Turning Back the Pages

Latest News
Letters to the Editor - 2-22-24
Praise for article ‘Rethinking Big Lawns’
Props to Fritz Mueller for his timely paean to the forest we’d mostly be living in if things were left to their own devices (“Rethinking Big Lawns,” Lakeville Journal, Feb. 15).
Also a reminder that the NW Conservation District holds its annual sale of native trees and shrubs at the Goshen Fairgrounds April 19th-21st—online pre-orders start in March.
Now if we can just give the poor hemlocks a fighting chance—hug a deer hunter!
Spencer Reiss
Salisbury
Pope Land Design Committee Plan for Salisbury
The undersigned are members of the Pope Land Design Committee (“PLDC”), an advisory body formed by the Selectmen in September 2021, with the charge to: “…work with residents and consultants to advise the Board of Selectmen to develop a plan, based on recommendations from the Salisbury Affordable Housing Commission and Recreation Commission, for use of the developable land on the…Pope Property.”
Our Committee reviewed the January 2021 92-page report of its predecessor, the Pope Land Committee (“PLC”), and also reviewed the Town of Salisbury’s 2018 Affordable Housing Plan drafted by the Salisbury Affordable Commission (“SAHC)”.
We noted that as of 2018, 2.1% of the housing units in Salisbury were deemed affordable (one of the lowest percentages in Connecticut), and that Salisbury would have to add at least 75 units over the next ten to achieve an affordable housing goal of 5%.
In the Plan’s Proposed Sites for Affordable Housing, the SAHC listed “Salmon Kill Road” [the Pope Property] as accommodating “33-64 units”. In the subsequent 2023 Affordable Housing Plan, however, the SAHC noted that the dramatic increase in cost to rent or purchase a home since the pandemic, have made Salisbury even more unaffordable for its working-class residents. In this Plan, it listed the Pope property as capable of accommodating “up to 64 units.”
The PLDC, to assist in the planning process, retained FHI Studio, and charged its principal, Phil Barlow, with drawing up and presenting to the Committee varied “design concepts”, that accommodated, if possible, 64 units of affordable housing, as well as the additional recreational facilities sought by the Salisbury Recreation Commission (SRC).
Over the next ten months, FHI and Mr. Barlow presented to the Committee numerous preliminary designs for its consideration. After lengthy deliberations over the course of several PLDC public meetings with citizen input, the Committee chose Design Concept #6 as the plan that achieves optimal use of the Pope Property for the housing and recreational needs of Salisbury residents. Design concept #6 has been subsequently revised and is now the preferred design concept.
We are still at an early stage in the design process. When FHI develops more finished plans, these must be presented to the Planning and Zoning Commission, the Historic District Commission, and the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission.
Although the Committee has made an informal presentation to these Commissions, none of them has approved Design Concept #6, and none will, until finished designs are presented, and public hearings are held to discuss them.
Given that, our Committee still plans to schedule a public discussion of its approach in the spring. We should point out, of course, that we are unlikely to reduce the number of housing units or recreational spaces now recommended via Design Concept #6. Our charge was to determine if “up to 64 [housing units]” and additional multi-purpose fields and related facilities could be accommodated. They can be.
Whether they should be is up to the elected and appointed town Commissions referred to above, and ultimately the citizens of Salisbury who will have to approve any plan in a Town vote before it moves forward.
Pope Land Design
Committee
Raymond G. McGuire, Chair
Vivian Garfein
Lisa McAuliffe
Tim Sinclair
Elizabeth Slotnick
Paving Lakeville’s Community Field
I am writing in response to the two articles that appeared in the Feb. 15. Lakeville Journal about Community Field.
The First Selectman says “There is no plan to pave 30% of Community Field. It’s absurd.” My question is how much is it planning to pave? Many of us do not want any of it changed from its green space, but let’s do the math, because under the proposals, he is right. It isn’t 30%. It’s 27% of the entire field.
Community Field is not exactly a square. It measures roughly 280’ x 490’. That is 137,200 square feet.
The Colliers Report calls for thirty-six parking spaces, each space of 9’ plus and extra 18’ for two ADA ramp accessible spaces and that measures 178’ x 70’ to allow for cars to back out of the spaces. If you picture eighteen spaces at LaBonne’s you can see it there. That is 12,460 square feet. To accommodate the inbound and outbound flow of traffic, it will require a roundabout and a two-way lane in and out. For the sake of argument, let’s assume another 12,460 square feet for that. There is also a recommendation to put in an 8’ wide track around the perimeter. That would consume 12,320 square feet making the total loss of green space, 37,240 square feet or 27% of the entire field.
The P&Z claims in the article that it is not officially proposing paving, but then why is it cherry picking some things and not others in the Colliers report, and why do they decide with no public input? I urge everyone who cares to go to the Salisbury P&Z section in the town website (www.salisburyct.us/planning-zoning-meeting-documents/), listen to the replay of the Jan. 2, 2024, meeting beginning at the 2:40 time stamp. You will hear the commission discussing specifically adding paved parking, the track around the field and paved walkways through Bauer Park to the POCD.
As to why, they say that it was including “things it liked” about the report and putting in items “we prioritize.” Adding we put them in because we felt “strongly” and adding there are some things “it didn’t like.”
For something as disruptive as paving a park, the Selectmen, and the P&Z need to solicit the views of the people who live in Lakeville, use the park and live next to it and not cherry pick items to add to the POCD.
Theodore O’Neill
Lakeville
Protecting our children from gun violence
Remember duck and cover drills? As children in the ‘50s and ‘60s, we hid under our desks for “protection” against nuclear attacks that, thankfully, never happened. But it was frightening all the same. Now, in Connecticut and nationwide, children practice active shooter drills, preparing for horrific, indiscriminate violence that they know can and does occur in schools and other public places. I am sickened by the prospect that my three small grandchildren will grow up with these fears and could even face such violence directly. The 11 children shot in Kansas City last week remind us yet again — not that we should need reminding — that this madness can only end when enough Republicans are voted out of office. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes is fighting for sensible gun safety laws and programs. By supporting her and others like her, we can help protect our children.
Pamela Jarvis
Sharon
Keep ReadingShow less
Nancy Lynne Briggs
MILLERTON — Nancy Lynne Briggs, 69, of Millerton, passed away on Jan. 15, 2024, at her home in Millerton with family, including cats, next to a hot woodstove.
Born on Nov. 28, 1954, in Poughkeepsie, Nancy was the daughter of the late Vincent and Cora (Tobin) Hynes.
After marrying Daniel Briggs in 1973, she joined the US Peace Corps and moved to the Philippines, where she worked on programs that focused on family health. Returning to the United States in 1975, she enrolled at Dutchess Community College and began a long career in nursing starting at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Hudson. She moved on to Sharon Hospital, where she started working in Labor and Delivery, then earning a Bachelor of Science from Empire College. The second half of her nursing career was spent at Danbury Hospital, where she became a manager and mentor.
Nancy enjoyed traveling. With Dan, she traveled across southeast Asia in her formative years and never stopped exploring. The outdoors, live music, books, knitting and quilting were priorities throughout her life. This did not slow down during her illness. At her core was a life in service to others, be it her family, new lives brought into the world, her staff at Danbury Hospital, or numerous cats at The Little Guild who needed a kind word and a gentle pet.
In addition to Dan, Nancy is survived by three sons; Jeff Briggs and his wife, Katherine Kimbrell, of Boston, Massachusetts, Matthew Briggs and his fiancée, Taylor Larsen, of Saugerties, New York, and Kevin Briggs of Great Barrington, Massachusetts. She is also survived by a brother, Vincent Hynes of Poughquag, New York, a sister, Carol Robin of Poughquag, New York and five grandchildren; Owen Briggs, Zoe Briggs, Lila Jane Larsen Jones, Tobin Kimbrell and Alexander Larsen Briggs.
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, at Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. A memorial service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 1, 2024, at Christ Church Episcopal, 9 South Main Street, Sharon, CT.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Little Guild Animal Shelter, 285 Sharon-Goshen Turnpike, West Cornwall, CT 06796 or online at www.littleguild.org/. For directions or to send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com
Keep ReadingShow less
Alex L. Taylor III
LAKEVILLE — Alex L. Taylor III, a longtime reporter with Time and Fortune magazine who covered the auto industry with understated and unsurpassed flair for nearly three decades, died on Feb. 8, 2024, in Lakeville, where he lived. The cause was complications from Parkinson’s disease.
Born on Jan. 1, 1945, Alex grew up in Old Greenwich, the oldest of five siblings.
His father, Alex L. Taylor II, owned the Alex Taylor & Co. sporting goods store in Midtown Manhattan, and his mother, Cherry (Grafton), was a teacher.
A graduate of Kent School, he earned a bachelor’s degree from Middlebury College and a master’s in journalism from the University of Missouri.
He began his journalism career at a radio station in Indiana. He went on to a series of reporting stints at WZZM-TV in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and The Detroit Free Press. As a newsman for Time and Fortune magazine, Alex was regarded as a smart, dogged reporter with meticulous storytelling skills and one of the most knowledgeable journalists covering the auto industry. He won numerous awards for his writing, including three first prizes from the Detroit Press Club Foundation and “Journalist of the Year” from the Washington Automotive Press Association. A former adjunct professor at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism, in 2000, he was selected one of 100 Notable Business Journalists of the 20th Century.
He was a member of the International Motor Press Association and was on the jury for the North America Car of the Year Awards. Alex was the author of “Sixty to Zero: An Inside Look at the Collapse of General Motors – and the Detroit Auto Industry.” Drawing on more than thirty years of experience and insight as an automotive industry reporter, the book was released to positive reviews in 2010.
Beyond his work, Alex is remembered for his love of his family and friends, tennis, nonfiction books, and Brooks Brothers. He was admired for his wit and all-around generosity, as well as his good cheer and courage living with Parkinson’s.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Mary; son, Alex, daughter, Madeleine; sisters Holly and Faith along with nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and his brothers, John and David.
Please consider donating in Alex’s honor to The Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research.
A memorial service will be held on June 15 at the Congregational Church of Salisbury.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading