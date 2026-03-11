Turning Back the Pages - March 12, 2026

125 years ago — March 1901

FALLS VILLAGE — Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Dickinson spent Sunday in New Haven. Wallace, in his inimitable way describes the New Haven fire department responding to an alarm on Chapel Street and during the excitement he got caught in the surging crowd and was carried four blocks out of his way.

FALLS VILLAGE — Mr. Miles Blodgett is busy getting out timber for their new house which they expect to erect in the spring on the hill near the barn between the two roads.

Mr. D. Moore went to New London Wednesday, taking his pet spaniel with him.

A very enjoyable poverty social was given by the scholars of the High Grade school at the home of Miss Julia Traver on Thursday evening and a goodly number were present. Everybody was dressed in clothes suitable to a state of poverty. All jewelry, fine clothes “biled shirts, dood kollers” and clean shaves were tabooed, and many amusing fines were imposed on different ones for being too well dressed. Altogether the social was amusing and pleasant.

LIME ROCK — Ten days ago there were good prospects that the Borden Milk Co. would establish a bottling works here at the railroad station. The farmers felt good. The company has decided, however, to set up in Canaan.

100 years ago — March 1926

LIME ROCK — Perry Loucks is not quite so well.

The first public ski meet ever held in the Town of Salisbury will be staged in Salisbury Village, near the Library, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14th, weather permitting. There will be a jumping contest and cross-country run. Handsome silver cups will be given the winners in each event.

LIME ROCK — Repairs are being made to the Belter home, which was damaged by fire recently.

TACONIC — Mr. Elmer Knipmeyer has severed his connection with Hilltop Farm, but is remaining at the cottage till his plans for the future are completed.

50 years ago — March 1976

Nancy Van Doren this week was selected as Hugh O’Brien Youth Foundation Connecticut state representative to attend a seminar in Washington D.C. in April. Nancy, a sophomore, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Van Doren of Cornwall. She was picked as one of 70 students to participate in the 1976 Leadership Seminar.

Promoters of revived rail service for the Housatonic Valley won a victory Monday as Connecticut legislators moved forward a bill extending the charter of the proposed Berkshire Railroad. The General Assembly’s transportation committee approved a bill which would extend operating rights for the railroad to South Norwalk on the Boston- New York Shore Line route.

The Lakeville Journal is acquiring a new web offset newspaper press. An erector from the Goss Division of MGD Graphic Systems this week began installing a new three-unit Goss Community press, which arrived from Chicago Monday in four components on a large trailer truck. Forklifts from Community Service helped unload the units. The new press will replace the used Cottrell web offset press on which The Lakeville Journal, The Millerton News and other newspapers have been printed since mid-1973.

Steven Jackson, regional wildlife biologist in charge of a program to re-establish the eastern wild turkey in the state, would like to hear from anyone who sights a wild turkey in Litchfield County. Some 22 hens and toms were released last year in the Norfolk- Canaan area. These were wild birds, trapped in New York state and donated by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. Other turkeys were released on the New York side of the border near Kent and Salisbury.

CANAAN — The portable classrooms have completed their 500-foot trek from the North Canaan Elementary School grounds to their new position adjacent to the Canaan Town Hall. The 25- by 65-foot building was moved into position last week and is now awaiting the interior electrical and plumbing changes that will make it possible to use the building for additional town office space.

25 years ago — March 2001

Reggie the Robot rocked ‘em at the First 2001 Robotics New England Regional Competition in Hartford last weekend. The diminutive motorized machine was named the contest’s outstanding rookie and he, along with the team of Housatonic Valley Regional High School students that created him, is headed for the national competition in Florida next month.

Two weeks before the start of spring, the Northwest Corner found itself digging out from yet another snowstorm. Predicted to be a record-breaking nor’easter, in the end the storm dropped between 12 to 14 inches on the area and despite minute-by-minute updates on the Weather Channel, it turned out to be more or less like any other snow day.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

The views expressed here are not necessarily those of The Lakeville Journal and The Journal does not support or oppose candidates for public office.

Science and Blind Conviction

Science and Blind Conviction

One of the virtues of Science is to keep people from accepting a first thought that makes no sense. It says, “Let’s just think about that. Does it make sense? Are you sure?“ It says “No, Mr. Aristotle, eels do not form from the mud at the bottom ofrivers.”Authoritarianstend to hear what they want and decide that it is true. “Surely vaccines are dangerous.” is one such thought. The voice that proposes the first thought can be seductive; it is confident and speaks in a tone that says how can you not know this? People hearing the supposedly authoritative voice of RFK Jr., skipped their children’s measles vaccinations on the pretext that vaccines cause autism.

RFK Jr had been in American Samoa in June 2019 and spread the idea that measles vaccine begets autism. Low rates of vaccination declined further. A tourist with measles introduced the infection to the under-protected Samoan population and an epidemic ensued, introduced by a tourist, peaking in the Fall of 2019. Measles virus is exceptionally infectious. Thousands of people were infected, and the island closed down--schools, factories, markets, and tourism. Vaccinators from CDC and several countries, arrived went house to house, vaccinating the residents. The population was about 195,000, and 13,666 vaccinations were given to previously unvaccinated adults and 1,113 children. By Mid-December there were no new cases.

Great Again?

Great Again?

Six American soldiers this Saturday were transported to Dover from Kuwait where they perished in drone strikes in their makeshift tent/trailer center. 40,000 to 50,000 US soldiers are based across the Middle East – 11 of 18 of their bases are air unprotected, makeshift facilities.“Great Again”? Loss of life in the Middle East commenced last Friday, February 27, in a war without Congressional approval or any prior communication with the people of this nation. Is this “Great Again”?

Regardless of the lightened descriptors of hostilities, conflict, in Iran there rages a war – called such by Trump, by his Secretary of Defense.At least in 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution authorizing President Johnson to use “all necessary measures” to repel attacks, serving as a functional, though not a formal authorization of war. 58,000 Americans lost their lives in the Vietnam War lasting from 1964 to 1973, through Presidents Johnson and Nixon. Is this – unsanctioned war – 6,000 miles out of range - with an unclear purpose an example of “Great Again”? Making America Great Again?

Artist Donald Bracken's layers of representation

Artist Donald Bracken’s layers of representation

Cornwall artist Don Bracken in front of his 48” x 60” work in polymerized clay and acrylic on canvas.

L. Tomaino

CORNWALL — Artist Don Bracken’s work explores the relationship between nature and a changing world, drawing inspiration from the forests where he grew up and the environmental and social shifts he observes today.

His exhibition, Points of View: Landscapes by Don Bracken, is on display at the Cornwall Library through April 23.

'Mary Poppins Jr.' visits Falls Village

‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ visits Falls Village

Darcy Boynton, right, works with the cast March 7.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Falls Village Children’s Theater production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” were in full swing Saturday afternoon, March 7.

Jean Bronson and Mark Alexander were busy adjusting the costume of Roan Jack, trying to take into account the character’s need to move about and gesticulate.

Honoring a lifelong scout

Honoring a lifelong scout
Honoring a lifelong scout
Submitted

Sandy Rhoades of Falls Village will be honored for his decades in Scouting on Sunday, March 15 at the Elks Lodge in Torrington. Rhoades said on Friday, March 6 that the announcement caught him by surprise. Asked how long he’s been involved with the Scouts, he said “80-something years.”

