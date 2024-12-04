Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —

December 1924

Mrs. George Dunning of East Canaan is assisting at the Salisbury post office.

The White Hart Inn has been closed for the winter.

Earl J. Vosburgh’s White Wyandottes gathered in a nice string of ribbons at the Sharon Poultry Show last week. Mr. Vosburgh took the Silver Cup for sweepstake champion male. This is the second year he has won this cup.

WANTED — A housekeeper or a wife as I am alone and lonesome. I have a fine home, every thing to do with, well furnished. Write to Chas. H. Pitcher for full particulars, Sharon Valley, Conn. R.F.D.

Alfred J. Smith was in Sharon hospital last week to have troublesome tonsils removed.

Daniel Lorigan and his force of road men have done a good piece of work this week in spreading a light coat of sand on the state road hills, which owing to their icy condition were more or less dangerous to travelers. The sand provides good traction for wheels and is appreciated by drivers of cars and also drivers of horses.

The first snow storm of any consequence thus far this season arrived last Saturday, between three and four inches of snow covered the ground. Being of a damp nature it clung to every twig and branch, creating a fairy like effect.

Dufour Brothers are remodeling the small building in the rear of their garage to make it suitable for storing cars during the winter months.

Hugo Pavoola and young son made it a twosome at Sharon Hospital last Sunday, when both underwent operations for the removal of troublesome tonsils.

Philo Lyon of Lime Rock is putting an addition on his store for rooms to live in.

Seventeen relatives and friends ate Thanksgiving dinner with Mr. and Mrs. Harry Gordon of Lime Rock.

Charles Paddock Jr. of New York has been suffering from a severe attack of sciatic rheumatism, and also water on the knee, caused it is thought from a cut received by falling upon a piece of glass. He is at present reported as somewhat improved.

50 years ago —

December 1974

Salisbury selectmen voted formally Tuesday night to invite the Town of Sharon to participate in the new solid waste recycling and transfer station which Salisbury expects to have in operation by the spring of 1976. First Selectman Charlotte Reid was instructed to write a letter which the Sharon selectmen are to take up at their meeting Friday night. She reported that Sharon is interested because of the possibility that the Amenia town dump, which Sharon now uses, may be closed soon.

Andrea and Laura Gandolfo, seven- and six-year-old daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Nicholas Gandolfo of East Canaan, played up a storm in New York City last Saturday and walked away with honors in the Eastern State Cup Accordion Championship, sponsored by the American Accordionists’ Association. Andrea, seven, and the more experienced of the two, took first place in all of New England in the Seven Year Old Virtuoso class. Laura, who has been studying only since last spring, scored a 98 out of a possible 100 to win a trophy and a National Certificate of Merit. Both girls are students of Gary Ross of the Lakeville School of Music. A third of Mr. Ross’s students, John Cattelan, also of Canaan, placed third in the Seven Year Old Standard Class.

Falls Village firemen voted last Wednesday to buy a “nearly new” ambulance van to replace the town’s 1957 ambulance. The new Dodge van is two years old, fully equipped and will cost the firemen about $8000.

25 years ago —

December 1999

CORNWALL BRIDGE — The Sunday New York Times will be especially heavy this coming Sunday, Dec. 5. The magazine section alone, the final of six special millennium supplements, weighs one pound, 11 ounces, according to the scales at LaBonne’s Market in Salisbury. This issue of the usual Sunday magazine is called “The Times Capsule.” In the year 3000 it should give people a feeling of what life was like in 2000. Author Michael Pollan, a resident of Cornwall Bridge, was one of the issue’s two editors. He loved the quirky problems involved in creating the capsule and the contacts with the hundreds of people he has dealt with over the past two years — scientists, architects, authors, to name only a few categories.

Selectmen in Kent and Sharon have been asked to consider joining a coalition to work toward limiting Indian tribal expansion and recognition. Kent First Selectman Dolores “Lorry” Schiesel and Sharon’s Robert Moeller said Wednesday they each received thick packets of documents from officials of the towns of Ledyard, Preston and North Stonington, communities that border the Mashantucket Pequot’s reservations in the southeast section of the state. Ms. Schiesel, whose town is home to the Schaghticoke Indian reservation of which its members are seeking federal recognition, said she understands the mission of the coalition would be two-fold, to seek to limit tribal/trust land acquisitions and to keep a diligent eye on Congress’ actions regarding federal tribal recognition.

Canaan Auto Supply is now settled in at its new quarters on Route 7, the site of the former Johnny’s Restaurant.