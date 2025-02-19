Terry Wayne Sutherlin
MILLERTON — Terry Wayne Sutherlin, 85, a resident of Millerton since 2008, formerly of Pine Plains, died peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025, at his home in Millerton. Mr. Sutherlin was a retired freelance actor and also an accountant for several large corporations prior to his retirement in 2007.

Born Oct. 29, 1939, in Redding, California, he was the son of the late Audley W. and Evelyn (Laslow) Sutherlin. Following high school, he attended Antioch University and received a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Theater. He served his country in the United States Army Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG Corps) as an investigator prior to his honorable discharge. Terry Wayne lived in Hawaii with his parents when Pearl Harbor was attacked and between the ages of 7 and 20 he lived in Arabia before returning to the United States. In September, 2000, in Los Angeles, California, he married Antonia E. (Fritz) DiFrancesco. Antonia survives at home in Millerton. Terry traveled extensively throughout his lifetime and had a very successful career as a freelance actor. He appeared in many motion pictures and commercials and he is a longtime member of the Screen Actors Guild (SAG). He treasured the many lifelong friendships that were created during his career as an actor. Terry was not one to “drop names” of his friends, but if he had, they would be some of the most recognizable in the industry. In his spare time, he enjoyed reading and spending time with his loving family and many friends. In addition to his wife, Antonia, Terry is survived by three children; Seth Sutherlin, Aeden Sutherlin and Barb Stout; and four step-children, David DiFrancesco, Christopher DiFrancesco, Bruce Ingalls and Lisa Ingalls; his grandson, Elija Sutherlin; his sister, Cheryl and his best friend, Steve Furman and his wife Jane of Houston, Texas.

There are no calling hours. Cremation will take place at Poughkeepsie Rural Cem-etery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

