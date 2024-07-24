sharon government

Sharon moves money out of rainy day fund

SHARON — Sharon held a town meeting vote on July 12 to decide on two motions, which both passed. There were 16 residents in attendance.

The motions considered funds from the undesignated fund for two projects approved by the Board of Finance. The first was an approval of up to $66,000 for the sidewalk replacement project. The second was an approval for an additional sum of up to $300,000 for the Town Hall parking lot expansion project.

Kent Fire Department votes to purchase a new ambulance

KENT — On Monday, July 15 at a Special Membership Meeting, the Kent Volunteer Fire Department passed a motion to purchase a new ambulance.

The vehicle in question is a demo model 2024 Ford F-450 4x4 Medix Type 1, 153” ambulance. This issue was the only topic on the agenda for the night.

The Corner Food Pantry comes to the Salisbury Association

SALISBURY — Starting Aug. 3, the Salisbury Association will be hosting an exhibit on The Corner Food Pantry.

The exhibit at the Academy Building on 24 Main St in Salisbury will showcase the food pantry and all it does for northwest Connecticut. Visitors will learn more about the challenges of sourcing food and volunteers, and planning for the future.

Oscar Theodore Fischer

LAKEVILLE — Oscar Theodore “Bud” Fischer, Jr., 98, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2024, at home in Lakeville. He was the beloved husband of Tru (Carver) Fischer with whom he was married for 73 years.

Bud was born in Poughkeepsie, on March 9, 1926, son of the late Oscar T. Fischer, Sr., and Clara Augusta (Ferguson) Fischer, and had been an area resident for most of his life before retiring to the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina area in 1989.

Leslie Connery

KENT­­ — Always with a ready smile, Leslie Guy Connery loved to meet, work with, and help people from all walks of life, especially those in need. This was her focus as a wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and volunteer. Community-oriented and pragmatic, with seemingly boundless energy even into her 90’s, she thrived on serving others.

Born on Dec. 23, 1928, Leslie grew up in Binghamton, New York, in a strongly knit community of family and friends. From this deeply rooted childhood, she looked forward to adventures in the wider world. While studying at Radcliffe College, she majored in international relations with the goal of becoming a diplomat. This was excellent preparation for the life she would soon begin to lead after meeting, and then marrying, her college sweetheart and aspiring journalist, Donald S. Connery.

