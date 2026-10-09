October 9 to 11
The Salisbury Fall Festival returns Oct. 9 to 11 with a weekend of special events, including a quilt show at Salisbury Congregational Church, crafts and games on the Scoville Memorial Library lawn, hayrides, antique car rides, live music, a pet parade and more. The 12th annual quilt show runs both days, while Sunday’s highlights include magic shows, a Salisbury Band concert, a world percussion jam and the SWSA Annual Brew-Ski Fest. Complete schedule and more information salisburyfallfestival.org.