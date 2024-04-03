Thomas A. Burns

MILLERTON — Thomas (Tom) A. Burns, Sr., 85, of Millerton, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2024, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family.

Tom was born on April 2, 1938, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Thomas H. and Catherine (Flood) Burns. Tom, a loyal husband, devoted father and caring grandfather and great-grandfather, is survived by his wife, Judith (Judy), of nearly 63 years. Together, they raised their beloved son, Thomas (Donna) Burns of Hudson, New York. Tom leaves behind two grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Hensel of Castleton, New York, and Jennifer Burns of Hudson, New York, and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Julia Hensel.

Tom graduated from Webutuck Central School in 1955 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 as an instructor and honor guard in Fort Gordon, Georgia, and Fort Dix, New Jersey, and as a Senior Rifleman of the Beverly National Cemetery Firing Squad. Tom was commended for his tact, loyalty, resourcefulness, and dependability, which won the respect and admiration of all with whom he served. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Tom was employed by Taconic Telephone for 35 years.

Tom was considered a native son of Millerton, through and through. He served on the Millerton Fire Department for over 25 years, was a member of the American Legion Post #178, the Millerton Lions Club, the Millerton Gun Club, and the North East Historical Society. Tom was an avid gardener, a talented craftsman, and an enthusiastic sports fan. Tom took pride in his Irish heritage, and he was known for his humility and grit. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on in every seed they plant, every home repair they make, and every Giants win.

Private family visitation and a funeral service will take place this week at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Reverend Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Burial with Standard Military Honors will follow at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144. To send an online condolence to the family or plant a tree in Tom’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com