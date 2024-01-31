Salisbury’s pink plow
Patrick L. Sullivan

Salisbury’s pink plow

Mike Brenner of the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service with a new Fisher snow plow system at the ambulance building Tuesday, Jan. 23. The plow was purchased from Crane’s Outdoor Equipment in North Canaan, and Fisher donates a portion of the proceeds to the Maine Breast Cancer Coalition.

Latest News

Hotchkiss girls cruise to 61-37 win over Kingswood

Hotchkiss girls cruise to 61-37 win over Kingswood

Angel Allen helped Hotchkiss control the perimiter and spread the floor against Kingswood-Oxford.

Riley Klein

LAKEVILLE — The Hotchkiss School girls varsity basketball team defeated Kingswood-Oxford School 61-37 School Wednesday, Jan. 24.

The Bearcats opened up a big lead early on and kept their foot on the gas through to the end. The dynamic duo of guard Kaila Richardson and center Morgan Jenkins terrorized Kingswood-Oxford with a seemingly unstoppable pick-and-roll. Combined with lights-out shooting from Grace Backus, Eleanor Hem and Angel Allen, Hotchkiss looked poised for a postseason run as the Founder’s League playoff tournament approaches.

Keep ReadingShow less
hotchkiss basketball

Mountaineers win mid-season JV basketball jamboree

Mountaineers win mid-season JV basketball jamboree

The HVRHS bench celebrated as the Mountaineers beat Indian Mountain School in the junior varsity basketball mid-season jamboree Saturday, Jan. 27.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — An interconference junior varsity girls basketball tournament was held at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) on Saturday, Jan. 27.

HVRHS hosted a round robin jamboree with Indian Mountain School (IMS), Dover High School and Northwestern High School. After a long day of on-court action, HVRHS emerged as the unquestionable victor by defeating each of the other three teams.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes Griggs

Soccer Hall of Fame welcomes Griggs
Submitted

SALISBURY — Steve Griggs was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Griggs is a part-time resident of Salisbury, with a camp on Mt. Riga and a long history in the town. His great-grandfather, John Stillwell Griggs, Sr. was a green grocer in Lakeville in the 1800s.

Keep ReadingShow less
soccer

Steve Blass league registration now open

Steve Blass league registration now open

Jamison Boone celebrated on second last season.

Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN —Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League signups for the spring 2024 baseball season have begun.

Boys and girls aged 4-15 from the towns of Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon are eligible to register.

Keep ReadingShow less
baseball