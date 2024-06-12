Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — June 1924

Frank Pierotti of Lime Rock, driving a truck for Jos. Pellazari from Canaan between Falls Village and Lime Rock Sunday night, struck the hind wheel of the truck in some way against a railing and was precipitated into the midst of the Housatonic River. He was alone in the truck and escaped injury. Frank was under the age to obtain an operator’s license and therefore took a chance. He was gathered in by State Policeman Meade and was found guilty by Justice Tuttle Monday afternoon of operating without a license. The fine and costs amounted to $20.56 which was paid by “Big Jo.”

LIME ROCK — George Lowe and sisters motored to Pittsfield Saturday.

Mrs. George R. Belcher, who for the past twelve years has been the Unitype operator at the Journal Office has resigned her position and is to go to housekeeping at Lime Rock, where she and her husband have a cottage all newly furnished ready to “set the kettle on and all take tea.” It is with much regret that we lose Mrs. Belcher from our force as she has been unfailingly efficient and helpful in the many trials that visit a printing establishment. The entire force of the Lakeville Journal extend their best wishes to Mrs. Belcher in her new home and she may rest assured that the Journal latch string is always hanging out for her.

FOUND — Between Ore Hill and Lakeville, a child’s sweater. Owner can have same by calling at Post Office, and paying for this ad.

50 years ago — June 1974

A temperature of 100 degrees registered Monday afternoon in Lakeville tied the record-breaking temperature for June 10 reported in Hartford. It was the highest temperature yet marked on The Lakeville Journal’s recording thermometer, the previous high being 93 last July 9. A cool front accompanied by less humidity dropped temperatures Tuesday to a high of 87.

Experts from the Union Carbide Corporation Wednesday recommended a system of aeration for Lake Wononscopomuc to reduce obnoxious algae and retard eutrophication. Dr. Arlo Fast and Richard Miller, who visited Lakeville at the invitation of the Salisbury Association, made their recommendation after an inspection of Lake Wononscopomuc and Long Pond.

Charles Beaujon will be honored for his 50 years in the Canaan National Bank at an open house this Saturday, June 15. Mr. Beaujon joined the bank as a 16-year-old on June 15, 1924, just days after his graduation from the Canaan High School. When he joined the bank it was housed in the little office next to Fuller Hardware and had five employees and less than $500,000 in assets. Today the bank is located in its own building on Main Street, has 15 employees and is nearing $7 million in assets.

William Dunn, 64, of Belden Street in Falls Village, was hospitalized with a fractured pelvis Monday after being pinned under a riding lawn mower for 20 minutes. Sharon Hospital reported Mr. Dunn to be in good condition Monday night.

25 years ago — June 1999

LAKEVILLE — What began as a domestic dispute between a worker in The Hotchkiss School’s kitchen and her boyfriend quickly escalated last week when the couple, plus one other man, were charged with forgery. The Immigration and Naturalization Service was called, and two companies found themselves issuing carefully worded statements explaining how they hired workers who were not legal immigrants.

Nearly half of Canaan’s registered voters went to the polls last Friday to make known their feelings on zoning within the town. The final tally was 502-217 in favor and the selectmen this week followed up that vote by appointing a Planning and Zoning Commission and a Zoning Board of Appeals.

CORNWALL — In one month’s time, residents will have the opportunity to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the tornado that ripped through Cornwall. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway told the Board of Selectmen at a meeting Monday a committee is in the process of organizing a two-day event scheduled for July 10 and 11. The main anniversary party on Saturday would include a short parade, the dedication of a tree on the Cornwall Green, an open mike for tornado tales, a pot-luck dinner and a band.

The Kent Board of Education will move $10,000 from a fund created by Principal Edward Epstein from the collection of returnable bottles and cans to the Kent Center School scholarship fund. The board requested Mr. Epstein to ask the scholarship committee that money be given to a student with an interest in ecology or education to honor how the money was raised.

CANAAN — The town generously provides curbside brush pickup for residents, a tradition that sometimes gets abused. First Selectman Doug Humes made note of the service at Monday’s board meeting, saying the town is glad to provide the service, “but it is not in the land clearing business,” referring to some residents whose brush pile looks like they “cleared the back forty.”





Items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.