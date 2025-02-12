Turning Back the Pages 2/13/25

125 years ago — February 1900

Fifty years of married life. How few couples who, when they unite in the bonds of matrimony are privileged to live together fifty golden years. Reader just pause and reflect over the family history tied up in those five decades. The joy, the sorrow, the prosperity and adversity of life come to us all, and how beautiful the sight as we gaze upon the aged but faithful couple who have rounded out this remarkable record of marital happiness. We refer to a most happy event — the 50th anniversary of the marriage of Mr. and Mrs. Silas Silvernale, which took place at their home on Wednesday evening Jan. 31st. Mr. and Mrs. Silvernale are still in good health, although the furrows of care and toil have left their marks upon them as it must upon all of us who survive. There were about 40 guests present, the majority of whom were relatives.

The first whist party of the season was given by Miss Jennie Clark last Friday evening. About 30 guests were present and all enjoyed the evening thoroughly. Mrs. D.T. Warner and Mrs. P.H. Sellew were the fortunate winners of the first prizes. Much merriment was caused by the second prizes. One won by Miss Annie Bennett, a small riding whip with inscription “Something to make you a little smart-er!” The other won by W.R. Russell, a box of shoe blacking with inscription “You can shine at the foot, if not at the head.”

Five Torrington boys between the ages of 11 and 14 plotted to rob a grocery store in that borough last week. While one boy engaged the proprietor drawing oil, two others stood guard while the remaining two robbed the money drawer of $25. The merchant missed the cash, and had the young robbers arrested. All of the money except 80 cents spent for candy, was recovered and the boys were let off with a severe reprimand and warning against a second offence from Judge Roraback.

Asa Edleman is employed at the bicycle factory.

The West Norfolk public school building is to be enlarged and otherwise improved at the expense of Mr. Carl Stoeckel. The school has been overcrowded for some time. Mr. Stoeckel observed this and offered to enlarge the building if the trustees would give him permission to do so. The trustees gladly accepted his generous offer and Mr. Stoeckel immediately engaged Architect Kellar of Hartford to draw plans.

“The bells go ringing for Sarah” at J.M. Miller’s harness store. Sleigh bells for everybody, get a set and put them on your equine.

Canaan has several cases of measles at present.

Many have been amused to witness the sport the boys have had coasting down Furnace Hill this week. A bank of snow was constructed near the foot of the hill, and when the toboggans struck it the boys, toboggan and all would bound up into the air several feet and come down with a slam. This sort of thing was heaps of fun for the boys, but wouldn’t do for people with false teeth or wigs. Oh the happy hours of childhood.

100 years ago — February 1925

The directors and stock holders of the Sharon Casino Co. held a meeting recently, the question of rebuilding the structure recently destroyed by fire was before the meeting. The meeting proved satisfactory and it is very probable that the burned building will be replaced some time in the near future. In case there is no change in the plans it is understood that the new building will be semi fireproof. An investigation of the reason of poor water pressure at the time of the fire was conducted recently by Engineer Wadhams of the Public Utility Commission. It was found that the gate at Beardsley Pond was nearly closed when it should have been entirely open.

The ice on the lake previous to the recent thaw was said to be 25 inches in thickness.

Mrs. Daniel Lorigan, Miss Helen Lorigan and Miss Nora McCarthy motored to Pittsfield last Thursday.

Ralph Hunter of Lime Rock received from his grandmother a present of a piano.

50 years ago — February 1975

Salisbury’s annual ski jumps became largely a two-man confrontation between friendly rivals this past weekend as Jay Rand and Petter Kongski both turned in spectacular performances on a sub-freezing Satre Hill. It was Rand though, who finally took home the big prize, retiring the Magnus Satre Trophy.

Figures presented to Court of Common Pleas judges by a committee of Northwest Corner lawyers give “conclusive evidence” of enough volume of business to justify a court session in Salisbury one day a month, attorney Frank Dooley told The Lakeville Journal Monday. The judges are to decide at a conference Friday whether to go along with the promised recommendation by Chief Judge Roman J. Lexton that full monthly sessions of the Court of Common Pleas be held in Salisbury for the remainder of 1975 on a test basis. These would be available for criminal, traffic and civil cases.

Top entries in the Dial-A-Ride poster contest at Salisbury Central School were created by Marisa Lorenzo, 3rd place; Laura Anastasio, 2nd place; David Soper, 1st place and Darin Reid, honorable mention. The posters will be displayed throughout the town this next week.

Charles and Carole Larkey have purchased five lots from the Music Mountain farm subdivision owned by William Sydney of Housatonic, Mass. The 54-acre tract adjoins the land already owned by the Larkeys. Mrs. Larkey is Carole King, a professional singer and songwriter.

A new grain and feed supply store opened in the center of Canaan early in February. The new outlet, the Canaan Grain and Supply Company, is located next to the Canaan Oil offices on Railroad Street, and specializes in Purina products. The new business is being operated by Fred Smith of Norfolk, a young man venturing into his first major commercial operation. Mr. Smith previously operated a general services business during the summer months and worked for Canaan Oil before opening the grain business.

The Kent Milk Bar, long a fixture of village life, closed its doors earlier this year when Ted Knapp retired after doing business for 20 years on the premises. Now it is open under new management. Colleen Bianco has purchased the business and is eager to serve Mr. Knapp’s former customers. Mrs. Bianco has announced that the milk bar will continue to supply daily and Sunday newspapers. We wish her the best of luck.

Backers of Peter Reilly are more certain than ever this week that the 19-year-old youth did not kill his mother, Barbara Gibbons. They were told Tuesday that lie detector tests administered to Reilly last Saturday at the home of Meyer (Mickey) Madow indicate that the young man is innocent of the charge. Peter was reported to have come through the polygraph “with flying colors,” Madow said.

25 years ago — February 2000

Sharon Hospital officials this week named the consulting firm which will aid in its search for a partner hospital or other organization and said they anticipate establishing a new professional affiliation by September. Sharon Hospital administrators and board members remain committed to looking for ways to maintain the quality of the community facility in the face of strong adversity.

Calling the crosswalk in front of Salisbury Central School an accident waiting to happen, a group of parents has formed a traffic study committee to improve safety at the intersection of Route 44 and Lincoln City Road. The intersection has been an area of concern for many years.

Housatonic Valley Regional High School student Rob Beucler of Kent will be available at the Kent Memorial Library to assist residents and library members with Internet skills. One-hour appointments are available Wednesdays. For more information contact the library.

“Some days I see more traffic out back than I do on the road,” Dottie Jacquier said, gesturing toward the wide window in her dining room. Outside, a truck sped along a snow-covered road toward the Jacquiers’ immense new cow barn. If Mrs. Jacquier is the matriarch of Laurelbrook Farm in East Canaan, then her dining-room table is the farm’s heart. The main meal of the day is at noon, bringing three generations to Mrs. Jacquier’s table. “We do dinner (lunch) every day,” she explained. “That way we can talk and plan the rest of the day.” Mrs. Jacquier’s life, like that of her extended family, is one governed by the seasons. “It’s a rat race,” said. But clearly a rat race she loves. Whether it’s quilting in the evening, canning in the fall or sugaring in the early spring, there’s always change. “We’re not doing the same things, we’re always doing something different,” she said, and perhaps that accounts for its appeal.