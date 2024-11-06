Town meeting Nov. 12 to vote on land transfer for Undermountan housing project

Horace grew up in Queens and tributes her father, a hobbyist photographer from the Dominican Republic, with much of her early inspiration. “He was only 20 when he moved to New York, so it was still so new to him.” Her father, full of enthusiasm for his new city, would take Horace with him on weekends to visit New York landmarks like The Chrysler Building, Radio City Music Hall, and the World Trade Center “which was my backyard,” said Horace. Horace also recalled a memorable trip as a child to Kew Gardens, a small, residential neighborhood in Queens. “It’s all mansions, beautiful homes with spiral staircases and gorgeous details,” Horace shared. “I remember one of our family friends was housesitting and we went to the house for something, I can’t remember what exactly, but the entry was just so grand.”

These days, grand entryways make up a large part of Horace’s diverse design portfolio, a portfolio with an attention to detail that sets her work apart. Named after her family, Casa Marcelo reflects Horace’s design philosophy: a space must not only look beautiful but should also resonate personally with those who live in it. “I like figuring out who [my clients] are,” she said. Her process involves an in-depth questionnaire that delves beyond color schemes and materials to uncover clients’ routines, travels, and cherished memories, folding these elements into each design. Horace also relies on clients’ artwork and often, on their book collections to give her tips on who they are. “There are a lot of people who are book people, that collect different types of books,” she said. “I’ll have clients who have a lot of political books, or autobiographies, or clients that have a lot of self-help books, or visual art books. So, you can really get a sense of what people like and what they like to do. I also like to know if my clients are entertainers, if they like to host or if they like to be homebodies. And I can tell a lot about people when I walk into a space.”

This personal touch has earned Horace a growing reputation through word of mouth, recently prompting Casa Marcelo to implement its first marketing strategy. Being centrally located in Salisbury (Casa Marcelo is at 7 Academy Street) has also bolstered Casa Marcelo’s visibility, attracting new clients and collaborators. Horace also sources locally whenever possible because, she said, “There are just a lot of great makers in this area.” Some of the sources she highlighted are DBO Home in Sharon, Ian Ingersoll in West Cornwall, and Elizabeth Eakins in Norwalk of whom Horace said, “she has the most amazing rugs and they’re all handmade. I love custom or handmade things and people who put love into their products.”

There’s a lot of love in Horace’s work but there’s also a lot of hard work, dedication, and an impressive amount of experience. At 37, Horace’s resume reads more like that of an industry veteran. “I don’t come from money or anything like that. Everything I have is because I’ve put my ambition into it,” Horace shared.

As she continues her ambitious work, Horace looks forward to embracing larger, ground-up renovation projects and expanding her presence within the community. She’s even co-founded a women’s business support group in Litchfield and Millerton with her friend Nina Embiricos who owns nearby Riga Yoga. “It’s an opportunity to mix everyone together, to help one another. I mean running a business up here is difficult in general so if we can help one another and promote one another, even if we’re just venting to each other, we can cross pollinate and share resources.”

Being named “a style trailblazer” by the Frederic It List may have come as a surprise to Abigail Horace but having worked for high end firms for ten years before launching her own business did more than prepare her for the demands of entrepreneurship— it sharpened her vision and deepened her sense of purpose. “I feel like I’ve always known I was going to have something bigger,” Horace shared, “but it’s kind of just starting now.”