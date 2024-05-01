Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — 1924

Work has been going forward in cleaning up and preparing the new public playground for the coming season. The field which contains between four and five acres is situated on the level stretch in the rear of the M.E. Church. It is an ideal location for a playground. The ground is reached from what is known as Porter Street which runs along one side of the High School building. This is particularly fortunate as the school children will be able to use the play grounds at recess and noon hour as well as after school, a fact which should interest every parent as it will naturally take the child off the street and out of danger of the increasing auto traffic.

C.D. Tusca, the manufacturer of radio sets of Hartford, was a guest of Mr. and Mrs. I. Kent Fulton last Sunday. Mr. Tusca made the trip from Hartford in his aeroplane, using up about an hour coming and landing on the athletic field at Hotchkiss School. While here he treated “Sonny” Fulton to a ride greatly to the delight of that young man. Mr. Tusca returned to Hartford on Sunday afternoon, making the trip in 35 minutes.

LIME ROCK – Trains have changed time, therefore the stage does not go to any trains unless ordered to do so.

Daylight Saving went into effect in some sections on Sunday morning. The Hotchkiss School has advanced its clocks and many of the tradesmen are starting work and quitting an hour earlier. There has been considerable change in the railway schedules and none to their improvement. The general mixup is now on till Oct. 1, so grin and bear it.

The enterprising housewife is now treating the family, on a mess of hand picked dandelion greens.

“Bonnie-Boy” the German police dog belonging to Miss deLima has died as a result of strychnine poisoning. The poison was placed on Mr. deLima’s property by some one whose identity is already known. Any person guilty of such a cruel and unhuman act does not deserve to live in decent society, and will be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

50 years ago — 1974

While most of the towns in the Northwest Planning Region have some type of recycling program, only Cornwall’s is making money for the town treasury. Cornwall also is looking ahead on the program and will try to find new markets for crankcase oil, scrap iron and metal and cans of mixed metals.

A second restoration of the monument on top of Bear Mountain is likely, according to A. Mitchell Finlay, president of the Salisbury Association. Mr. Finlay said he has “talked informally” with some of the trustees of the Association, and he feels the consensus is for restoring the marker again. The stone and concrete structure, which underwent extensive repairs last year, was vandalized a few weeks ago.

Sgt. Stanley Szczesiul of Lakeville has been designated a lieutenant in the Connecticut State Police. Best known in the town for his service as resident trooper from 1958 to the spring of 1971, Szczesiul continues in his present assignment as chief of Gov. Thomas Meskill’s security detail.

The Brothers Pizza House, a new restaurant for Lakeville, opens today at 11 a.m. in what was formerly the B&L Restaurant on Ethan Allen Street. Two brothers, Peter and William Stefanopoulos of Waterbury are the new owners and they have redecorated the dining room of the restaurant and enlarged the kitchen area.

25 years ago — 1999

SHARON – The voice is back. Marshall Miles, the veteran host of morning radio in the Tri-State area, will again be heard on local airwaves May 3, when he makes his debut on a new morning show on WKZE-AM (1020) One could say Mr. Miles is, in some respects, returning to his roots. For it was at WKZE-AM that he began his local broadcasting career in 1986. He left the station in April 1993, and later helped in the formation of WQQQ-FM (103.3) in Lakeville, where he served as station manager and morning host until this past February.

A wave of nausea swept through Salisbury School this week as dozens of students were sent to the infirmary with gastroenteritis. It all started April 19, when the first cases were reported. Early symptoms included vomiting, nausea, diarrhea and fever, which lasted about 24 hours. The number of cases peaked Sunday night and the school cancelled classes Monday, April 26. By that time, there were between 70 and 100 students and staff affected, according to assistant headmaster Sam Simmons. According to Torrington Area Health District director Gil Roberts, the cases developed gradually, rather than all at once, which suggested a virus transmitted person to person, rather than food poisoning. The state’s epidemiologist is examining the cases to determine the exact cause.

Items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.