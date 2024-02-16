Theresa Marie Murtagh

MILLERTON — Theresa Marie Murtagh, 74, a thirty year resident of Poughkeepsie, and most recently a twenty year resident of Millerton, died unexpectedly on Feb. 13, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Mrs. Murtagh was a retired secretary, having worked for Marine Midland Bank in Wappingers Falls, She also worked as a secretary for a medical laboratory in Poughkeepsie for many years.

Born Nov. 12, 1949, in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late James O. and Mary F. (Canevari) Hoysradt. She graduated with the class of 1967 from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in Pougkeepsie. She then studied business at Dutchess Community College. On Nov. 8, 1969, at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton, she married Joseph P. Murtagh. Mr. Murtagh survives at home in Millerton.

Mrs. Murtagh enjoyed gardening, crocheting and crafts. She was an avid reader and traveled extensively with her husband. She was a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church for many years and was a former volunteer and auxiliary member at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. She will be dearly missed by her loving family and many friends.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Murtagh is survived by two children; Kristian J. Murtagh of Canaan, and Gianna M. Murtagh of Millerton; her grandson, Joey Murtagh-Robert of Millerton; her sister, Madalyn Hoysradt of Millerton; three brothers, James Hoysradt of Millerton, Charles Hoysradt of Pine Plains and Michael Hoysradt and his wife Mary of Highland, New York; her uncle and aunt, John and Mary Canevari of Florida and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, William Albert Hoysradt in 1977.

Private family visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024, at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. A private funeral service will take place following the visitation. Private burial will follow in the Graveyard at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Millerton Fire Company, P.O. Box 733, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Theresa’s honor please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com.

