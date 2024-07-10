Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago – July 1924

Miss Marion Eggleston of Salisbury left on Saturday to commence her new duties at the Connecticut Agricultural College.

“Billy” VanDeusen, William Matheson and mother, Mrs. Matheson motored to Hartford on Tuesday. John Matheson returned Monday to New York after spending the week-end at his home.

ORE HILL – M.L. Rowe was home for a night.

Mr. and Mrs. C.E. Schroder motored to North Adams to see his people.

FOR SALE – Tuska Radio Set complete. $70 takes it. Come quick. J. Parker Sylvernale. Phone 126-3.

Dr. C.K. Peterson is improving his residence by giving its exterior a coat of stucco.

Mrs. Lorin Hunter of Lime Rock has a large abscess on her left arm.

50 years ago – July 1974

The entire Northwest Corner and Tri-State region are now for the first time linked closely together with major urban areas by the comprehensive routes of five separate bus lines. Many consider the lines a needed addition in the recently dwindling transportation connections caused by the discontinuation of Harlem Valley train service above Dover Plains. The announcement by the Kelly Transit Company last week of the creation of a new route through Lakeville and Salisbury that meets buses to and from New York City has made the network complete.

Construction of a $492,000 new off-street shopping area in Salisbury is expected to start by Aug. 15 if necessary funds can be obtained. That was the prospect presented Tuesday afternoon to members of the Salisbury Village Improvement Society, who okayed the creation of possibly two new subsidiary corporations to raise capital funds for the Society’s commercial and residential housing ventures. The most immediate need is to move three houses from the site of the shopping area between Main and West Railroad streets in Salisbury to make possible the start on the commercial project. These houses will become the nucleus of the residential area east of East Railroad Street.

“To say we were a little embarrassed is a little like asking Dick Nixon if he’s heard of Watergate,” Lime Rock Race Track Manager Jim Haynes commented Tuesday in explaining how the track had temporarily lost $12,000 being transported to the bank after the races Saturday. Haynes declined to tell fellow members of the Salisbury Rotary Club, who kidded him just how much had been lost, contending only that it was “a significant amount of money.” Sixteen-year-old Brian Bergdahl, who found the bag lying on Route 112 near his home, which is next to the track, said on Wednesday that he had received a call from Mr. Haynes the day before, thanking him for returning the money and promising him a reward. Brian did not know, however, how much the reward would be.

Canaan will salute Richard A. Snyder, renovator of the Canaan Union Depot, on the first day of Old Railroad Days this year. A short ceremony proclaiming July 25 as “Richard A. Snyder Day” has been planned for 10 a.m. at the Depot. A bell off an old locomotive will announce the start of the ceremony and the beginning of the 10-day Railroad Days celebration. Mr. Snyder will be presented with proclamations from both the town and the Chamber of Commerce. Snyder purchased the old depot in February of 1973 and started a long series of renovations which have turned it into a thriving business center for the town.

25 years ago – July 1999

KENT – Seth MacFarlane, who grew up here, became a millionaire overnight when he signed a contract with Fox for his animated series, “The Family Guy.” Seven of the first 15 episodes made have aired so far. His success isn’t being taken lightly by the Rev. Richardson Schell, who finds the program offensive. Using the name Proud Sponsors USA, the Kent School headmaster wrote to several Fox sponsors, asking them to take a closer look at the show and to pull their advertising, according to a June 30 story in The Los Angeles Times.

The Sharon Audubon Center is just steps away from acquiring a 23-acre parcel of land adjacent to its property that is threatened by development. Earlier this year the Audubon began with the goal of raising $300,000 to cover the cost of purchasing the Osborne property. Now, a number of residents have donated money toward that goal, with one anonymous donor offering to match all funds up to $150,000.


Items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

