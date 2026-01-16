kids
01/24/2026
American Mural Project
90 Whiting St.
06098
Winsted, Conn.
United States
Teen Art Workshop: Game On!

10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Suggested donation $10

Artist and educator Gerald Moore leads an interactive workshop using 3D acrylic shapes to build worlds, characters and storylines through collaborative play. Open to teens of all skill levels. Advance registration recommended at americanmuralproject.org/teen-art-workshops.

kids

Latest News

Edward Aparo

Edward Aparo
Edward Aparo
Edward Aparo

Edward Aparo passed away peacefully at his home on January 7, 2026 surrounded by his loving family.

Edward was born on May 10, 1936 in New Britain, CT. He was the beloved son of the late Anthony and Rose Valenti Aparo and attended New Britain schools. On April 7, 1958 Edward married his school sweetheart Jean Ackerman beginning a devoted marriage that spanned 67 years. Together they built a life rooted in family, hard work and love.

Keep Reading Show less

Salisbury prepares for launch of 100th Jumpfest

Salisbury prepares for launch of 100th Jumpfest

Henry Loher flew farther than any other competitor at Jumpfest 2025

Randy O'Rourke

SALISBURY — Salisbury’s longstanding tradition of ski jumping is reaching new heights this year with the 100th annual Jumpfest, scheduled for Feb. 6–8 at Satre Hill.

The weekend-long celebration begins with a community night on Friday, Feb. 6, followed by youth ski jumping competitions and the Salisbury Invitational on Saturday, and culminates Sunday with the Eastern U.S. Ski Jumping Championships.

Keep Reading Show less
ski jumping

Richard Charles Paddock

Richard Charles Paddock

TACONIC — Richard Charles Paddock, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

He was born in Hartford on April 12, 1947 to the late Elizabeth M. Paddock (Trust) and the late Charles D. Paddock. He grew up in East Hartford but maintained a strong connection to the Taconic part of Salisbury where his paternal grandfather, Charlie Paddock, worked for Herbert and Orleana Scoville. The whole family enjoyed summers and weekends on a plot of land in Taconic gifted to Charlie by the Scovilles for his many years of service as a chauffeur.

Keep Reading Show less

In Appreciation: Richard Paddock

In Appreciation: Richard Paddock

SALISBURY — Richard Paddock, a longtime Salisbury resident whose deep curiosity and generosity of spirit helped preserve and share the town’s history, died last week. He was 78.

Paddock was widely known as a gifted storyteller and local historian, equally comfortable leading bus tours, researching railroads or patiently helping others navigate new technology. His passion for learning — and for passing that knowledge along — made him a central figure in the Salisbury Association’s Historical Society and other preservation efforts throughout the Northwest Corner.

Keep Reading Show less