Salisbury baseball threepeats

Catcher Thomas O'Connell was ready for the ring after Salisbury School baseball won its third championship in as many years.


SALISBURY — The Crimson Knights secured back-to-back-to-back Western New England Prep Baseball League (WNEPBL) titles with a 2-1 win over Canterbury School Sunday, May 19.

Salisbury Coach Kevin Huber’s trophy case has grown to four championships in the last eight years (two of those years had no tournaments due to Covid-19). The Knights capped off a dominant season in style with a big win in the title match.

Gavin O'Brien made the game-winning out at first.

Salisbury earned the top seed in WNEPBL standings after completing the season with a 13-1 league record. The Knights went 20-4 overall this season and were the fifth ranked prep school baseball team in the nation by MaxPreps.com.

(1) Salisbury won 3-1 in the semifinal game against (3) Cheshire Academy Saturday, May 18. The Knights scored all their runs in the second inning. Salisbury’s Ty Deperno pitched a shutout until the sixth inning when Cheshire scored its lone run.

In the other WNEPBL semifinal game, played in Easthampton, Mass., (4) Canterbury School defeated (2) Williston Northampton School 6-0. The Canterbury Saints then made their way to Salisbury for the championship game Sunday, May 19. When these teams last met on April 17, Salisbury won 4-3 in extra innings.

Mike Plummer closed out the game as Salisbury's relief pitcher.

Conditions were perfect for baseball in the title match. Sun was shining with a light breeze, about 65 degrees. Students, parents and fans filled the ballfield at Hilltop for game time.

Salisbury never trailed against rival Canterbury. The Knights took a 2-run lead in the second inning and maintained a scoring advantage throughout.

Canterbury got on the board in the third inning on a sacrifice fly. Salisbury’s pitcher Jasper Nadel held the Saints to one run until he was relieved by Mike Plummer in the sixth inning. Plummer launched rockets down the middle to close out the game with a 2-1 victory.

The Knights celebrate in the infield.

The Knights rejoiced in the infield, completing the rare and coveted threepeat. With nearly a handful of rings, Huber joins the ranks of legendary WNEPBL coaches such as Dan Donato, John Toffey and Mark Leavitt.

Of Salisbury’s winning roster, 12 seniors have committed to college programs next year. Additionally, three underclassmen have already committed to NCAA Division One schools.

Salisbury posed behind home plate after the win.

