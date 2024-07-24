No floaties allowed on intense Dalmatian Island swim excursion

SHARON — Island hopping, usually done by boat, can also be accomplished with a little more exertion.

When friends Marci Grady and Sonja Koppenwallner asked Sherie Berk if she would like to join them for a week-long swim in the Dalmatian Islands, she agreed without a second thought. With an itinerary mapped out by STREL Swimming Adventures, from June 15 to 21, they swam for up to five hours each day.

Berk learned to swim during childhood summers in Sharon, Connecticut, but did not take up the sport competitively until age 55. She went on to become a United States Masters Swimmer with four world rankings, 16 top ten rankings, and an All-American Honor. For Berk, swimming is a total release of tension. “It’s like meditation,” she said.

Her weekly training – three or four sessions at the YMCA in Canaan, Connecticut – did not change in anticipation of the island swim and Berk worried that she had not adequately prepared.

Regardless, she boarded a plane to Split, Croatia, consoling herself that it was not a race.

The Dalmatian Islands are located off the coast of Croatia, in the Adriatic Sea. The crisp, blue waters are some of the cleanest in the Mediterranean. “I can’t even begin to describe how beautiful this place is,” said Berk.

Her days in Dalmatia commenced with breakfast spreads of fresh fruit, eggs, and European pastries. After fueling up, Berk, Grady, Koppenwallner, and twelve or so others boarded boats for rides to their morning starting points. They set off swimming around 10 a.m., boats following to provide water and rest if necessary.

Sherie Berk on a lunch break during her Dalmatian swim excursion.Photo provided

At noon, they stopped for lunch, usually on the boat, with gorgeous buffets assembled by a private chef. Once, the midday interlude included a hike (just in case they cared for some additional exercise). Then back into the water for a few more hours of paddling, to cover a daily distance of approximately four kilometers.

Active travel allowed Berk to fully immerse in her environment. Instead of admiring the glittering sea from afar, she felt the salt soak into her skin. By four pm they returned to the hotel, utterly exhausted, but drenched in awe.

Evenings were time to unwind, dining at restaurants along the water and marveling at the expanse of rocky coastline. A meal of fresh fish and a few glasses of wine repeatedly revived the swimmers and readied them for another day.

Over the course of a week, a multi-generational community formed through mutual struggle and appreciation of natural beauty. The oldest in the group, 70-year-old Berk is not slowing down. She has her eye on an island hop in Greece next year.

