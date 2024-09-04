Unlock Full Access To The Lakeville Journal Digital Edition

The Lakeville Journal - September 5, 2024

Latest News

Cornwall Studio Tour captures rural arts scene

David Colbert with one of his sculptures on the sculpture walk he has created over 35 years.

Robin Roraback

The Cornwall Open Studio took place on Saturday, Aug. 31. It is a Cornwall tradition and has been taking place for eighteen years.

It is a day when Cornwall artists invite the public into their studios to see what they are working on and how they do it. The artists work in various media, including painting, sculpture, photography and artistic shoes.

community

Follow your nose to Railroad Street

Fresh donuts by Hanna Rybolt at ILSE Coffee.

Kayla Jacquier

Something scrumptious is cooking beneath Colonial Theatre.

Pastries by Hanna was established in February of 2024 at 27 Railroad St. in North Canaan. The owner, Hanna Rybolt, is a resident of Canaan who studied in the pastry program at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.

bakery

Paving the Way: Geraldine Ferraro’s legacy at the Triplex

Poster image for "Paving The Way."
Provided

On Sept. 15, The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Mass. will host a special screening of “Geraldine Ferraro: Paving the Way,” a documentary directed by Donna Zaccaro, Ferraro’s daughter. The film celebrates the life and legacy of Geraldine Ferraro, the first female vice-presidential candidate in U.S. history. As we approach the 40th anniversary of Ferraro’s groundbreaking campaign, this screening offers a timely reminder of the significant strides made by a trailblazer who forever altered the landscape of American politics.

Zaccaro, a seasoned filmmaker and the founder of Dazzling Media and Ferrodonna Features Inc., has dedicated her career to producing films that center on women, women’s issues, and social justice. “Ferro means iron, and Donna means woman in Italian,” Zaccaro explained, highlighting the significance behind the name of her nonprofit production company. “It’s a nod to both my mother’s strength and my mission to tell women’s stories.” The documentary is both a tribute to her mother and a poignant exploration of the barriers Ferraro faced during her 1984 vice-presidential run on Walter Mondale’s ticket.

film

Honoring the legacy of 'Grumpy Dad' at Snodgrass Gulch

Ian Davison scrambled down a minor cliff to get at the brook trout in Snodgrass Gulch.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Ian Davison and I ventured into our favorite brook trout haunt the other day.

I’m talking about Snodgrass Gulch, of course. Yes, that difficult-to-access gem that zig-zags over border lines at the magical spot where the states of Vermont, Louisiana and Montana converge.

tangled lines