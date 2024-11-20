Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —

November 1924

LIME ROCK — Mr. Treelief and family moved out of town this past week.

The person who borrowed or took a cap at the dance at the Casino, kindly return to Wm. Tellerday before next Saturday night.

The Salisbury League of Women Voters gave a tea at the Friendly Club on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 13, to the teachers of the town of Salisbury.

Sunday evening brought the first sleet storm of the season. Before morning the mercury dropped after a night of high winds and on Monday morning the thermometer reading was 5 above zero. The sudden swoop of regular winter weather came very suddenly and caught us unawares. Water froze and many automobilists found their car radiators damaged. Plumbers were kept busy thawing out frozen pipes in many homes.

FOR SALE — Ford touring car, 1924, has been run only 500 miles. Will be sold at great reduction. Apply at Journal Office.

M.G. Fenn our telephone repair man, is enjoying a week’s vacation. “Billy” expects to spend most of the time hunting.

50 years ago —

November 1974

State Police and State Fire Marshal’s men were still investigating at midweek last Friday’s smoky and suspicious fire at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. The school’s 700 students were sent home after the noontime fire filled much of the sprawling school complex with smoke. Falls Village Fire Chief David Dodge reportedly described the blaze as arson and an investigation of its cause began immediately. The fire began in a sports equipment storage room at ground level in the rear of the school. Principal Edward Kirby said that about $500 worth of sponge rubber mats for the track team, soccer nets, plastic covers and tires were destroyed. Because of smoke and fumes which filled the cafeteria, the food and serving trays also had to be thrown out, he added.

In appreciation of Caroline Brownson Hart’s continuing concern for Sharon over 50 years, a surprise birthday party celebrating her 90th birthday was held Nov. 10. In Mrs. Hart’s honor, a room in the Gay-Hoyt House was dedicated, and the room chosen appropriately contains the Houghtaling collection, which was put in order by her husband, the late Adm. Thomas C. Hart. Mrs. Hart is the daughter of Adm. Willard H. and Isabella King Brownson. Her great great grandfather George King built the red brick house at the north end of the Sharon Green. She cared deeply about the Sharon Historical Society for all of its 25 years, initiated the endowment fund and did a great deal toward the establishment of the Gay-Hoyt House museum. Mrs. Hart served as president of the historical society for five years and continues to serve as a trustee.

The North Canaan Town Garage went up in flames Tuesday night despite the best efforts of the Canaan Fire Department. According to one fireman the building was well involved before the firemen received the alarm. A new pickup truck, purchased by the town this spring, was destroyed in the fire, and four other vehicles were damaged. First Selectman Leo Segalla expressed the hope that none of the other vehicles had sustained serious damaging, noting that the firemen had started two of the larger trucks and driven them from the building. Segalla noted that the fire could “not have come at a worse time. We don’t have any time to get a new garage built before winter.” A near tragedy struck when two firemen, Cliff Wohlfert and Tim Redlund, were caught inside the building by the collapsing roof. The two men made their way out without injury.

25 years ago —

November 1999

SALISBURY — Diane Hewat is the latest recipient of the Donald T. Warner Community Service Award given by the Housatonic Youth Service Bureau. Roberta Willis, HYSB president, nominated Mrs. Hewat for the honor, calling her a grassroots community activist, someone who sees a problem and decides to do something about it.

With the support of the state and members of the community, the Sharon Audubon Center is within reach of acquiring a 23-acre parcel of land, adjacent to its property, that is threatened by development. Scott Heth, manager of the Audubon, said fund-raising efforts have been going well and the Audubon may be able to purchase the 23-acre Osborne property as early as next spring.

CANAAN — “Just taking a break” is how Frank McCarthy described his stepping down this week as town treasurer, a post he held for 52 years. Most folks would have “burned out” long ago, but not Mr. McCarthy. “I hadn’t reached that point yet, so I thought this would be a good time to take a rest,” he said. By the way, he turned 90 Nov. 7.

Items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.