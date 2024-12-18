Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —

December 1924

Litchfield County leads the state in dairy production, ranking first in numbers and value of its dairy cattle and in the amount and value of its dairy products. Dairy is the leading agricultural industry in the county and because of this fact the Litchfield County Farm Bureau is pushing its Purebred Bull campaign as the most effective method of inspiring a profitable industry.

Mrs. Maggie Frink had the misfortune to fall from her chair, fracturing one of her hips last Thursday. She is now in the Winsted hospital for treatment, under the care of Dr. David Reidy.

TACONIC — An epidemic of grippe colds is spoiling the attendance at the public school.

Henry Atkins has moved his family from Lincoln City to a part of Mrs. Cullen’s tenement house at Davis’ Ore Bed.

Samuel Whitbeck severed his connection with Laverty’s Pharmacy last Saturday night, and is taking a short vacation before taking over Champagne’s Pharmacy in Salisbury January 1st.

50 years ago —

December 1974

Bruce Kaiser of Waterbury said this week he will “definitely” file a formal application for a charter to operate rail service on the Brookfield-Canaan section of the Berkshire Line. The bankrupt Penn Central Transportation Company now owns the tracks and the operating rights on the line. But Penn Central does not offer service south of Canaan or north of Kent, with relatively few freight trains running north of New Milford. The railroad has applied for permission to abandon the tracks from New Milford to Canaan.

State Conservation Officer Peter Begley appealed to dog owners this week to restrain their pets so as to prevent them from running deer. There have been many complaints of dogs chasing deer in the Northwest Corner, he said. It was necessary for conservation officers to shoot a large buck that had been injured by dogs and run onto ice on Mudge Pond in Sharon last week. He also called attention to a provision of law that calls for up to a $200 fine and 60 days in jail for allowing dogs to roam. Dogs found to be running deer will be shot on sight, he said.

Sandra Gomez, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Francis Gomez of Lakeville, is participating in the annual field program of work and independent study sponsored by Keuka College where she is a student. She is working at Serenity Hill Farm in Canaan.

Eugene Freund of East Canaan was presented with the Connecticut Farm Bureau’s “Outstanding Member Award” at its annual banquet held Nov. 20. Eugene and Esther Freund started farming in 1949, and currently own and operate a 160-cow dairy farm, producing 2¼ million pounds of milk annually. Mr. Freund currently serves as treasurer of the Connecticut Farm Bureau, a member of its Executive Committee, and its Board of Directors. His services to other organizations are many.

Members of the Falls Village Ambulance Squad turned actors Tuesday afternoon when they took part in a Madison Avenue photo promotion for Sony Corp. of America. Sony was filming an advertisement for its new U-matic Recorder for electronic news gathering. A phony two-car crash was staged on Barnes Road took part in the production. Money earned by the firemen during the filming will be used to help finance the new ambulance recently purchased by the fire company.

25 years ago —

December 1999

CORNWALL — Staff changes and the resignation of Principal William Oros were the main topics of discussion at the Dec. 16 meeting of the Board of Education. After 29 years at Cornwall Consolidated School, Mr. Oros is leaving to accept a position at the Bethany Community School. Mr. Oros has been the principal of CCS since 1984, taking one year off to serve as Region 1’s interim assistant superintendent in 1989. Prior to becoming principal he taught fifth through eighth grade at the school.

The New England Press Association has advised The Lakeville Journal’s weekly guide to Tri-State events, Compass, has won an award in its 1999 newspaper contest for an April 29, 1999, feature by Sunny MacMillan on the artist Georgia O’Keefe. Marsden Epworth edits Compass. The award will be presented at NEPA’s annual convention this winter.