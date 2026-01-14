Theodore Ned Drumm

SHARON — Theodore Ned Drumm passed away peacefully on Jan. 1, 2026 after a long battle with heart failure.

Ted Drumm was born Nov. 26, 1932 in Sharon to the late Julia and Ned Drumm. He lived all his life in Sharon.

Ted was a loving father and husband. He was a member of the First Church of Christ Congregational and the Taghhannuck Grange No. 100 for more than 50 years. He served on the board of Deacons and was the first moderator of the church. He also served on the Sharon Board of Finance. He ran a paint contracting business for more than 35 years.

He is predeceased by his wife and son. There are no survivors.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 17 at 11:00 a.m. at The First Church of Christ Congregational in Sharon.

Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sharon Ambulance Squad on The Teddy Lee Memorial Scholarship Fund, 271 Main Street, Suite 3, Great Barrington, MA 01230.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Richard Charles Paddock

Richard Charles Paddock

TACONIC — Richard Charles Paddock, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

He was born in Hartford on April 12, 1947 to the late Elizabeth M. Paddock (Trust) and the late Charles D. Paddock. He grew up in East Hartford but maintained a strong connection to the Taconic part of Salisbury where his paternal grandfather, Charlie Paddock, worked for Herbert and Orleana Scoville. The whole family enjoyed summers and weekends on a plot of land in Taconic gifted to Charlie by the Scovilles for his many years of service as a chauffeur.

Keep ReadingShow less

In Appreciation: Richard Paddock

In Appreciation: Richard Paddock

SALISBURY — Richard Paddock, a longtime Salisbury resident whose deep curiosity and generosity of spirit helped preserve and share the town’s history, died last week. He was 78.

Paddock was widely known as a gifted storyteller and local historian, equally comfortable leading bus tours, researching railroads or patiently helping others navigate new technology. His passion for learning — and for passing that knowledge along — made him a central figure in the Salisbury Association’s Historical Society and other preservation efforts throughout the Northwest Corner.

Keep ReadingShow less

Edward Ashton Nickerson

Edward Ashton Nickerson

LAKEVILLE — Edward Ashton “Nick” Nickerson died on Jan. 1, 2026, in Sharon, Connecticut. The cause of death was congestive heart failure following a heart attack. He was 100.

Nick was born July 1, 1925, in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of a DuPont Company executive, Elgin Nickerson, and his wife, Margaret Pattison Nickerson. He spent most of his boyhood in Fairfield, Connecticut, and Newburgh, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Steven Michael Willette

Steven Michael Willette

SHARON — Steven Michael “Bird” Willette, 76, of Silver Lake Shores, passed away on Dec. 25, 2025, at Vassar Brother Medical Center, with his family at his side.

Steve was born in New York City to Dorman Willette and Ann (Sabol) Willette.

Keep ReadingShow less