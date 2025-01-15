Turning Back the Pages

125 years ago —

January 1900

SHARON — Miss Alma Walton left last Wednesday morning for Brooklyn to take a six months course in stenography at Pratt’s Institute. Mr. Walton accompanied her, returning the latter part of the week.

SHARON — Work upon the C.B. Dakin Co.’s store is going on rapidly and the ruins will soon be cleared away. We understand it is Mr. Dakin’s intention to erect a temporary building in front of the barn connected with the store and there carry on his business until the store can be rebuilt, which will be but two stories when completed.

‘Tis rumored that the Billiard Club in Sharon are to rent the room over Mr. Marckress’ jewelry store, also that they will purchase a new pool table.

Ice harvesting has commenced and a good quality of 10 inch ice is being gathered from the lake.

J.M. Miller’s stock of trunks and satchels was largely reduced during the holidays, but this week he has received a new lot making the stock complete in the latest styles. Also a large line of horse blankets, fur robes, etc.

The Lady Foresters held their installation of officers on Thursday evening and afterward a social dance was held, which all greatly enjoyed. A very prosperous and growing lodge is this and the members are meeting with great encouragement.

It is not often that the weather is such that golf can be played in January, but this has been a remarkable season. On January 9th Dr. and Mrs. Knight, Mr. Monahan and Mrs. Randall had a very pleasant golf contest on the Golden Gate links.

The residence of Dr. Bissell (the elder) came very nearly going up in flames Tuesday evening. It seems that some work was being done about the gas pipes in the house. At that time there was no gas in the mains and a cap had been taken off a pipe in the south east room up stairs preparatory to putting on a burner. In the meantime the gas had been turned into the mains, and about 5:30 the family noticed the unmistakable odor of escaping gas. They at once commenced a hunt for the leak. Miss May Bissell went up into the room above mentioned and struck a match in order to see the way. In an instant the gas flashed up into her face and all about her. Her mother was near at hand and immediately threw a heavy cloak over her head extinguishing the flames before she was seriously burned. Mrs. Bissell is to be complimented upon her presence of mind. In the meantime the lath between the walls was burning at a lively rate. The hose cart had been run to the scene, but a garden hose had been put into use with good effect and the blaze was put out without the aid of the large hose. There was some slight damage from water, but the outcome of the affair was fortunate.

From the Millerton Telegram — Jonas Tripp probably has the oldest horse in town. Old Sorrel Jack, 36 years old — fat as butter, slick as a mink, frisky as a kitten, sound as a dollar, nimble as a colt. Jonas uses him but little, but feeds him on knick-knacks and takes the best care of him for the good he has done.

LIME ROCK — A neat building has been erected near the lower foundry and an acetylene gas plant placed therein. This kind of light is now used in all the shops of the B.R. Co. and is far superior to kerosene lights which have heretofore been used.

100 years ago —

January 1925

One of the heaviest days of the new year for the electrical companies in the state will be January 24, for on that date will occur the long heralded, total eclipse of the sun which will throw over almost the entire state of Connecticut a pall of darkness equivalent to that of 40 minutes after sunset. This darkening of all but one portion of the state will mean that practically that every electric lamp in the state will be turned on for several minutes before and after totality. Having to furnish such a great amount of power at that time of day is as unusual for the electric companies as is the eclipse itself. Such eclipses occur in one locality only once in several centuries.

H. Roscoe Brinton has installed a new radio for W.P. Bishop.

Leonard Hunter was badly burned on the face.

The Chemical Company was called to John H. Garrity’s Garage Sunday morning. A pail of gasoline had in some way caught fire, and a lad grabbed the pail and attempted to get it out of doors. It burned his hands and he dropped it. The gas ran down on one of the steam pipes to the furnace in the cellar and created another blaze. Those around the garage got busy with shovels and dirt and soon had the blaze extinguished, therefore the services of the fire company were not needed but they were on the spot ready to operate. One of the firemen Fred Ellis had his face all nicely lathered ready for a shave and when the alarm sounded he responded lather and all. Before he returned from the fire the lather had frozen to his face and Fred had to resort to a thawing out process before he could finish his shave. The affair created considerable excitement for a short time, but fortunately little damage resulted.

George Sylvernale has installed a radio set for Stanley Mather. Stanley can now reach ‘em all, and when he puts his neck out through the window he even gets Chili.

50 years ago —

January 1975

Births were way down and deaths were way up in Salisbury in 1974, according to the annual vital statistics compiled by Town Clerk Lila Nash. There were 20 births recorded in town last year, as opposed to 32 in 1973. Marriages, which Mrs. Nash says “always stay about the same,” totaled 48 as compared with 46 in the previous year. The most startling change was in the number of deaths, which jumped from 46 in 1973 to 65 in 1974. Of those deceased, Mrs. Nash said, nine were age 90 or over. It was, unfortunately, “a violent year,” with three deaths in auto accidents, one in a motorcycle accident, one in a fire, two by drowning and two by suicide.

Near-zero temperatures came to Northwest Connecticut Wednesday for the first time this season, and it appeared that Lake Wononscopomuc in Lakeville was finally freezing over. The Lakeville Journal recorded a low of 6 Wednesday morning, but elsewhere in Lakeville there were several reports of an even zero. A ground thermometer in one spot recorded a chilly -10.

Harold Hansen, freshman state senator from Sherman, called this week for a ban on “flip-top” beverage cans and non-returnable beer and soda bottles. Senator Hansen, assuming chairmanship of the Senate Environmental Committee, became the first Senate co-sponsor of legislation which would create such a ban.

The Interlaken Inn asked the Salisbury Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night for informal guidance on a proposal to convert eight apartments units now under construction into condominiums for sale.

The Brothers Pizza House in Lakeville now has fully complied with sanitary regulations on disposal of garbage and has been issued its restaurant license, Dr. H.E. Gallup, town health officer, said this week. Dr. Gallup said that a steel bin with a heavy cover has been installed behind the restaurant on Ethan Allen Street so that animals cannot scatter the garbage.

SHARON — Stuart Prindle with his wife Audrey left Monday in their camper for a leisurely six months of travel through the States. They will return home before taking up residence in Florida during the school year.

25 years ago —

January 2000

Although the town of Kent won’t be sending any money, it will join a community coalition that will oppose federal legislation designed to improve American Indian recognition and expansion efforts. Kent, which is home to the 400-acre Schaghticoke Indian reservation, was one of nine towns statewide invited to join the coalition formed by the towns of Preston, Ledyard and North Stonington. Sharon was also invited to join the coalition despite not having a reservation within its borders.

A good town with good people is the reason Roma Pizzeria partners chose Canaan as the site for their third restaurant. Plans are to open within the next six weeks. Benny Ajro and brothers Tom and Louie Kolonja are the proprietors of the pizza and Italian eatery that will be situated on Main Street in the former Whistle Stop Cafe storefront. They are promising the best pizza in town — New York style, not baked in a pan, and 40 different varieties.