NORTH CANAAN — Sue Ann Miller Plain, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister, passed away on May 4, 2025, after a courageous battle with ALS. Sue Ann faced her illness with incredible strength, grace, and determination, never losing her spirit or her love for those around her.

Sue Ann was born on April 21, 1957, in Jersey City, New Jersey. She lived in North Canaan for 50 years where she built lasting friendships and began a life rooted in community and family.

She was the cherished wife of David W. Plain and devoted mother to Dara Robinson and Shanna Robinson, as well as loving stepmother to Felicia Plain and David K Plain. She was the proud and adoring grandmother to seven grandchildren, Collin Thyberg, Kartel Henry, Owen Henry, Rustin DeJesus, Colter DeJesus, Chayton Pastre and Brynn Pastre who were the light of her life and whom she loved more than anything in the world.

Born to Grace and Robert Miller, Sue Ann was raised with strong family values and a generous spirit. She was predeceased by her father, Robert, in 2008, and is survived by her mother, Grace Miller, and her two brothers, Robert and Rick Miller.

Sue Ann found great joy and purpose in community service, particularly through her involvement with the Women’s Auxiliary at the Couch Pipa V.F.W. Her dedication, warmth, and vibrant presence will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Sue Ann’s life was defined by love—love for her family, her community, and the many friends she gathered along the way. Though ALS took her from us too soon, Sue Ann’s strength in the face of adversity and the love she gave so freely will never be forgotten.

Her legacy lives on in the hearts of her family, friends, and all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Service details will be shared by the family at a later time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Sue Ann’s memory to the North Canaan V.F.W.,104 S. Canaan Rd, North Canaan, CT 06018, a cause close to her heart.