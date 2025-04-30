Salisbury — wet and wild
Celina Huber
conservation commission corner

Salisbury — wet and wild

A quarterly letter from the Salisbury Conservation Commission

Welcome to the Salisbury Conservation Commission’s quarterly missive. Our mission is education — educating ourselves as well as fellow Salisburyians on the important natural habitats specific to our beautiful and fascinating town, and how to preserve them.

Thomas Blagden

In this article we summarize “Water – Wetlands and Watercourses,” a chapter from the Town’s Natural Resources Inventory (NRI).You can find the whole NRI at www.salisburyct.us/town-documents/.

We like to think holistically about our natural resources and how they all work in concert to support the nature we love and steward.As we consider the lakes, ponds, rivers, streams, bogs, swamps, fens, and vernal pools of Salisbury, we are also thinking about what drains into them and how we can help to keep them clean, productive and viable habitats during our time here in Salisbury.

Salisbury is Wet and Wild — Summary of the NRI’s Water Section

Salisbury’s rich assemblage of wetlands and watercourses are the lifeblood of our landscape.We are fortunate to have many large bodies of water and riparian areas in town, all of which support and provide a multitude of habitats making up our unique and precious ecosystem.

For instance, Salisbury is home to two high elevation lakes that sit atop the Riga Plateau, also known as the Taconic Uplift: Riga Lake and South Pond.These lakes, sitting at a high elevation have colder water than any other water source in town, which flows down to swamps, wetlands and streams, supporting important native plants and animals such as brook trout (Salvelinus fontinalis) and slimy sculpin (Cottus cognatus) (DEEP website) as well as the threatened spring salamander (Gyrinophilus porphyriticus). (Klemens et al.2021, Salisbury POCD, 2024).

Salisbury’s northwestern location within the state of Connecticut, its elevation gradient of close to 2,000 feet, and its relatively unfragmented landscape, have resulted in the town being a reservoir for biodiversity of statewide and regional significance. (Klemens et al, 2021) Using climate change modeling, it is predicted that Salisbury will be the only area in the state where certain cold-water species will be able to continue to flourish despite climate change.

Thomas Blagden

Hidden from view are extensive sand and gravel deposits known as till, which were deposited by the last glaciation some 12,000 years ago. Driving north on Undermountain Road these glacial terraces are clearly visible as gently undulating agricultural fields. Water percolates through these terraces and feeds the subterranean aquifer.This gives rise to many unusual habitats, such as fens, that contain endangered and rare species.

Salisbury’s rich assemblage of wetlands and watercourses are the lifeblood of our landscape.They add to our lives in obvious ways for recreation such as fishing, boating, and for drinking, but they also support productive and exceptional ecosystems that are not readily apparent.

Thomas Blagden

It is imperative to protect Salisbury’s waters as we protect our way of life in our town.Increased flooding from climate change along with development, especially around the lakes, is increasing runoff and pollutants into our water system.This toxic runoff threatens many wetland-dependent species of plants and animals that are at the core of our ecosystem.

The Conservation Commission wants to encourage landowners to not use fertilizer, herbicides and pesticides on their properties.The quality of our water resources is directly dependent on the choices we residents make in caring for our properties. Applied fertilizers, pesticides, and herbicides eventually reach our waters with detrimental effects.For more science on this topic, please read: www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2405844....

We would like to be interactive, so please send topic suggestions and comments to leepotter@salisburyct.gov.

conservation commission corner
The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Latest News

Frederick Wright Hosterman

Frederick Wright Hosterman

KENT — Frederick Wright Hosterman passed away peacefully in his home in Kent on April 16, 2025. Born in 1929 in Auburn, Nebraska, he was the son of farmers. He attended a one-room schoolhouse just outside of Brownville, Nebraska, adjacent to his family’s farm. The little brick schoolhouse is still standing! After graduating from high school, Fred attended the University of Nebraska (Lincoln), eventually earning a master’s degree in agronomy. He took a job with Monsanto in Buffalo, New York, where the company was a pioneer in applying biotechnology to agricultural sciences. In Buffalo, Fred met his future wife, Dorothy. Fred and Dorothy moved to New York City for several years in the early 1960s, before settling down in Norwalk. In Norwalk, Fred and Dorothy had three children. The family later moved to Kent. In 1980, Fred and Dorothy divorced, and Fred bought a large tract of land on Carter Road in Kent. He built a house there, largely by himself, which he maintained until his death at age 95. After taking early retirement, he spent the following decades working on his property, adding various buildings, woodcrafting, landscaping, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Nancy (Case) Brenner

Nancy (Case) Brenner

CANAAN — Nancy (Case) Brenner, 81, of Canaan, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, following a long illness on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

Nancy was born on April 10, 1944, to the late Ray Sargeant Case Sr. and Beatrice Southey Case. She was the second youngest of five children, predeceased by her three brothers, Ray S. Case Jr., David E. Case and Douglas C. Case, and her sister Linda (Case) Olson. She grew up in New Hartford and Winsted, where she graduated from Northwestern Regional 7 High School.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Adam Rand

Adam Rand

SHEFFIELD — Adam Rand, 59, of Sheffield, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully in his home on April 22, 2025, after a long battle with ALS.

Adam was born on April 6, 1966, to Lee and Charles Rand II of Boston, Massachusetts. Adam spent his early childhood in Nantucket, where his love of fishing and water was born before moving to Sharon. It was here where he made many lifelong friends and later graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1984. He attended Hiram College in Ohio before settling in Connecticut.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries