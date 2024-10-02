Doors open at new Sarum Village affordable housing

SALISBURY — The third group of affordable housing units at Sarum Village is complete. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon, Sept 30.

Sarum Village is owned by the private Salisbury Housing Committee, Inc. SHC Vice-President Jocelyn Ayer set the stage, noting that there are 204 households in Salisbury who pay 50% or more of their income for housing.

The median price of a home in Salisbury is $900,000, she continued, and 40% of the town’s housing stock consists of second homes.

Ayer said there were between 60 and 70 applications for the 10 new units.

She said the demand for affordable housing in Salisbury outstrips the supply.

State Department of Housing Commissioner Seila Mosquera-Bruno praised the effort that went into building the new housing, and thanked U.S.Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), who was standing nearby, for his help in securing federal funds.

The commissioner added that there is about $10 million in funding for affordable housing statewide.

Blumenthal said “You are making a statement in favor of a diverse and inclusive community,” and praised Mosquera-Bruno and Governor Ned Lamont (D) for being “aggressive” on housing issues.

State Representative Maria Horn (D-64), who handled the big scissors, said because there are so many local people involved, the new housing represents “the beating heart of Salisbury.”