Sharon sailor competes in America’s Cup

Martin Nweeia and team, with members from Norway, Sweden, Monaco and the US, at the America’s Cup in Barcelona Spain.

SHARON — To the list of titles Sharon resident Martin Nweeia can claim, among which are dentist and dental surgeon, Arctic marine mammal scientist, (including leading expert on narwhal tusk and tooth organ systems), an explorer who has lead over twenty high arctic expeditions, dental anthropologist, educator at Harvard and Case Western Reserve Universities Schools of Dental Medicine, and researcher at the Smithsonian and the Canadian Museum of Nature, he can now add America’s Cup competitor.

Nweeia just returned from Barcelona, Spain where he competed in the America’s Cup Sailboat races in the Smeralda 888 class boats from Sept. 6 to 8. He was a helmsman. Nweeia said the Smeralda 888 is “a design masterpiece from the Germán Frers boat-maker that was developed in 1995 as a training boat.”

Nweeia has a love of sailing that goes back forty years to when he first learned in Hawaii. Besides sailing, he has also done windsurfing and kite surfing. He now sails and trains “Wherever there is opportunity, an available boat and good wind.” He has a small Hunter 18 that he keeps at O’Hara’s Landing on Twin Lakes in Salisbury and goes sailing after work. He says “The wind is quite inconsistent. The challenge of lake sailing is that it is always changing, which keeps the connection with the wind a challenge.”

Nweeia explained how he got to compete in the America’s Cup. “I was approached by one of the team captains and owners, as there was a boat available from the Yacht club of Monaco where I recently had become a member. After some pre-training sails with the sailing coach at the club, I was formally invited to participate.” He added, “I was both overwhelmed and excited for the opportunity.”

“I named our boat Paka’a which is the Hawaiian God for the wind and inventor of the sail. Since I learned to sail in Hawaii, I wanted to bring this spirit to Barcelona.”

“Racing had also been a part of my experience though never before on this international platform with the world’s best,” he explained. He shared the boat with other experienced sailors. “Our crew had high level experienced sailors including an Olympic medalist and those on the world racing circuit.”

Nweeia shared that “Sailing conditions at this year’s America’s cup were challenging with high seas and strong winds at twenty-five knots, thunderstorms and one ideal sailing day. The experience was as much about team building and cooperation, as it was about focus and being continually in the moment.”

Over the years, Nweeia’s sailing, wind and kitesurfing teachers have commented that he is “connected to the wind and understands how to invite her to the sport of sailing.” “The wind whispers, and it can shriek, and in all my experiences in harnessing its power and gifts, one must listen to her voice and be fluid in one’s reactions to the sailboat,” he said.

Nweeia said of the America’s Cup experience, “It was unbelievable! It’s one of those ‘pinch me’ moments when you realize you are in an incredible circumstance.”

“It was a gift to have this opportunity,” he said. “And I am grateful to so many who made it possible.”

