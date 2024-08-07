Turning Back the Pages

Latest News
Emily Hay Kemmerer
STANFORD — Following the fire that devastated the Kemmerer Farm on July 18, the Kemmerers are attempting to rebuild their livelihood with support from the local community.
The family lost all of their crops and hay, three barns and their farming equipment.
As of last weekend, a GoFundMe, set up to support the Kemmerer family, had raised around $59,633. There are several different fundraising events planned for the near future to continue providing support.
Wendy Burton, Town Supervisor of Stanford, anticipates a ticketed brunch and silent auction on Sept. 28 at Bangallworks. The goal is to raise $40,000 at that event. She explained that even though the farm was covered by insurance, it would not cover all of the expenses that come with rebuilding.
Burton expressed that the community at large is on such a “beautiful roll.” More than 400 volunteers worked together this spring to build the “sparc park,” a community playground that draws families and children from Pine Plains, Millbrook, Milan and Clinton Corner/Salt Point.
Burton calls upon this same community to come together once more and help the Kemmerers clean up and rebuild.
Danielle (Dani) Nicholson, a longtime resident of Pine Plains, has been at the forefront of helping the Kemmerer family and garnering support from the local community. She is a self-proclaimed “freelance hospitality professional.” She is famed for her empanadas in the Stanford area and has begun selling them with help from generous donations by local farmers who provide ingredients. The funds she raises directly support the Kemmerer family.
Nicholson worked extensively with the Millbrook Horse Trials and organizers to raise awareness for the nearby Kemmerer Farm at the event. Her initial idea was to hang flyers around the grounds, which blossomed into something much bigger.
The Central Press donated flyers and posters, many of the vendors lent their support, and a raffle was set up with the help of the horse trials to offer free entry for one competitor to the competition in 2025. Tickets were $20, and the funds were donated to the Kemmerer GoFundMe.
She also worked in conjunction with the vendors and boutiques featured at the Millbrook Horse Trials to sell thousands of dollars worth of merchandise within several hours at the patron luncheon on Sunday, July 28th.
Vanner House, one of the boutique vendors at the horse trials that graciously allowed Nicholson to model their apparel and accessories, has offered to continue to support the cause. They will donate 10% of all online purchases that use the promo code KEMMERERGIVE10 directly to the family. Their website is, www.vannerhouse.com
Nicholson expressed that it is in her “blood and bones to want to do more.” Herself, along with Courtney Haire, and other members of the community are planning a Fall Farm Fundraiser to raise awareness and support for the Kemmerer Family. For more information or to get involved, community members can reach out to savekemmererfarm@gmail.com
Nicholson is a friend of Emily Kemmerer and the family, as well as an example of the power of community. She explained that “we may all be little fish in a big pond, but we can still make ripples.” The link to the GoFundMe is: https://gofund.me/58d84221
Kemmerer Farm was one of two Dutchess County family farms recognized as Century Farms at the New York State Agricultural Society’s 2023 annual meeting. To receive Century Farm status, a farm must be in continuous operation by the same family on the same property for at least 100 years.
Making marbled paper at Scoville
Aug 07, 2024
Patrick L. Sullivan
Open an old book and chances are the endpapers will consist of a colorful, swirling design.
Artist Christina Di Marco came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday morning, July 28, to lead a class in the basics of paper marbling.
In fact, Di Marco came to the Button Garden outside the library, as paper marbling can get messy.
Some 11 participants helped set up the equipment and supplies, which were considerable.
While working, Di Marco explained the background of the different materials and techniques.
It got very technical, with terms such as “Irish seaweed extract” and “alum” being tossed around.
When everything was ready, Di Marco flicked and spattered small amounts of stone ground watercolor paint into a thin layer of water in a tray.
Then, using a variety of implements, she manipulated the blobs of color into swirling patterns.
Di Marco then took a piece of paper pretreated with alum, which functions in roughly the same manner as “fixer” in a photographic darkroom, and carefully placed it in the tray.
She waited a couple of beats, and then just as carefully removed it.
The audience was suitably impressed.
The marbled paper was then rinsed off with tap water and hung on a rack to dry.
Di Marco did a second example, and the group then settled in to create their own.
Tilling time: a year on the farm
Aug 07, 2024
Kayla Jacquier
In Connecticut, we get a full four seasons. Bitter cold and snowy winters give way to lush springs, hot summers, and scenic falls.
To many, this is a predictable and reliable cycle. But farmers see the seasons differently.
Crop growth switches throughout the time of year and depends on weather. It is a delicate rhythm that farmers must balance for crop rotation and growth as the year marches on.
The correspondence between soil health, crop growth, leading yield, and weather is a vital harmony for success in the agricultural industry. The winter weather, from December to February, provides a much-needed rest period for fieldwork. It’s the ideal time for farmers to take stock of their seed inventory and prepare equipment for planting, highlighting the role of weather in the agricultural cycle.
By spring, the nutrient-filled fields are planted. Corn, grasses, and other varieties of vegetables are often highly produced locally for the agricultural industry. To naturally boost the bountiful crops, farmers may increase aggregate nutrients.
“Improved soil health assists the region long-term through: increased carbon sequestration rates, better soil organic matter and improved microbial activity, increased water infiltration, improved pollinator habitat — as well as increasing yields and profits. Improved soil health helps preserve local agricultural systems for future generations,” stated Shelby Washburn, a fourth-generation farmer from Laurelbrook Farm in East Canaan.
The planting process for larger plots typically includes heavy equipment and tractors with specific accessories to plant efficiently with maximized success in a shorter time frame. The two schools of seed planting are separated by tillage and no-till methods, both with their advantages and disadvantages. Tilling is turning the soil to better separate the aggregates for seed; however, it is more labor-intensive. The opposing method is the no-till option, which directly plants the seed into the ground without as much soil preparation.
Once seeding is done, in a short time the germination process begins to cover the field with the luscious green of growing crops. The farmers who planted their yields by hand or equipment indulge in the sight of hard work beginning to pay off.
When traveling through the area during summer, the eye often sees leafy growth amongst a field. Primary products for the local agricultural industry take root and lead to hay, additional types of grass, and vegetables. Specifically, different types of corn are significant products grown locally in the Northwest Corner. Ford Farm stand in East Canaan feeds many families with corn on the cob, while cattle companies plant just for animal feed. For decades, the corn-growing agriculturalists have used the Farmer’s Almanac term “knee high by the fourth of July” to help measure the ideal crop growth goal for corn.
While waiting for the green and yellow vegetables to be ready, this is hay season. Hay is what many people refer to as the overgrown lawn that needs to be mowed. More accurately, hay is cut about three times in this season to be turned into bales for the remainder of the year. When the field of tall grasses gets mowed, they then get raked into rows as needed and converted to square bales or wrapped into round bales.
The first cut of hay has the most variety of grasses, high levels of fiber, thicker stems, and a yellow tinge of color. The second cut can be classified as the higher fat and protein bunch with a greener color. The final cut is leafy, with the highest fat and protein content and the lowest fiber levels. The third cut can look the greenest of all.
When fall finally rolls around from September to November, also referred to as harvest season, is when the tractor-trailer trucks are lining up on the road filled with corn. The corn is produced to consume for the remainder of the year. The importance of harvest season surpasses just the agricultural industry both economically and nutritionally and supports all industries. From farm markets and grocery stores to the economy cycling, the food rations would decrease without the harvested goods and the money passing through businesses.
With the arrival of winter, the process is recycled in the same order. New modern equipment, tools and techniques keep every year exciting. Endless hurdles of weather and risk must be overcome to provide these products, yet they bring greater rewards.
Each passing year continues the growth of goods and knowledge. From the snow melting and grasses green to when the tree leaves become warm-toned and raked off. The yearly cycle of a farm yields benefits that are endless and necessary.
Agriculture author Brenda Schoepp summed it up: “Once in a lifetime, you may need a doctor. You may also need a lawyer at least once. You may need a policeman at least once, and you will probably need a preacher at least once anyway. But every day, three times a day, you need a farmer.”
