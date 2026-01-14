Steven Michael Willette

SHARON — Steven Michael “Bird” Willette, 76, of Silver Lake Shores, passed away on Dec. 25, 2025, at Vassar Brother Medical Center, with his family at his side.

Steve was born in New York City to Dorman Willette and Ann (Sabol) Willette.

He grew up in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan, New York, where he fell in love with doowop, a cappella, and all things music.

As a teen he spent summers in Sharon, where he and his family built a cabin near Mudge Pond; he relocated here permanently in the early 90s to raise his children amid the strong community and natural beauty.

Steve was a vocalist, a genuine classic car lover, and a silversmith; he operated a jewelry business with his wife for a number of years, after which he worked as a bus driver, safely driving children for Connecticut Region 1 as well as the Webutuck School.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 32 years, Maureen; his son, Ryan; and his daughter, Desirée.

The family has chosen to temporarily hold off on memorial services to allow more time for loved ones to join us. Details will be made public as they are decided on.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Richard Charles Paddock

Richard Charles Paddock

TACONIC — Richard Charles Paddock, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

He was born in Hartford on April 12, 1947 to the late Elizabeth M. Paddock (Trust) and the late Charles D. Paddock. He grew up in East Hartford but maintained a strong connection to the Taconic part of Salisbury where his paternal grandfather, Charlie Paddock, worked for Herbert and Orleana Scoville. The whole family enjoyed summers and weekends on a plot of land in Taconic gifted to Charlie by the Scovilles for his many years of service as a chauffeur.

Keep ReadingShow less

In Appreciation: Richard Paddock

In Appreciation: Richard Paddock

SALISBURY — Richard Paddock, a longtime Salisbury resident whose deep curiosity and generosity of spirit helped preserve and share the town’s history, died last week. He was 78.

Paddock was widely known as a gifted storyteller and local historian, equally comfortable leading bus tours, researching railroads or patiently helping others navigate new technology. His passion for learning — and for passing that knowledge along — made him a central figure in the Salisbury Association’s Historical Society and other preservation efforts throughout the Northwest Corner.

Keep ReadingShow less

Edward Ashton Nickerson

Edward Ashton Nickerson

LAKEVILLE — Edward Ashton “Nick” Nickerson died on Jan. 1, 2026, in Sharon, Connecticut. The cause of death was congestive heart failure following a heart attack. He was 100.

Nick was born July 1, 1925, in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of a DuPont Company executive, Elgin Nickerson, and his wife, Margaret Pattison Nickerson. He spent most of his boyhood in Fairfield, Connecticut, and Newburgh, New York.

Keep ReadingShow less

Sarah M. Polhemus

Sarah M. Polhemus

SALISBURY — Sarah M. Polhemus, died peacefully on Dec. 23, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, Connecticut where she had been a resident for the past four years. Born in Torrington, she was the daughter of A.H. “Hank” Mitchell and Orpha Brown Robinson. She lived in Stamford until 1941, at which time her family relocated to Salisbury, where she lived most of the balance of her life.

“Squeak” (A childhood nickname that stayed with her throughout her life) spent her youth in Salisbury until she left for boarding school at The Northfield School For Girls (Now Northfield Mount Herman School). After graduation, she followed in her mother’s footsteps to Connecticut College. Upon graduation, she headed to New York City where she worked and lived for a number of years, before moving to Wilton, where she started her family. But Salisbury was always home. In 1974, she returned to Salisbury with her family and began working for her family real estate firm, Robinson Real Estate. She worked alongside her mother and sister Louise (“Petie”), eventually partnering with her sister to form Robinson-Polhemus Real Estate. Here she remained for the next three decades, until she retired in 2007.

Keep ReadingShow less