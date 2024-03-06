Town meeting reviews Salisbury’s annual report

SALISBURY — The town report is out, and as usual, it is chock full of interesting material.

The report is for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2023, and was presented at town meeting Wednesday, Feb. 21.

The report is dedicated to Leo and Judy Gafney. The dedication was written by former Lakeville Journal executive editor Cynthia Hochswender, and covers the wide range of the Gafneys’ activities and contributions to the town and to the area.

If you’re wondering who does what at Town Hall, there is a handy directory.

Town historian Jean McMillen reported fielding an unusual request from a German professor in search of a distant relative. Between McMillen and the Lakeville Post Office, the connection was made.

McMillen also discussed the saga of sculptor Jeremy Warner, who, with McMillen’s help, tracked down the portrait of his illustrious ancestor Andrew Warner at the Scoville Memorial Library last August.

Resident Trooper Will Veras contributed statistics on “matters attended to by the Salisbury Resident Troopers office and Troopers assigned to Troop B North Canaan.”

There were 234 alarms, 10 larcenies, 100 suspicious incidents, 185 enhanced security checks, 13 active disturbances, 36 medical assists, three burglaries, 166 motor vehicle stops, three domestic violence calls, 101 “varying assists to the public,” 50 traffic accidents, two untimely deaths, one sexual assault, and five police K-9 calls.

Vital statistics from the town clerk:

— Births: 25 (12 females, 13 males).

— Deaths: 46 (38 residents, eight nonresidents).

— Marriages: 53 (nine residents, 44 non-esidents).

— Land records: A total of 746 documents were recorded.

— Dog licenses: 401.

John Harney contributed the cover photograph, and Emily Egan served as editor of the report.

