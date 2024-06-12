Turning Back the Pages

Latest News
Warren Asa Whitney
CORNWALL — Warren Asa Whitney, “Tucker” to those who knew him, formerly of Cornwall, Pleasant Valley, and Burrville, passed away at the age of 97, on June 8, 2024, at his home in North Stonington, amid his family.
Born Nov. 12, 1926, to the late Asa Jerome and Eunice (Smith) Whitney, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 72 years, Claire S. (Anderson) Whitney, and daughters; Susan (husband David Pianka), of North Stonington, Helen Whitney of Hyde Park, Vermont, and Nancy (husband Sanny Olimpo) of Kissimmee, Florida; grandchildren Charles Pianka of North Stonington and Jennifer (Pianka) Watrous (husband Daniel), and 4 great-grandchildren, Julia, Alice, Owen and Cora Watrous, all of North Stonington, and several nieces and nephews.
He was a veteran, serving during the end of WWII as part of the occupational forces in the Philippines, Japan and Korea. When he returned home he worked in the Connecticut State Park and Forest Commission, first as a forest ranger at Mohawk State Forest, then with the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection as a Park Manager at People’s Forest in Pleasant Valley, and later at Burr Pond State Park in Burrville.
As per Warren’s request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family in the Cornwall Cemetery.
Mary Alice Tyler
NORTH CANAAN — Mary passed away peacefully at home on May 21, at the age of 93. She was born at her parents’ home in Sheffield, on Feb. 19, 1931, to Alice Delmolino and Dazzi Colli. One of five daughters, the family moved to Canaan, where Mary became a lifelong resident. She attended local schools and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Douglas William Tyler Jr., on Feb. 22, 1952.
Together they raised four boys, Anthony, Larry, Michael, and Stephen during which time they established a business, Tyler Carpet, which flourished and became the “go to” destination for everything flooring related to the surrounding communities and beyond.
Mary always wanted to stay busy and once her boys became older, she took a part time cashier position at the local grocery store where she worked for over 35 years, Finest, then Edwards, and now Stop & Shop.
Her greatest joy besides spending countless hours making her lawn and gardens immaculate, was babysitting her grandchildren. Pulling them around in her lawn tractor wagon, taking them to movies, McDonalds, shoe shopping and baking them endless cookies. She made overnights magical for them always making sure they had the newest released Disney movies and their favorite sugary cereal for breakfast.
As the grandchildren grew older and didn’t need quite so much babysitting Mary immersed herself in caring for others by volunteering at Geer Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan, along with doing private home health care. She also volunteered in various events and activities at the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Canaan where she was a lifelong communicant.
Mary was predeceased by her husband Douglas Tyler, her sister, Anna Smith (Norman), her son Anthony Tyler, son Larry Tyler (Tiela), grandson Brian Tyler, and former daughter-in-law Lauren Tyler. Mary is survived by her sisters; Elizabeth Zucco (Walter), Elsie Zucco, and Stephanie Togninalli (Lou); her sons Michael Tyler (Ellen) and Stephen Tyler; grandchildren Tanya Golden (Eric) Whiney Tyler (Ryan), Keith Tyler (Ashley), Joshua Tyler (Amanda), and Justin Tyler; great-grandchildren Amelia Rose Tyler, Avery Hutton, Mehali Kasimas, and Chase Ackerman. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank and make special mention of Mary’s caregivers; Marcela, Michele, Crystal, Jane, Beverly, and Anne, most of whom have been with her over the last four years. This incredible group of women went above and beyond, adapting to Mary’s ever-changing dementia to provide Mary with 24-hour care, allowing her to spend the final chapter of her life in the comfort of her own home with her beloved cat, Bella. They all shared a deep love for Mary and she for them. Together they shared countless laughs, stories, memories, good home cooked meals, especially spaghetti, Mary’s favorite, and watching all the various wildlife visiting the patio almost daily! In Mary’s eyes and heart they were her daughters and will be never forgotten.
Per Mary’s wishes there will be a private graveside service for the family and caregivers in the near future. Any contributions in Mary’s honor may be made to St. Martin of Tours Church of St. Joseph PO Box 897 Canaan, CT 06018.
Betty B. Bernoi
CANAAN — Betty B. Bernoi, 88, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2024, at Berkshire Medical Center. Betty was born on Dec. 17, 1935, in Cornwall. Betty moved to Canaan as a young girl, where she would become a cherished member of the community and a longtime parishioner of The Canaan United Methodist Church.
Betty dedicated her professional life to Bicron Electronics where she worked as a bookkeeper and eventually retired. She also worked in the family business for over 30 years, doing the books for Leno’s Lawn Service.
Beyond her work, she found joy in baking, crafting, sewing, painting, gardening & family. She created many cherished memories with her family during vacations to Lake George, summers in Cooperstown and her weekly Sunday night family dinners.
Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband, Leno Bernoi, with whom she shared 49 wonderful years of marriage. Her life was filled with love, laughter and a deep commitment to her family and faith.
She is survived by her daughter, Melody Dean and her husband Steve, her son Greg Bernoi and wife Laura; her grandsons, Tyler Dean and wife Candace and Justin Dean and wife Sierra; her granddaughter, Pyper Bernoi; her brother, Fred Baldwin and partner Barbara and many nieces & nephews.
Betty’s warmth, kindness and devotion to her family and community will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her. She leaves behind a legacy of love and faith, touching the hearts of many throughout her 88 years.
A service will be held June 14, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Canaan United Methodist Church in Canaan, CT with burial to follow at Hillside Cemetery in East Canaan. Donations may be sent to Canaan United Methodist Church. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main Street, Canaan, CT.
NORTH CANAAN — American Rescue Plan money is due to sunset July 1. With $21,000 remaining in the fund, North Canaan’s selectmen assigned uses for the money at a regular meeting June 3.
The list includes: $4,000 for repair of front steps at Town Hall, $3,500 for new LED local road signs in select locations, $2,500 to Fishes and Loaves food pantry, $2,500 for town laptops and printers, $2,500 for new flooring in Town Hall, $1,500 for repairs and renovations in town buildings, $1,500 for consultant Janell Mullen to update the Planning and Zoning regulations, $1,000 to enclose the data station at Town Hall, $1,000 to purchase tools for the Town Garage, and $1,000 for town issues cell phones.
The allocations were unanimously approved by the board.
Union Station Fund
First Selectman Brian Ohler noted the debt on the Union Station Fund is due to be paid in full this July.
The loan, taken out during the Humes administration to pay contractors, has a remaining balance of $208,000. The money was borrowed by the town with the expectation of state funding to pay it off in the future.
The state money has come through to the tune of $205,000. North Canaan will hold a town meeting on June 20 in Town Hall at 7 p.m. to seek approval for the remaining $3,000 to pay off the loan.