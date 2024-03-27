Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — March 1924

The mysterious disappearance of Lawrence Travis, 20 years old, in a Star Sedan belonging to A.S. Martin, was solved at 5 o’clock last Thursday afternoon, when the car containing the young man’s body was drawn to the surface of the lake, after hours of hard and dangerous work. The search for the body resulted from the discovery of a patch of black oil under the surface of the ice by William Bassett, a fellow worker of Travis at Martin’s Garage. Mr. Bassett had never been fully satisfied in his mind that young Travis had gone very far away and he believed that some accident had befallen him. On Thursday John H. Garrity’s small derrick was taken to the lake and block and tackle installed. By this time a crowd of between two and three hundred people had gathered, and many hands laid hold of the rope to draw the car out. Soon it was resting on the ice, and a moment later Michael P. Flynn entered the car and brought forth the remains of the unfortunate young man. An autopsy conducted by Medical Examiner Bissell was done immediately after recovery of the body and death was found to have been due to drowning. Much sympathy is felt for Mr. John Travis, father of the young man, and his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Owen Travis, with whom the lad had lived. There is a great feeling of sadness throughout the community over his untimely death.

LIME ROCK – John Eggleston has moved to the Frost farm which he recently purchased.

A.C. Roberts who has been indisposed, has been spending the week in Sharon Hospital to rest and recuperate. Physicians are of the opinion that a run down condition coupled with overwork made a period of rest and relaxation necessary.

50 years ago — March 1974

Baby chicks were hatched recently by members of Robert Snyder’s fourth grade class at North Canaan Elementary School. The class hatched the little chickens as part of their science classes. Twelve of the students who have brooders at home took the chickens to raise, each student receiving seven or eight of the birds. The students injected vegetable dyes into the eggs before the chickens hatched so many of the birds emerged with brilliantly colored plumage.

Three years ago the formation of a Housing Authority to establish housing for the elderly in Canaan was a burning political issue. The politics have been removed from the situation, but the burning resumed this week. It was revealed Tuesday that while the town crew was busy clearing the site for the housing project, a small fire got started in the old banks of coal left over from the railroading days. The coal has impregnated the soil and the fire went underground. A trench has been dug around the smoldering area and the fire company has drenched the soil with water to extinguish the fire.

Andrea Gandolfo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Gandolfo of East Canaan, took third place this week in the 15th annual statewide competition of accordion players. The competition is sponsored by the Accordion Teachers of Connecticut. Miss Gandolfo, a seven-year-old who has studied for only one year, is a student of Gary Ross at his Lakeville School of Music.

An unusual double ceremony on April 6 will mark a renewal of the wedding vows for two couples, Mr. and Mrs. William P. Starr of Kent and Mr. and Mrs. Stephen R. Squires of Goshen. The ceremony will take place at the First Church of Christ, Cornwall. Mr. Starr and Mrs. Squires, who are brother and sister, are great-grandchildren of a former minister of First Church.

A mailbag containing all copies of The Lakeville Journal for Norfolk mail delivery and newsstand sales went astray in the postal system last Thursday and was not located until Monday afternoon. Consequently Norfolk subscribers received their papers late and would-be newsstand purchasers were disappointed until Saturday morning when The Journal supplied extra copies.

25 years ago — March 1999

Ruth Epstein, editor of The Lakeville Journal, has been named to the board of directors of the New England Press Association. The vote was taken during a retreat held by the board this past weekend in Hanover, N.H.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

Salisbury lax ready to rip

Salisbury lax ready to rip

Salisbury varsity lacrosse warmed up with a scrimmage at home against Northern Highlands Regional High School March 22 in preparation for the season opener March 27.

Riley Klein

SALISBURY — Lacrosse returned to the Northwest Corner on March 22 when Salisbury School hosted Northern Highlands Regional High School for a scrimmage.

The Highlanders made the trip up from Allendale, New Jersey, for the afternoon match against the Crimson Knights.

salisbury lacrosse

Blackberry trout, trials and triumphs

Blackberry trout, trials and triumphs

Itinerant angler/mountain biker/raconteur David Asselin doesn't let anything slow him down.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Ahh, spring. The balmy breeze. The brilliant sunshine. The plants poking up through the dead leaves.

And the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s trout trucks are rolling.

tangled lines

From South Kent to Sweet 16

From South Kent to Sweet 16

SOUTH KENT — Just 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament, and two of them include South Kent School (SK) alums.

Jordan Gainey, SK class of ‘21, and the (2) Tennessee Volunteers beat (15) Saint Peter’s University 83-49 in the first round. Gainey scored 6 points and dished 3 assists in the win. The Vols went on to narrowly defeat (7) University of Texas in round two by a score of 62-58. Gainey scored 4 points in this one and reeled in 2 rebounds. Tennessee will play (3) Creighton University Friday, March 29 for the Sweet 16 match.

basketball

Colored eggs found throughout Northwest Corner

Colored eggs found throughout Northwest Corner

Amelia Corrigan and her painted wooden egg at the Scoville Library Sunday, March 24. Across the Northwest Corner, scavenger hunters hauled in eggs by the basket.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Area egg hunters hauled in seasonal nuggets by the basket on Sunday, March 24.

Egg hunts took place throughout the region with unique events occuring simultaneously in Cornwall, Kent and Salisbury.

easter