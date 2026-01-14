Thomas Phillip Brod

SHARON — Thomas was born in London, England, May 1, 1945.His parents had left Germany in 1938 and arrived in England by way of Prague.Thomas grew up in London and followed his father into the Brod Gallery, specializing in Dutch 17th century paintings and drawings.When he was eighteen, his father sent him to the United States for the first time.His assignment was to travel the country visiting collectors and museums.This would be his first trip, but many would follow.

Thomas loved art, music, travel, skiing, woodworking, and everything that went up in the air (he was a private pilot and also enjoyed flying radio control model airplanes).But there was nothing he loved more than his family.His four children, Alex, Jonathan, Julian and Amelia, their spouses, and his grandchildren.Thomas had Parkinson’s disease for 36 years, which progressively hindered many of his usual activities.But time spent with his family, children, grandchildren and his wife, Brenda, always brought him joy and increased energy.He always had a wry and surprising sense of humor, and laugh lines at the corners of his eyes, or a raised eyebrow, when someone made a joke.

Thomas, Brenda and family lived in Sharon for part of each year, beginning in 1983.In 2018, Thomas and Brenda moved permanently to Sharon.Thomas felt a strong kinship to this area from his first visit.It is where he, and his family, spent many of the happiest moments of their lives.We are glad that his last years were spent here.

Thomas died at home in the early hours of New Year’s day after enjoying a New Year’s dinner with his family.

Richard Charles Paddock

TACONIC — Richard Charles Paddock, 78, passed away Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.

He was born in Hartford on April 12, 1947 to the late Elizabeth M. Paddock (Trust) and the late Charles D. Paddock. He grew up in East Hartford but maintained a strong connection to the Taconic part of Salisbury where his paternal grandfather, Charlie Paddock, worked for Herbert and Orleana Scoville. The whole family enjoyed summers and weekends on a plot of land in Taconic gifted to Charlie by the Scovilles for his many years of service as a chauffeur.

In Appreciation: Richard Paddock

SALISBURY — Richard Paddock, a longtime Salisbury resident whose deep curiosity and generosity of spirit helped preserve and share the town’s history, died last week. He was 78.

Paddock was widely known as a gifted storyteller and local historian, equally comfortable leading bus tours, researching railroads or patiently helping others navigate new technology. His passion for learning — and for passing that knowledge along — made him a central figure in the Salisbury Association’s Historical Society and other preservation efforts throughout the Northwest Corner.

Edward Ashton Nickerson

LAKEVILLE — Edward Ashton “Nick” Nickerson died on Jan. 1, 2026, in Sharon, Connecticut. The cause of death was congestive heart failure following a heart attack. He was 100.

Nick was born July 1, 1925, in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of a DuPont Company executive, Elgin Nickerson, and his wife, Margaret Pattison Nickerson. He spent most of his boyhood in Fairfield, Connecticut, and Newburgh, New York.

Steven Michael Willette

SHARON — Steven Michael “Bird” Willette, 76, of Silver Lake Shores, passed away on Dec. 25, 2025, at Vassar Brother Medical Center, with his family at his side.

Steve was born in New York City to Dorman Willette and Ann (Sabol) Willette.

