Turning Back the Pages

125 years ago — February 1900

SALISBURY — We are informed that Parker W. Hicks has decided to drive double through life, he having secured a better half. We wish him much joy.

Mrs. Thrall’s youngest daughter Mary has been very ill for two weeks but is now greatly improved. The child caught cold which resulted in congestion of the brain.

SHARON — Mrs. Wike and sons of White Hollow entertained many of their friends on Tuesday evening of this week, celebrating the birthdays of two of the sons, Edward and Benjamin Wike.

The editor has been having a slight tussle with the grip this week.

Russell Miller has been appointed inspector and superintendent of the Lakeville Gas Company’s plant and mains.

About fifteen of the pupils of the intermediate department took a sleigh ride to Sharon and return in one of J.K. Stuart’s teams, last Tuesday afternoon.

Louis Goderis met with a very painful accident Tuesday night while trying to open a glass jar of tomatoes. The jar broke and Louis received a large gash on the palm of the hand, necessitating the care of Dr. William Bissell. Hiram Pulver is helping at the market at present.

100 years ago — February 1925

SALISBURY — Little Betty McLain and a number of little friends enjoyed a party at the home of Lester Hoysradt on Tuesday.

Mr. William Conklin was pleasantly surprised on Wednesday evening, February 4th, by several men friends who called and spent a pleasant evening, to help him celebrate his 90th birthday. In the afternoon he was presented with a wallet, which contained ninety one-dollar bills, given by many friends in the village, and which pleased him very much. The card club of which Mr. Conklin is a member, gave him about $25.

LIME ROCK — A party of young people attended the dance in Millerton Friday night. They had to go by way of Canaan, as the traveling is bad, and they got home in time to eat breakfast the next morning.

Gerald Bauman returned Sunday evening from a trip to the west and California lasting over several months. He motored to Kansas in company with William Mathewson. Mathewson returned some time ago, but Bauman later went by train to Los Angeles. Finding employment there very uncertain he decided to come back to Lakeville and completed his trip last Sunday by train.

The three children of George H. Sylvernale are all confined to the house with whooping cough. Mrs. Sylvernale has also been ill but has recovered and is now out of doors again. Mrs. Eva Hamm has been caring for the family during their illness.

Lester Andrews, aged 40, died at Ellsworth last Sunday. The deceased was a brother of W.F. Andrews of this place, and was a track walker on the New Haven Railway. It is thought his death was due to exposure in the recent severe weather. The funeral service took place Wednesday and the remains were placed in a vault at the cemetery in Sharon.

50 years ago — February 1975

Robert D. Gillette, 24, of Silent Meadow Farm in Lakeville, has been chosen by the Connecticut Jaycees as the Outstanding Young Farmer for 1974-75 in the statewide competition. The young farmer, who operates the 350-acre dairy farm owned by John and Martha Briscoe, said this week that as a youngster he had no idea he was going to become a farmer. Today though, he has been cited for his significant strides in the field of agriculture, successfully operating and expanding his dairy farm.

The pollution problems caused by thousands of geese and ducks on Lake Wononscopomuc in Lakeville can be controlled only by changing the law to permit a limited open hunting season, Salisbury First Selectman Charlotte Reid said Tuesday night. This conclusion followed a recommendation by Dennis DeCarli, chief of the Wildlife Section of the Department of Environmental Protection, Mrs. Reid told the Board of Selectmen. DeCarli found after an inspection of the lake that a limited season would be “the only sensible wildlife management,” she said.

Sumner M. Gerstin has sold property on Wells Hill, the former Amy MacLeod place, to Edward T. Carroll Jr. and Jean Ann Carroll of Upper Monclair, N.J., for a tax-indicated price of $66,000.

Continuing the early inauguration of the swimming season last week by Rod Aller, Jim Palmer of Sharon had an unexpected dunking in Lake Wononscopomuc Sunday when his iceboat crashed through thin ice. His wife Ginny also was doused. Palmer reported that about 200 feet from shore he suddenly encountered a square of thin ice which looked as if ice had been harvested from it. Despite cold temperatures of the past few days, the lake has not yet frozen all the way across.

25 years ago — February 2000

Those strolling the halls of Cornwall Consolidated School Jan. 28 may have been a little surprised. As part of a final farewell to Principal William Oros, students and staff sported a photocopied image of him tied to the backs of their heads. At the start of the farewell party, an unsuspecting Mr. Oros thought he was just going to say a simple goodbye to his staff and students. Instead, when he entered the gymnasium he was greeted by more than 200 images of himself as students from kindergarten through eighth grade, teachers, staff, parents and even State Rep. Andrew Roraback (R-64) turned around revealing the paper cutout. The disguised principals then broke out into a song they had written for him and the day was proclaimed Mr. Oros Day. “I’m touched you all came to say goodbye,” Mr. Oros said. He added that if the students were good he would be willing to give them Saturday and even Sunday off from school. And if they were really good it looked like they could have Monday off too if it snowed enough. Mr. Oros came to the school 29 years ago as an upper-grade teacher and has been principal since 1984. He has accepted a position in the Bethany School District beginning in February.

Already known to car enthusiasts as a “jewel” among race courses, Lime Rock Park is getting a $250,000 upgrade that will improve the park for fans and drivers alike. “This track is really a jewel, a beauty spot among tracks of this type,” said John Fitch, a former championship race car driver and one of Lime Rock’s original designers and managers. He is a resident of Lakeville. A new irrigation system is being installed that will affect conditions in the paddock, the spectator areas and even the snack stands.

SHARON — WKZE 1020 AM has added Larry Wright to its team of broadcasters. Mr. Wright will host the Tri-State Marketplace each Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. Tri-State Marketplace is a live show where listeners can call 860 364-1020 to sell items on the air.

CANAAN — It wasn’t just the burgers and fries that were hot at McDonald’s Saturday morning. An electrical fire in a menu board filled the Route 44 restaurant with smoke and forced an evacuation of customers and employees. According to manager Betsy Ross, there were 15 to 20 customers and seven employees in the building at the time. No injuries were reported. Canaan Fire Company officers quickly determined the source of the smoke. Power to the menu board was turned off and an electrician was called. The restaurant reopened about 30 minutes later.