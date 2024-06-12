Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — June 1924

Frank Pierotti of Lime Rock, driving a truck for Jos. Pellazari from Canaan between Falls Village and Lime Rock Sunday night, struck the hind wheel of the truck in some way against a railing and was precipitated into the midst of the Housatonic River. He was alone in the truck and escaped injury. Frank was under the age to obtain an operator’s license and therefore took a chance. He was gathered in by State Policeman Meade and was found guilty by Justice Tuttle Monday afternoon of operating without a license. The fine and costs amounted to $20.56 which was paid by “Big Jo.”

LIME ROCK — George Lowe and sisters motored to Pittsfield Saturday.

Mrs. George R. Belcher, who for the past twelve years has been the Unitype operator at the Journal Office has resigned her position and is to go to housekeeping at Lime Rock, where she and her husband have a cottage all newly furnished ready to “set the kettle on and all take tea.” It is with much regret that we lose Mrs. Belcher from our force as she has been unfailingly efficient and helpful in the many trials that visit a printing establishment. The entire force of the Lakeville Journal extend their best wishes to Mrs. Belcher in her new home and she may rest assured that the Journal latch string is always hanging out for her.

FOUND — Between Ore Hill and Lakeville, a child’s sweater. Owner can have same by calling at Post Office, and paying for this ad.

50 years ago — June 1974

A temperature of 100 degrees registered Monday afternoon in Lakeville tied the record-breaking temperature for June 10 reported in Hartford. It was the highest temperature yet marked on The Lakeville Journal’s recording thermometer, the previous high being 93 last July 9. A cool front accompanied by less humidity dropped temperatures Tuesday to a high of 87.

Experts from the Union Carbide Corporation Wednesday recommended a system of aeration for Lake Wononscopomuc to reduce obnoxious algae and retard eutrophication. Dr. Arlo Fast and Richard Miller, who visited Lakeville at the invitation of the Salisbury Association, made their recommendation after an inspection of Lake Wononscopomuc and Long Pond.

Charles Beaujon will be honored for his 50 years in the Canaan National Bank at an open house this Saturday, June 15. Mr. Beaujon joined the bank as a 16-year-old on June 15, 1924, just days after his graduation from the Canaan High School. When he joined the bank it was housed in the little office next to Fuller Hardware and had five employees and less than $500,000 in assets. Today the bank is located in its own building on Main Street, has 15 employees and is nearing $7 million in assets.

William Dunn, 64, of Belden Street in Falls Village, was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis Monday after being pinned under a riding lawn mower for 20 minutes. Sharon Hospital reported Mr. Dunn to be in good condition Monday night.

25 years ago — June 1999

LAKEVILLE — What began as a domestic dispute between a worker in The Hotchkiss School’s kitchen and her boyfriend quickly escalated last week when the couple, plus one other man, were charged with forgery. The Immigration and Naturalization Service was called, and two companies found themselves issuing carefully worded statements explaining how they hired workers who were not legal immigrants.

Nearly half of Canaan’s registered voters went to the polls last Friday to make known their feelings on zoning within the town. The final tally was 502-217 in favor and the selectmen this week followed up that vote by appointing a Planning and Zoning Commission and a Zoning Board of Appeals.

CORNWALL — In one month’s time, residents will have the opportunity to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the tornado that ripped through Cornwall. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway told the Board of Selectmen at a meeting Monday a committee is in the process of organizing a two-day event scheduled for July 10 and 11. The main anniversary party on Saturday would include a short parade, the dedication of a tree on the Cornwall Green, an open mike for tornado tales, a pot-luck dinner and a band.

The Kent Board of Education will move $10,000 from a fund created by Principal Edward Epstein from the collection of returnable bottles and cans to the Kent Center School scholarship fund. The board requested Mr. Epstein to ask the scholarship committee that money be given to a student with an interest in ecology or education to honor how the money was raised.

CANAAN — The town generously provides curbside brush pickup for residents, a tradition that sometimes gets abused. First Selectman Doug Humes made note of the service at Monday’s board meeting, saying the town is glad to provide the service, “but it is not in the land clearing business,” referring to some residents whose brush pile looks like they “cleared the back forty.”


Items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

Latest News

Warren Asa Whitney

Warren Asa Whitney

CORNWALL — Warren Asa Whitney, “Tucker” to those who knew him, formerly of Cornwall, Pleasant Valley, and Burrville, passed away at the age of 97, on June 8, 2024, at his home in North Stonington, amid his family.

Born Nov. 12, 1926, to the late Asa Jerome and Eunice (Smith) Whitney, he leaves behind his beloved wife of 72 years, Claire S. (Anderson) Whitney, and daughters; Susan (husband David Pianka), of North Stonington, Helen Whitney of Hyde Park, Vermont, and Nancy (husband Sanny Olimpo) of Kissimmee, Florida; grandchildren Charles Pianka of North Stonington and Jennifer (Pianka) Watrous (husband Daniel), and 4 great-grandchildren, Julia, Alice, Owen and Cora Watrous, all of North Stonington, and several nieces and nephews.

Keep ReadingShow less

Mary Alice Tyler

Mary Alice Tyler

NORTH CANAAN­ — Mary passed away peacefully at home on May 21, at the age of 93. She was born at her parents’ home in Sheffield, on Feb. 19, 1931, to Alice Delmolino and Dazzi Colli. One of five daughters, the family moved to Canaan, where Mary became a lifelong resident. She attended local schools and went on to marry her high school sweetheart, Douglas William Tyler Jr., on Feb. 22, 1952.

Together they raised four boys, Anthony, Larry, Michael, and Stephen during which time they established a business, Tyler Carpet, which flourished and became the “go to” destination for everything flooring related to the surrounding communities and beyond.

Keep ReadingShow less

Betty B. Bernoi

Betty B. Bernoi

CANAAN — Betty B. Bernoi, 88, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2024, at Berkshire Medical Center. Betty was born on Dec. 17, 1935, in Cornwall. Betty moved to Canaan as a young girl, where she would become a cherished member of the community and a longtime parishioner of The Canaan United Methodist Church.

Betty dedicated her professional life to Bicron Electronics where she worked as a bookkeeper and eventually retired. She also worked in the family business for over 30 years, doing the books for Leno’s Lawn Service.

Keep ReadingShow less

North Canaan allocates remaining ARPA funds

North Canaan allocates remaining ARPA funds

The steps at North Canaan Town Hall.

John Coston

NORTH CANAAN — American Rescue Plan money is due to sunset July 1. With $21,000 remaining in the fund, North Canaan’s selectmen assigned uses for the money at a regular meeting June 3.

The list includes: $4,000 for repair of front steps at Town Hall, $3,500 for new LED local road signs in select locations, $2,500 to Fishes and Loaves food pantry, $2,500 for town laptops and printers, $2,500 for new flooring in Town Hall, $1,500 for repairs and renovations in town buildings, $1,500 for consultant Janell Mullen to update the Planning and Zoning regulations, $1,000 to enclose the data station at Town Hall, $1,000 to purchase tools for the Town Garage, and $1,000 for town issues cell phones.

Keep ReadingShow less
finance