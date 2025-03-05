Shirley Mae MacCallum
obituaries

Shirley Mae MacCallum

EAST CANAAN — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Shirley Mae MacCallum, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, who passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at her home in East Canaan. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Toby MacCallum, with whom she shared many years of love and companionship.

Shirley was born on Aug. 27, 1930, in Irving, Massachusetts, to the late Edgar and Henrietta (Jodway) Daigneault. A proud graduate of Agawam High School in 1947, she went on to lead a life filled with hard work, love, and a spirit that touched everyone who knew her. Over the years, Shirley worked at Kaman Aircraft Corporation, where she built a solid foundation for her family, and later pursued her passion for antiques as the proud owner of Toby’s Antiques in East Canaan. She was known for her eye for unique treasures and her warm, welcoming nature that made all who entered feel like family.

Shirley’s family and friends will remember her for her deep love, her unwavering support, and her ability to bring laughter and joy into any room. She had a special gift for making people feel valued, and her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Her love extended not only to her family but also to animals, showing compassion and care for them. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always finding ways to be present in their lives, no matter the distance.

She is survived by her beloved sister, RoseMarie Galloway, and her husband, Richard, of Soldotna, Arkansas; her loving daughter, Lynn Pike, and her partner, Michael Sammon, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and her son-in-law, John Shepard, of Enfield, Connecticut. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Ralph McEwan of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, and her daughter, Kathleen Shepard.

Shirley’s legacy will live on through her grandchildren; Beth McEwan-Pajak and husband Jason of Southwick, Massachusetts, Krystal Ouellette of San Manuel, Arizona, Bryan McEwan and wife Tara of Westfield, Massachusetts, Kylene Perras and husband Jim of South Windsor, Connecticut, Jonathan Shepard and wife Hannah of Enfield, Connecticut, Wendy Bannish and husband William of Suffield, Connecticut, and Candice Smith and husband Curtis of Massillon, Ohio. She was also a proud great-grandmother to Katrina, Kaelyn, Madison, Chase, Lisette, Jasmine, Max, Ellie, Nathan, Austin, Clayton and Brianna who were the light of her life, as well as a cherished aunt to her nephew, Jeffrey Bunch and wife Gina, along with many other nieces and nephews.

Shirley was a woman of grace, strength, and resilience. She faced every challenge with courage, and her compassion for others was boundless. Whether as a mother, grandmother, or friend, she offered unwavering love and was a true source of comfort and wisdom. She will be missed more than words can express, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Visiting hours for Shirley will be held on Wednesday March 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Colonial Forastiere Funeral & Cremation, located at 985 Main Street in Agawam, Massachusetts. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday March 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral home service at 11 a.m.

Interment will proceed at the Springfield Street Cemetery, Feeding Hills, Massachusetts. Additional arrangements will be shared with family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the MacCallum Family Fund for Animal Welfare, c/o Northwest CT Community Foundation, 33 East Main Street, PO Box 1144, Torrington, CT 06790, 860-626-1245, in Shirley’s memory. Shirley’s life was one of love, service, and joy. While she may no longer be with us, the impact she made on our lives will never fade. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. For online condolences please visit www.forastiere.com.

obituaries

Latest News

Adam Lang’s THRIVE: a new space for learning and growth

Adam Lang’s THRIVE: a new space for learning and growth

Adam Lang at THRIVE in North Canaan.

Natalia Zukerman

'What does community mean?” asked Adam Lang, who is exploring that question with THRIVE, his new space for workshops, classes and events designed to foster personal and professional growth. A longtime educator and lifelong learner, Lang is cultivating just that — a community where the simple act of sitting together without digital distractions becomes a catalyst for clarity, connection and transformation.

THRIVE is built on the belief that wisdom already exists within us and between us. Facilitators aren’t just teachers; they are guides, drawing out the knowledge, insights and creativity that each participant carries. The space at 96 Main St. in North Canaan is an open invitation for individuals, teams and leaders seeking alignment, mastery and a renewed sense of purpose.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

Litchfield Jazz Camp talent search finals set for March 8

Last year’s first-place winner, violinist Connor McMillen accompanied by bassist Conway Campbell Jr. and pianist Zaccai Curtis.

Provided

On March 8 at the Litchfield Community Center, seventeen semi-finalists, chosen from audition tapes, will compete for scholarships to the 2025 sessions of Litchfield Jazz Camp at the Frederick Gunn School in July. The event, free and open to the public, begins at 2 p.m.

“These kids are so incredibly talented,” said Vita Muir, executive and artistic director of Litchfield Performing Arts. “They’re not just competing; they’re experiencing what it’s like to perform with top-tier musicians in a real performance setting.”

Keep ReadingShow less
education

Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

Dorothy Spears makes gallery debut with 'Plein Air' at Cornwall Library

"Plein Air," the new exhibit at Cornwall Library, features ten watercolors by artist Dorothy Spears. The show will be on display through April 12.

Sava Marinkovic

On March 1, the Cornwall Library held an opening reception for the work of artist Dorothy Spears. The collection, titled “Plein Air,” is a series ofwatercolors on paper, depicting scenes from nature in delicate, gauzy forms evocative of an ephemerality that Spears has found artistically invigorating.

“Being up here and watching the seasons change made me want to make art,” said Spears, whose career in art began as a gallery curator and art writer for publications such as the New York Times and Art in America. Having dreamt of exhibiting her own watercolors since she was first gripped, as a high schooler, by the works of Georgia O’Keefe, this gallery is the first realization of Spears’s lifelong aspiration.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit