Town meeting Nov. 12 to vote on land transfer for Undermountan housing project

SALISBURY — There will be a town meeting Tuesday, Nov. 12 (hybrid) at 7 p.m.

The most significant item on the agenda is to vote on turning over the town-owned property on Undermountain Road slated for two affordable housing homes to the Salisbury Housing Trust, along with an easement “in favor of the Town for maintenance and access to the western portion of the property.”

Also on the agenda: Change an existing ordinance to reflect that the cost of hooking up a property to the town’s sewer system is $5000; Transfer from the town’s undesignated surplus up to $200,000 to fund (a) additional remediation costs at the town’s former Transfer Station, (b) funding for Twin Lakes Association for control of invasive species, and (c) the purchase of two sidewalk tractors; “To act upon the proposed grant by the town to James H. Cohan and Jane S. Cohan of an easement over an area lying contiguous to the easterly boundary of lands of James H. Cohan and Jane S. Cohan located at 331 Housatonic River Road for the purposes of maintaining, repairing and replacing a stone retaining wall, fill and plantings and other improvements”; and to authorize the town to enter into an agreement with the State of Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) for a grant to the Town in the amount of up to $50,000 for the purpose of funding the town’s Railroad Street Multi Modal Pathway and Design project.

Latest News

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace

Rebecca Broomfield

Abigail Horace, the creative force behind Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio in Salisbury, has recently earned a coveted spot on Frederic Magazine’s second annual IT List, marking her as one of 12 up-and-coming designers redefining the design landscape. With a style that values functionality, spaciousness, and beauty, Horace’s work embodies a refined approach that has made her a standout in both Connecticut’s Northwest Corner and beyond.

“I didn’t know about Frederic until recently,” Horace admitted. “It’s very well done. A lot of designers I speak to say it’s their new favorite magazine, so it’s a really big honor to be in here.” Looking through the thick pages of the magazine — a lovely, lush, quietly powerful publication backed by the textile giant Schumacher— Horace reflected on her journey from Queens to Lakeville, from the constant rush of high-end design in New York City to this place, her place, which she has shaped, and which shapes her.

Keep ReadingShow less
interior design

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night
Lans Christensen

The living dead broke into dance at Falcon Field Thursday, Oct. 31, when South Kent School's Thriller Flash Mob returned for its annual night in the

halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Magician Sandy Rhoades delighted a young Spiderman on Halloween in Falls Village.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Downtown Falls Village was chock full of trick or treaters on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Assorted superheroes, sea creatures and at least one bush rollicked around the downtown area, taking time out from collecting candy to be wowed by Sandy Rhoades doing magic tricks, drop in at the Center on Main for a refreshing glass of cider, and to chase each other around.

Keep ReadingShow less
halloween