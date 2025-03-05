EAST CANAAN — With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Shirley Mae MacCallum, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend, who passed away peacefully at the age of 94 on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025, at her home in East Canaan. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Toby MacCallum, with whom she shared many years of love and companionship.



Shirley was born on Aug. 27, 1930, in Irving, Massachusetts, to the late Edgar and Henrietta (Jodway) Daigneault. A proud graduate of Agawam High School in 1947, she went on to lead a life filled with hard work, love, and a spirit that touched everyone who knew her. Over the years, Shirley worked at Kaman Aircraft Corporation, where she built a solid foundation for her family, and later pursued her passion for antiques as the proud owner of Toby’s Antiques in East Canaan. She was known for her eye for unique treasures and her warm, welcoming nature that made all who entered feel like family.



Shirley’s family and friends will remember her for her deep love, her unwavering support, and her ability to bring laughter and joy into any room. She had a special gift for making people feel valued, and her kindness and generosity knew no bounds. Her love extended not only to her family but also to animals, showing compassion and care for them. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, always finding ways to be present in their lives, no matter the distance.



She is survived by her beloved sister, RoseMarie Galloway, and her husband, Richard, of Soldotna, Arkansas; her loving daughter, Lynn Pike, and her partner, Michael Sammon, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and her son-in-law, John Shepard, of Enfield, Connecticut. Shirley was preceded in death by her son, Ralph McEwan of Feeding Hills, Massachusetts, and her daughter, Kathleen Shepard.



Shirley’s legacy will live on through her grandchildren; Beth McEwan-Pajak and husband Jason of Southwick, Massachusetts, Krystal Ouellette of San Manuel, Arizona, Bryan McEwan and wife Tara of Westfield, Massachusetts, Kylene Perras and husband Jim of South Windsor, Connecticut, Jonathan Shepard and wife Hannah of Enfield, Connecticut, Wendy Bannish and husband William of Suffield, Connecticut, and Candice Smith and husband Curtis of Massillon, Ohio. She was also a proud great-grandmother to Katrina, Kaelyn, Madison, Chase, Lisette, Jasmine, Max, Ellie, Nathan, Austin, Clayton and Brianna who were the light of her life, as well as a cherished aunt to her nephew, Jeffrey Bunch and wife Gina, along with many other nieces and nephews.



Shirley was a woman of grace, strength, and resilience. She faced every challenge with courage, and her compassion for others was boundless. Whether as a mother, grandmother, or friend, she offered unwavering love and was a true source of comfort and wisdom. She will be missed more than words can express, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing her.



Visiting hours for Shirley will be held on Wednesday March 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Colonial Forastiere Funeral & Cremation, located at 985 Main Street in Agawam, Massachusetts. Visiting hours will continue on Thursday March 6 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a funeral home service at 11 a.m.



Interment will proceed at the Springfield Street Cemetery, Feeding Hills, Massachusetts. Additional arrangements will be shared with family and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the MacCallum Family Fund for Animal Welfare, c/o Northwest CT Community Foundation, 33 East Main Street, PO Box 1144, Torrington, CT 06790, 860-626-1245, in Shirley’s memory. Shirley’s life was one of love, service, and joy. While she may no longer be with us, the impact she made on our lives will never fade. May her memory be a blessing to all who knew her. For online condolences please visit www.forastiere.com.