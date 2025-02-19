Turning Back the Pages

125 years ago — February 1900

SHARON — The work of rebuilding the C.B. Dakin store is rapidly going on. Mr. Eggleston has a large force of men at work upon it.

Last Saturday’s edition of the Journal was the largest ever printed and we are pleased to state our circulation is steadily increasing. Now is the time to subscribe. Everyone in this section should have the Journal which is only $1.50 per year.

James Ellis took a second and third prize at the recent New York Poultry exhibit at Madison Square Garden. The fowls were a hen and a pullet.

Mrs. John Garrity and five children came near being suffocated by coal gas escaping from the parlor stove on Wednesday night. John himself was not affected very greatly and this fact probably saved the family from death. The youngest son was unconscious for a time but recovered all right. This is the third time the family has escaped suffocation from the same source.

Two plain, but very neat chandeliers for gas lighting have been put in at the depot, and with the other jets the place is brilliant at night. A large light has also been placed on the east and west ends of the depot making a great improvement thereabouts.

Two more new baggage and express cars have been put into service on the Central New England. The cars are of the newest and most convenient style and the crews of the trains are justly pleased with them. When the passengers mention the new cars to conductor Collier, a very satisfied smile comes over his genial countenance as he replies “yes they’re dandies.”

LAKEVILLE — We understand there is to be at least one if not several automobiles in town the coming summer.

Julius Frank of Ore Hill has accepted a position with the C.N.E. Road at Maybrook and will move his family to that place.

John Garrity has commenced work on the foundation of the new M.E. Sunday School room. The walls are to be ready for the carpenters by April 1st. Mr. Garrity says there is 15 inches of frost in the ground, and that the rain only took out about three inches.

100 years ago — February 1925

Mr. and Mrs. H.J. Bissell celebrated their golden wedding anniversary, Wednesday of this week. February 18th, 1875, Mr. and Mrs. Bissell were married at Sharon, Conn.; they moved to Lakeville in 1878 and have resided here ever since. The couple were the recipients of many handsome gifts including many gold pieces. Many of their friends out of town remembered them with letters and telegrams of congratulations.

Roy VanDeusen of Salisbury has gone to Stonington to join the force of men who are tracing the gypsy moth.

Radio fans have been more or less annoyed for the past three months by a loud roaring and whacking sound, which is not static or ordinary interference. One supposition is that it might be a swinging wire somewhere on the electric lighting system, and the Conn. Power Co. employees have run down every suspected leak, but the noise would reappear after being quiet for days. It seems to happen more often on Saturdays and Sundays and of late has been rather regular in accent, leading many to the conclusion that some amateur experimenter is working with a small sending set, which has no particular wave length and thus affects the whole range of the dials of receiving sets. If the noise is unavoidable it is certainly taking the joy out of life for radio listeners. If it is the work of an amateur, some one should appear to him and show him the error of his ways. If the thing continues it will probably be reported to Washington.

Miss Dorothy Daley is the new stenographer at the Oxy-Crystine plant.

A Bill is now pending before the Legislature authorizing the merger of the Salisbury Savings Society with the Robbins Burrall Trust Company. If the Bill is passed and the merger effected, it is believed by the officers of both institutions that it will add to their efficiency and redound to the benefit of the community and the depositors.

Alfred Beebe of Ore Hill and Ernest Fisher of Falls Village, who were serving short sentences at Litchfield jail, took French leave of that institution on Tuesday. The State Police on Wednesday recaptured them and they are now once more guests of the county.

Miss Mabel Silvernail is ill with a mild case of scarlet fever. Clement Bauman is now practically recovered.

If the person who borrowed my extension ladder to pick apples last fall returns same at once, no questions will be asked. A word to the wise is sufficient. A.S. Martin.

Miss Betty Halgren, Mignon Taylor and Marcia Rudd gave a very pleasant valentine party to about 16 of their schoolmates of Miss Stuart’s School last Thursday afternoon. The event took place at Union Hall. The youngsters wore some cute valentine costumes and for amusement there was dancing, games and lots of eats. “Hop” Rudd and his drum helped out the victrola in furnishing the music for the dancing, and the youngsters had a “simply gorgeous time.”

LIME ROCK — Mr. Lyon is in Bridgeport, and his son-in-law, Wm. Ward, is looking after his business while he is away.

50 years ago — February 1975

Area dairymen will receive about 8 per cent less per quart for their milk this month than they got a year ago. Dairy farmers who supplied the federally regulated Connecticut market during January will be paid a uniform price of $8.95 a hundredweight (about 19.25 cents per quart.)

Officials in the U.S. Railway Association in Washington D.C. confirmed this week that portions of the Harlem Division Line north of Dover Plains and the Berkshire Line north of New Milford will not be included in the “soon to be announced” preliminary system plan report of the Consolidated Rail Corporation (Conrail). There is some hope, though, that rail service to Wassaic may be included in the Conrail system.

A large new discount liquor store has opened for business at the Millerton Super on Route 44. Store owner Joseph Trotta, president of Millerton Super Inc., said that he was “shockingly happy” with the way sales have been going during the opening week.

Employees at the Norfolk General Electric plant will learn more today and tomorrow about their futures. Counselors are scheduled to visit the plant to advise the workers of what their benefits and opportunities will be after the announced April 25 closing of the facility. The plant has been in Norfolk for the past 32 years and employs 31 persons, most of them women who have been with the company many years.

The Canaan Chamber of Commerce has renewed its efforts to bring medical personnel to Canaan. The chamber, following its failure to attract a full-fledged doctor to the town, has changed its direction and is now considering a paramedic.

Tate Peter, infant son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Begley of Canaan, was baptized Feb. 2 in the East Canaan Congregational Church. The Rev. Peter Dakers performed the service.

Of all the small towns in the state, Kent has the highest paid public officials and employees. At Tuesday’s Board of Finance meeting it was revealed that Kent leads all Connecticut towns with populations under 3500 in wages and fees paid its elected officers.

25 years ago — February 2000

Siding has been removed from the covered bridge in West Cornwall, in anticipation of restoration to correct a list to the south. The roof and flooring will also be taken up, and the structure will be temporarily closed so it can be straightened. Braces will be added to the top corners of the bridge and some of the tresses supporting it will be replaced. Advanced notice of a five-day closure of the bridge will be given and traffic will be detoured.

KENT — Asked at a town meeting Feb. 11 to donate 3.9 acres of town-owned land to Kent Affordable Housing voters responded with an overwhelming “yes.” In the best attended town meeting over a year, 116 residents favored donating the land. Sixty were opposed. The land will be used to construct 24 units of affordable housing.

Two-time Barber Dodge Pro Series runner-up Todd Snyder has signed to drive in the 2000 Dayton Indy Lights series with Brian Stewart Racing. The 30-year-old Snyder, formerly of Sheffield, Mass., and now a resident of Roxboro, N.C., finished second in both the 1998 and 1999 Barber Dodge Pro Series, taking the title fight to the final round in both years.