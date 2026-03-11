Turning Back the Pages - March 12, 2026

125 years ago — March 1901

FALLS VILLAGE — Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Dickinson spent Sunday in New Haven. Wallace, in his inimitable way describes the New Haven fire department responding to an alarm on Chapel Street and during the excitement he got caught in the surging crowd and was carried four blocks out of his way.

FALLS VILLAGE — Mr. Miles Blodgett is busy getting out timber for their new house which they expect to erect in the spring on the hill near the barn between the two roads.

Mr. D. Moore went to New London Wednesday, taking his pet spaniel with him.

A very enjoyable poverty social was given by the scholars of the High Grade school at the home of Miss Julia Traver on Thursday evening and a goodly number were present. Everybody was dressed in clothes suitable to a state of poverty. All jewelry, fine clothes “biled shirts, dood kollers” and clean shaves were tabooed, and many amusing fines were imposed on different ones for being too well dressed. Altogether the social was amusing and pleasant.

LIME ROCK — Ten days ago there were good prospects that the Borden Milk Co. would establish a bottling works here at the railroad station. The farmers felt good. The company has decided, however, to set up in Canaan.

100 years ago — March 1926

LIME ROCK — Perry Loucks is not quite so well.

The first public ski meet ever held in the Town of Salisbury will be staged in Salisbury Village, near the Library, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 14th, weather permitting. There will be a jumping contest and cross-country run. Handsome silver cups will be given the winners in each event.

LIME ROCK — Repairs are being made to the Belter home, which was damaged by fire recently.

TACONIC — Mr. Elmer Knipmeyer has severed his connection with Hilltop Farm, but is remaining at the cottage till his plans for the future are completed.

50 years ago — March 1976

Nancy Van Doren this week was selected as Hugh O’Brien Youth Foundation Connecticut state representative to attend a seminar in Washington D.C. in April. Nancy, a sophomore, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Peter Van Doren of Cornwall. She was picked as one of 70 students to participate in the 1976 Leadership Seminar.

Promoters of revived rail service for the Housatonic Valley won a victory Monday as Connecticut legislators moved forward a bill extending the charter of the proposed Berkshire Railroad. The General Assembly’s transportation committee approved a bill which would extend operating rights for the railroad to South Norwalk on the Boston- New York Shore Line route.

The Lakeville Journal is acquiring a new web offset newspaper press. An erector from the Goss Division of MGD Graphic Systems this week began installing a new three-unit Goss Community press, which arrived from Chicago Monday in four components on a large trailer truck. Forklifts from Community Service helped unload the units. The new press will replace the used Cottrell web offset press on which The Lakeville Journal, The Millerton News and other newspapers have been printed since mid-1973.

Steven Jackson, regional wildlife biologist in charge of a program to re-establish the eastern wild turkey in the state, would like to hear from anyone who sights a wild turkey in Litchfield County. Some 22 hens and toms were released last year in the Norfolk- Canaan area. These were wild birds, trapped in New York state and donated by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation. Other turkeys were released on the New York side of the border near Kent and Salisbury.

CANAAN — The portable classrooms have completed their 500-foot trek from the North Canaan Elementary School grounds to their new position adjacent to the Canaan Town Hall. The 25- by 65-foot building was moved into position last week and is now awaiting the interior electrical and plumbing changes that will make it possible to use the building for additional town office space.

25 years ago — March 2001

Reggie the Robot rocked ‘em at the First 2001 Robotics New England Regional Competition in Hartford last weekend. The diminutive motorized machine was named the contest’s outstanding rookie and he, along with the team of Housatonic Valley Regional High School students that created him, is headed for the national competition in Florida next month.

Two weeks before the start of spring, the Northwest Corner found itself digging out from yet another snowstorm. Predicted to be a record-breaking nor’easter, in the end the storm dropped between 12 to 14 inches on the area and despite minute-by-minute updates on the Weather Channel, it turned out to be more or less like any other snow day.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.