Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago — October 1924

SALISBURY — Paul Parsons has installed a radio set.

Mr. I.K. Fulton and family are occupying One Acre Cottage and Judge D.T. Warner and family are occupying the Fulton home for the present.

Mr. and Mrs. Dwight M. Cowles, Mrs. L.M. Eggleston and Mr. and Mrs. George Andrews of Millerton motored to the Ashokan Dam in the Catskills on Sunday.

A Packard Limousine which was standing on the grade at the Gateway last Saturday suddenly decided to start away when no one was in it. It rolled down the grade, mounted the curb at the Holley Block and came to rest against the front of the building at Benjamin’s Store. Fortunately the curbing stopped its force and it touched the building very gently and absolutely no damage resulted to either car or building. It slightly bumped the fender of Joseph Stanton’s Hudson which was standing in front of the block, but did no great damage.

Adv. — LITTLE HOUSE can be bought for $10 a month. J. Cox Howell, Salisbury.

A.S. Martin is filling with cement the space between the sidewalk and his garage.

The case of John McLean, charged by the Railway company with taking coal from a loaded coal car standing on the Salisbury siding, was brought before Justice Angus on Monday morning. It was established that coal had been taken from the cars, but the railway detectives could not furnish enough evidence of the right kind, and [he] was found not guilty and the case dismissed.

LIME ROCK — Joe Cole of West Cornwall spent Sunday with his mother here.

50 years ago — October 1974

A Lakeville Journal editorial on issues raised by the Peter Reilly murder case has tied for first place in the awards competition sponsored by the Connecticut Civil Liberties Foundation. The editorial appeared in the April 18 issue and was written by Journal Editor-Publisher Robert H. Estabrook. It criticized various court rulings and police practices in the Reilly case.

Susan Fitch of Falls Village is one of seven new members initiated into the Synchronettes at Skidmore College in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. The Synchronettes is a group of synchronized swimmers working together in skills and choreography.

George Wheeler, head teacher in the Vocational Agriculture department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, has been named to a national writing team which will develop a “Future Farmer of America Advisor’s Handbook.” The book will be used in pre-service and in-service teacher preparation. Wheeler was one of three vocational agriculture teachers chosen in the nation to collaborate with teacher educators and FFA staff consultants to prepare the handbook at the National FFA Center in Alexandria, Va., during the week of Nov. 11-15.

The Falls Village Fire Commissioners granted permission Monday night for the firemen to find another storage place for the town’s Fox fire truck.

With construction well along and a Dec. 15 completion date in sight, Morgan Motors Inc., the Canaan Ford dealership, was making plans this week for occupancy of its new auto showroom and service center on Route 7 north of the Canaan business district.

25 years ago — October 1999

New York City’s Commissioner of Parks Henry J. Stern will act as master of ceremonies at the rededication of the Alexander Lyman Holley Monument Oct. 25 at 10:30 a.m. in Washington Square Park. Born in 1832 to Alexander Hamilton Holley of Lakeville and his first wife, Jane Lyman of Goshen, Mr. Holley was best known for importing and improving the Bessemer steel process, thereby boosting the American steel industry to new heights of productivity. The house where he was born is now the Holley House Museum.

The communications tower under construction over recent months is set to go on line in mid-November. That is good news for anyone from emergency service providers to cell phone users. The 195-foot-high tower was contracted by Litchfield County Dispatch to improve communication capabilities in Canaan and surrounding towns, particularly by way of filling in “dead spots,” locations where the hilly terrain blocks radio signals.

Items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.