New Milford Times, was chosen as the best weekly newspaper by New England Press Association in 1989. The group of papers acquired 282 awards under his leadership.

Deciding to retire early at age 60, he and his beloved wife, Jo, moved aboard a sailboat and spent seven years cruising the east coast of the US and the Bahamas. The two were great travelers and ultimately decided to move onto land to a motor home and succeeded in visiting all 50 states. Robert put his extensive photographic skills to use and captured beautiful images throughout his travels.

Later in life, he discovered a love of teaching journalism in various parts of the world. He ultimately visited 21 countries. As a Visiting Knight Fellow, Robert went to Namibia, Africa, to assist journalists at The Namibian newspaper and they invited him back for a second stint. He also served as director of the Southeast Asia Media Center based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, where he lived with Jo for a year and taught young journalists from Cambodia, Vietnam and Myanmar how to write truthful stories and navigate authoritarian governments.

He is remembered for his humorous outlook on life and his staunch love of news and local journalism.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret “Jo” Mellis of Kent; daughters Lynn (John) Mellis Worthington of Kent and Stephanie (Alessandro) Bertoni of Colchester, Vermont; granddaughters Cassandra Worthington (Mark Patronella) of Maryland, Trisha Worthington (Derek Byrne) of Rhode Island, Isabella Bertoni of New York City; grandson Graham Bertoni of Los Angeles, California; brother William (Diedre) Mellis of England; and sister Rose Hogg of Ontario, Canada.

In lieu of flowers, donations in memory may be made to the Kent Volunteer Fire Department, which was very helpful in the last year of his life, PO Box 355, Kent, CT 06757. A Celebration of his Life memorial service will be held at St. Andrew’s Church in Kent, Feb. 15 at 1 p.m.

Joy Brown’s retrospective celebrates 50 years of women at Hotchkiss

Joy Brown installing work for her show at the Tremaine Art Gallery at Hotchkiss.

Natalia Zukerman

This year, The Hotchkiss School is marking 50 years of co-education with a series of special events, including an exhibition by renowned sculptor Joy Brown. “The Art of Joy Brown,” opening Feb. 15 in the Tremaine Art Gallery, offers a rare retrospective of Brown’s work, spanning five decades from her early pottery to her large-scale bronze sculptures.

“It’s an honor to show my work in celebration of fifty years of women at Hotchkiss,” Brown shared. “This exhibition traces my journey—from my roots in pottery to the figures and murals that have evolved over time.”

Special screening of ‘The Brutalist’ at the Triplex Cinema

Yale professor Elihu Rubin led discussions before and after “The Brutalist” screening at Triplex Cinema on Feb. 2. He highlighted how the film brings architecture into focus, inviting the audience to explore Brutalism as both a style and a theme.
L. Tomaino

A special screening of “The Brutalist” was held on Feb. 2 at the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington. Elihu Rubin, a Henry Hart Rice Associate Professor of Architecture and Urban Studies at Yale, led discussions both before and after the film.

“The Brutalist” stars Adrien Brody as fictional character, architect Laszlo Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect. Toth trained at the Bauhaus and was interred at the concentration camp Buchenwald during World War II. The film tells of his struggle as an immigrant to gain back his standing and respect as an architect. Brody was winner of the Best Actor Golden Globe, while Bradley Corbet, director of the film, won best director and the film took home the Golden Globe for Best Film Drama. They have been nominated again for Academy Awards.

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Winter inspiration for meadow, garden and woods

Breece Meadow

Jeb Breece

Chances are you know or have heard of Jeb Breece.He is one of a handful of the Northwest Corner’s “new guard”—young, talented and interesting people with can-do spirit — whose creative output makes life here even nicer than it already is.

Breece’s outward low-key nature belies his achievements which would appear ambitious even for a person without a full-time job and a family.The third season of his “Bad Grass” speaker series is designed with the dual purpose of reviving us from winter doldrums and illuminating us on a topic of contemporary gardening — by which I mean gardening that does not sacrifice the environment for the sake of beauty nor vice versa. There are two upcoming talks taking place at the White Hart:Feb. 20 featuring Richard Hayden from New York City’s High Line and March 6 where Christopher Koppel will riff on nativars. You won’t want to miss either.

