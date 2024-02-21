Timothy Michael Haymann Snyder

Latest News
Robert Lincoln Rumsey
Feb 21, 2024
LITCHFIELD — Robert (Bob) Lincoln Rumsey, born Feb. 4, 1938, passed away on Feb. 10, 2024, surrounded by loved ones at the hospital where he was born 86 years prior in New York City.
Born in New York City and raised for much of his childhood in Scarsdale, New York, Bob spent most of his life raising a family and living happily thereafter through his remaining years in Connecticut.
He was passionate about art, history, writing/reading, constantly learning, and connecting with others until his last days. He founded Norfolk Construction Company and took pride in his work designing and building homes for people throughout the Connecticut area. He constantly sought education and the perspective of others whether loved ones or strangers, obtaining his master’s in history later in life and teaching at the Taconic Learning Center until the end of his life.
Bob loved nothing more than a good intellectual conversation or debate and was always willing to be challenged and open to changing his mind. He’d often sit quietly and ponder, then share his findings and thoughts with us. He enjoyed spending time at Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield, where he’d take his chair and sit by the pond, drinking his coffee and people (or duck) watching.
He was an active member at St. Michael’s Church. He found joy and community in being part of the vestry board, leading morning prayer services (including over Zoom in recent years), participating in bible study, and being a regular Sunday service speaker.
His gentle ways, compassion, curiosity, and interest in others made a lasting impression on many, from family and loved ones, to friends, his church community, and his peers and students.
All those who knew him will miss him dearly. He had a rare ability to connect with those in his circles and strangers in passing, something that he did, not to be self-serving, but to improve their existence, if only for a passing moment.
He is survived by his children, Alissa, (Peter Knocke) and Benjamin (Amy) Rumsey; Benjamin and Amy’s children; Isla Rae and Riley Lincoln; his brother David (Abby); the mother of his children and wife for much of his life, Beth (and David) Ciarcia, as well as countless nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
There will be a memorial service at his beloved St. Michael’s Church in Litchfield, Connecticut on April 6, 2024, at 2 p.m.
His children wish that any memorial contributions made by those who knew him be made to the Taconic Learning Center (www.taconiclearningcenter.org/donatenew.php) and/or St. Michael’s Church (www.stmichaels-litchfield.org/product/memory-gift/).
To share memories or condolences, please visit www.bit.ly/BobRumsey.
Keep ReadingShow less
Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — On a brisk February morning Saturday, Feb 17, Meg Sher, executive director of the David M. Hunt Library, cut the ribbon on the “Village Voices: A Community Storytelling Pathway” installation on the library lawn.
The Village Voices project includes stories, poems and artwork from community organizations including the Falls Village Daycare, the Lee H. Kellogg School, and the Falls Village Equity Project. The outdoor displays are digitally linked with additional content on the library’s website.
The outdoor displays include Julia Orff’s recollections of her grandparents modeling for painter Norman Rockwell; Carol Taylor’s “A Closeup View of an African-American Family in the Segregated South”; a discussion of slavery in and around Falls Village from Lee H. Kellogg School students; and the story of Milo Freeland of Sheffield, who was the first African American to enlist in the U.S. Army in the Civil War and who is buried in East Canaan (from the Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society).
It was cold out, so after giving the pathway its due, everybody trooped inside for hot drinks, cookies and conversation.
The crowd included Nina Safane, executive director of Libraries Without Borders, who was pleased that her organization’s mission of expanding and enhancing library assets and community connections synchronized with the Hunt’s strategic plan.
She said the Hunt Library was one of six in the state chosen for the project.
The state librarian, Deborah Schander, was also on hand. She said the Connecticut State Library’s mission is, at its core, to “preserve the history of the state on behalf of its citizens.”
Asked how she found herself in the job, she laughed and said she grew up in a household of readers, and that an aptitude test revealed she should be either a librarian or a drill instructor.
Part of Schander’s job involves finding funding for projects such as Village Voices. In this case, the project was made possible in part by the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act, as administered by the State Library.
Keep ReadingShow less
Cannabis regs head to public hearing
Feb 21, 2024
NORTH CANAAN — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) has finalized regulations for recreational marijuana in town.
Months of deliberation among board members has resulted in a proposed text change that can be viewed at www.northcanaan.org/entities/planning-zoning-commission. Residents will be able to testify on the regulations at a public hearing in Town Hall Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m.
Under the proposed regulations, eight of the nine cannabis license types recognized in Connecticut would be permitted, with limitations, in three district types. A special permit would be required for all operations.
Cannabis delivery service, cannabis food and beverage manufacturing, cannabis micro-cultivator (indoor grower up to 10,000 square feet with the ability to expand to 15,000 square feet), cannabis product manufacturer, and cannabis transporter licenses could be applied for in Industrial Zones. All of the Industrial Zone license types will be limited to a maximum of one establishment per category.
Cannabis dispensary, cannabis hybrid retailer, and cannabis retailer licenses could be applied for in the Commercial Zone and Central Business District.
A maximum of one dispensary license and one hybrid retailer or retailer license will be granted. If a dispensary (medical sales only) becomes a hybrid retailer (medical and retail sales), no additional cannabis retailer licenses can be approved in town.
The draft showed all license types were buffered with setbacks: no cannabis establishment may be located within 1,000 feet of a public of private school nor within 500 feet of any charitable institution, church, convent, hospital, licensed child care center, licensed dependency treatment center, military installation, playground, public library, public park, public recreation trail, recreation center or facility, or veterans’ home.
An overlay zone will be applied to the Central Business District specifically for retail/medical/hybrid operations. Two areas of Central Business will be eligible for these license types regardless of buffers.
“It’s a cluster of about 10 parcels on North Elm but south of Bragg Street... [and] the area across from Church Street Commons,” said Chairman Tim Abbott in a conversation with The Lakeville Journal. Buffers will need to be met for retail, hybrid, and medical licenses in Commercial Zones.
On-site consumption of cannabis or any cannabis product was prohibited in all licensed establishments. P&Z also set limits on the hours of operation for each license type. The one license type not permitted under the drafted regulations was cannabis cultivator (large-scale growing operation).
The public hearing on March 11 will precede the regularly scheduled P&Z meeting that night. On the regular agenda will be a newly submitted application for a subdivision on Honey Hill Road.
Keep ReadingShow less
Students share hidden history
Patrick L. Sullivan
SALISBURY — Three teams of students from Salisbury School made the initial presentations of their local history projects at the Scoville Memorial Library Thursday, Feb. 15. The presentations were also streamed online.
Salisbury School is an independent boarding school for boys in grades nine to 12.
Teacher Rhonan Mikriski opened the presentations, noting it would be the first run-through. The final presentations will be included at the Troutbeck Symposium May 1-3 in Amenia.
Mikriski said the students are delving into forgotten corners of local history, particularly when it concerns marginalized groups.
The first group — Jasper Nadal, Derrick Dellea and Will Mumby — took a look at the treatment of mental health in Northwest Connecticut and the Hudson Valley.
The students made the point that institutions varied greatly in the quality of the care they provided, and in their philosophies. Were the institutions there to cure patients, or to simply house them?
The students touched on the Lakeville Home for Imbeciles, on the sprawling Harlem Valley Psychiatric Center in Dutchess County, and on the methods used to treat mental illness.
The latter category reads like a horror movie script. The techniques used included prefrontal lobotomies, insulin shock, hydrotherapy (immersion for long periods of time in cold or hot water, sometimes in sequence), and electroshock treatment.
The next group — Jack Kennedy, Judd Phillips, DJ Duntz and Parker Reynolds — took as their starting point the painting “The Last Moments of John Brown” by Thomas Havendon.
The painting shows Brown being escorted to the gallows for his actions in the infamous raid on Harper’s Ferry in 1859. He is pausing to kiss a Black infant.
The local connection is this: The painting was commissioned by the Battell family of Norfolk. The group found the painting to be a conscious attempt to rehabilitate the image of Brown, who was widely considered to be a terrorist for his anti-slavery activities.
Brown was also a native of Torrington.
The group also included a clip from D.W. Griffith’s 1915 film “The Birth of a Nation,” noting the film is famous for its technical sophistication and infamous for its blatant racism. The clip showed Black legislators during Reconstruction drinking alcohol and otherwise clowning around while on the floor of a legislative chamber.
The final group focused on William Grimes, a slave who escaped and made his way to Connecticut in 1814.
He became a successful businessman with barbershops in Litchfield, New Haven and Bridgeport. He married and had a large family.
Grimes was subsequently tracked down after nine years of freedom. He wound up turning his businesses over to secure his continued freedom.
He also wrote a book about his experiences, “Life of William Grimes, the Runaway Slave,” published in 1825.
The group noted that when Grimes was tracked down, slavery had not yet been abolished in Connecticut.
The students also suggested that the choice of barbershops as a business was in part a way to get around laws that prohibited large gatherings of African Americans.
And they discussed the cultural and social significance of African American hairstyles.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading