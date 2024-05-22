Unlock Full Access To The Lakeville Journal Digital Edition

The Lakeville Journal - May 23, 2024

Download directly

Latest News

Quellas host Hotchkiss Library of Sharon gala

James and Linda Quella hosted the spring gala at their estate in Sharon.
Alexander Wilburn

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon held its annual spring gala and auction on Saturday, May 18, at the Sharon home of James and Linda Quella, best known in the area for their family-run poultry farm, Q Farms, where they humanely raise chickens in their pastures.

The spring gala is a major event each year for the library to raise funds for its annual budgeting cost, explained Hotchkiss Library Director Gretchen Hachmeister. “We raise about 65% of our annual operating budget just through fundraising events. We get about 25% from the town and the rest, some grants, and then the rest is fundraising. The general budget supports just opening the doors and helping us do everything we do.”

hotchkiss library

Trade Secrets still ‘a success’ in year 24

Bunny Williams opened her garden for Trade Secrets tour visitors.

Natalia Zukerman

Landscape enthusiasts traveled from far and wide for garden tours and rare finds at Project SAGE’s annual Trade Secrets event May 18 and 19.

The origin of the rare plant and antiques fundraiser traces back to a serendipitous moment in the winter of 2001, when interior designer and author Bunny Williams found her greenhouse overflowing with seedlings, thanks to her then-gardener Naomi Blumenthal’s successful propagation of rare primroses.

gardening

North Canaan in bloom for Spring Fest

Products at Douglas Library's plant sale, part of North Canaan Spring Fest, were moving fast with about half the inventory gone by 10:20 a.m. Most of the plants were donated to the sale by Freund's Farm in East Canaan.

Riley Klein

The inaugural North Canaan Spring Fest filled the town center with festive fun Saturday, May 18.

Turning in any direction led to something worth discovering with local vendors and businesses going all out for the day. From Litchfield Art Festival at Lawrence Field to the craft market in the municipal parking lot and nearly all the shops in between, North Canaan was on full display.

gardening